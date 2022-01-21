guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

In December, global markets recovered from November's omicron scare as Covid worries dissipated given the fact that the new variant has not been as severe or vaccine resistant as previously anticipated. Fourth quarter earnings season wrapped up with year-over-year earnings growth of 22 percent. November's CPI rose 0.8 percent while the unadjusted twelve-month CPI ended November at 6.8 percent. To combat rising inflation, the Fed and Jerome Powell announced they would double the pace of purchasing Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and that they are expecting three rate hikes in 2022. As a result of these comments, markets were jittery, making December the most volatile month in 2021. Oil prices rose 14 percent and 10-year yields ended the month moderately higher. Looking ahead, inflation warning signs persist, and many are left to wonder just how much 2022 interest rate hikes have already been priced into markets.

The December Purchasing Managers Index® (PMI) registered 58.7 percent, a decrease of 2.4 percentage points from the November reading of 61.1 percent. Similarly, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) increased 1.1 percent in November to 119.9 (2016 = 100), following a 0.9 percent increase in October and a 0.3 percent increase in September. The November PMI reading indicates economic expansion for the 19th consecutive month. The unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in December (4.2% in November) as businesses have started the rehiring process.

For 2021, the Singular coverage list outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by 376 and 1,696 basis points, respectively. Since our 2004 inception, the Singular coverage list has outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by an annualized 405 and 427 basis points, respectively.

For December, QNST was our top performer as the Company released positive survey results which suggest strong demand in 2022 for "aging in place" improvements through their Modernize acquisition. ZEUS also performed well as the price of steel increased three percent. Investors were also enthusiastic for ZEUS given the passing of the U.S. infrastructure bill. RCKY had a strong month as the Company was ranked by Forbes as one of the best performing small companies for 2022.

RIOT was our worst performer for the month as the price of Bitcoin declined 19 percent in December. MMAT was also a poor performer as the firm is the defendant in several class action lawsuits for issuing materially misleading business information to the public. GMBL had a weak month as the Company's short interest increased by 25 percent.

For the month, we initiated coverage on CXDO and DAKT. CXDO is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services to enterprises of any size. DAKT is the world's leading supplier of electronic scoreboards, large electronic display systems, and digital messaging solutions for use in sports, transportation, and communication.