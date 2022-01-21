brightstars/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) stock price has suffered a large decline since its pre-pandemic peak around $45. The stock lost more than ½ of its price during the COVID crash in 2020 and has recovered to its current price of $31.5, still about 30% below its pre-pandemic level.

Yet on the fundamentals front, from the most recent earnings release, you will see that OHI has been doing a great job managing the business through this turbulent period of time. The business fundamentals and long-term secular support have remained strong.

The large price drop, therefore, was largely caused by fear of delinquency and bankruptcy in light of the COVID pandemic. However, in my view, these effects will only be temporary. The large price volatility due to such temporary fear creates entry opportunities for long-term oriented investors.

The focus of this article is to look beyond the short-term actions and analyze the business fundamental: its profitability sustainability, its financial strength, and its long-term returns as an investment. And the results – summarized into 3 reasons - show a bullish thesis.

Reason 1: Strong business fundamentals and long-term secular support

Omega Healthcare Investors invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. It is the country's largest skilled nursing facility ("SNF") focused REIT. It holds a portfolio of properties that are both diversified in terms of geography and also in terms of tenant base exposure. The assets span all regions within the US as well as in the UK.

The following chart shows the top-line and bottom-line of the business reported in its 2021 Q3 earnings release. As seen, both top-line and bottom-line have shown strong growth compared to a year ago. The topline has shown a strong growth of 30% YoY. Both net profit and EPS have improved by more than 4x YoY.

Admittedly, this comparison is biased given the tough operation conditions OHI had during the same period in 2020. So let’s look beyond the quarterly time frame and expand our horizon a bit in the next section. And we will see that the results from TTM 2021 also compare favorably under a broader context.

2021 Q3 earnings release

Reasons 2: Record profitability

In this section, we evaluate the profitability metrics of the business in 2021 and also discuss the results over a longer timeframe to gain perspective. The table below summarizes the key financial results from 2021 TTM. As seen, with the most recent earnings data (up to the month ended September 30, 2021), OHI’s book value has grown 7.6% compared to a year ago, or 3.6% on a per-share basis due to the dilution of shares by 3.9% during this period. EPS on a per-share basis has grown 67.7%. And as a result, the return on equity (“ROE”) has improved from 7.1% a year ago to the current level of 11.5%, an improvement of a whopping 440 basis points.

To put such improvement under a broader context, the second chart in this section shows the ROE during the past decade. And can be seen, the historical ROE has been on average 5.8%. The 11.5% ROE accomplished during the first half of 2021 is at a historical high watermark. The next highest profitability was 10% achieved during 2014.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Expanding our time horizon even further, we will see that OHI also enjoys long-term secular support as our population ages and lives longer. Particularly, the aging baby boomers are expected to drive a multi-decade increase in demand for SNFs. For example, the portion of adults 65+ in our population is projected to increase by 44% in the next 20 years. Such a secular tailwind should help to increase occupancy and improve operator profitability, ultimately leading to better rent coverage for OHI. Also, most of OHI’s leases are long-term triple-net master leases with cross-collateralization provisions. As a result, Omega receives fixed rent payments from tenants, with annual escalators. And the expenses are generally the operator’s responsibility (insurance, property taxes, capital expenditures).

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Reason 3: Strong financial positions

In terms of financial strength, the balance sheet remains well-positioned and well-managed. The balance sheet is conservatively capitalized, with a debt to adjusted pro forma EBITDA ratio of 5.1x, in line with its long-term target leverage ratio of 4x-5x. The business has plenty of current liquidity – a $1.8B unsecured revolving credit and term loan facilities. There are no near-term bond maturities, and 98% of its debt is fixed-rate as of 4/3/21. Such an effectively managed balance sheet not only provides stability but also provides financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities.

Source: OHI Investor Presentation

in terms of dividend safety, the business is in a strong position to cover or even potentially raise its dividend payments. As can be seen from the following table, the dividend coverage has been about 89% in terms of AFFO in 2021, compared to 108% in 2020.

To put things under a broader context, the second chart in this section shows the dividend coverage during the past decade. And can be seen, the historical coverage has been on average 87%. The current coverage of 89% is right at the historical average. As such, the dividends are safely covered and a potential increase is possible in the future.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Risks

The first biggest risk as I see is the pandemic. The pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery represent the largest uncertainty for OHI. The COVID pandemic has caused delinquency and bankruptcy for many of OHI patients. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively and the economy is re-opening at a steady pace. However, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variant still exist. And such uncertainties can still negatively impact OHI's recent collection rate.

Secondly, the interest rate risk is also a risk for OHI. The company carries a fairly high debt load (as all REIT businesses do). OHI's current long-term debt is about $5.2B. Hence, a 1% increase in its interest rate would translate into $52M of additional interest expenses. Its TTM FFO is about $763M and its net profit is about $445M. Therefore, the additional interest expenses would be about 7% of its FFO and more than 11% of its net profit, a substantial risk.

Although the reality is more complicated and could be better or even worse than this simple estimate here. On the positive side, most of OHI's debt is fixed-rate and well-laddered. So the effects of higher interest costs will be gradual and not abrupt to give management time to respond and adapt. But on the negative side, there's always the possibility that the interest rates rise more dramatically than the Fed's current dot-plot, or that OHI's borrowing rates rise faster than the Fed rates.

Conclusion and final thoughts

Omega Healthcare Investors' stock price has suffered a large decline since its pre-pandemic peak.

The large price volatility due to temporary fear creates entry opportunities for long-term oriented investors. Particularly,

The profitability is at a historical record high as measured by ROE. In 2021 TTM, ROE has improved from 7.4% a year ago to the current level of 11.5%, the highest level in a decade.

Financial strength and dividend safety are also at their strongest positions by historical standard. The balance sheet is conservatively capitalized, with a debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA ratio of 4.91x (an improvement of about 4% from the already conservative ratio of 5.1x from the last report).

Finally, a high, yet well-covered, dividend near 8.5% adds further support for the investment here. In 2021, the dividend coverage has been about 89% in terms of FFO, right at the historical level of 87%.

Expanding our time horizon even further, OHI enjoys long-term secular support as our population ages and lives longer.

Marketplace launch coming soon

If you enjoyed this, watch us for what's coming next! We are launching a Marketplace service in partnership with Envision Research on Feb 1. Mark your calendar. The first 25 annual subscribers will get a 30% lifetime discount off the best price. We will provide a suite of exclusive features (our best ideas, direct access to us for Q&A, model portfolios, etc.) to help you strike an optimal balance between short-term income and long-term aggressive growth.