It looks like AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will likely not be able to fully recover its pre-pandemic attendance. Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive hit, becoming one of the top-grossing films of all time. Despite that success, the overall domestic box office was still -20% below pre-pandemic levels in December 2021 and has started off 2022 much worse.

The longer-term environment should improve with COVID likely becoming endemic and variously delayed blockbuster movies finally making it to theaters. However, I believe that AMC's attendance will stabilize at around -15% to -20% below pre-pandemic levels. This will leave AMC potentially burning a couple hundred million per year in cash. AMC doesn't appear to be in any immediate trouble, but its long-term survival will likely require it to be able to issue new equity to pay down part of its debt and reduce its interest costs.

Box Office Hits

Spider-Man: No Way Home has done extremely well at the box office, and not just compared to other pandemic-era films. It has earned approximately $703 million in domestic box office and approximately $1.63 billion worldwide. This puts it 4th all-time in the domestic box office rankings (not adjusted for inflation) and currently 8th all-time (and likely ending up 6th in the end) in the worldwide box office rankings (also not adjusted for inflation). This was especially impressive given that Omicron started taking off near Spider-Man's release date.

This does show that there is still a high amount of interest in going to the movie theater for certain blockbuster movies. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home accounted for over 90% of the total domestic box office when it was released, so total movie attendance was still relatively weak despite Spider-Man's success.

Q4 2021 Attendance And Future Outlook

The domestic box office was down -20% in October 2021 compared to 2019 and it was down -45% in November 2021. Despite the boost Spider-Man gave to movie attendance in December 2021, the overall domestic box office was still down -20% for the month compared to December 2019.

Period Domestic Box Office (Vs. 2019) October 2021 -20% November 2021 -45% December 2021 -20% Q4 2021 -29%

Source: Box Office Mojo

This resulted in Q4 2021's domestic box office declining by around -29% compared to Q4 2019.

January 2022's domestic box office appears to be down over -50% compared to January 2020 so far. I'd expect movie attendance to improve as more blockbuster-type movies are released and COVID becomes endemic. However, the data continues to point towards AMC falling short of fully recovering pre-pandemic attendance levels in the long term. My expectation is that AMC's attendance will eventually stabilize at around 80% to 85% of pre-pandemic attendance levels.

Refinancing Debt

At 80% to 85% of pre-pandemic attendance levels, AMC is probably looking at $200+ million per year in cash burn in the long-term with its current interest costs. If it can refinance its Odeon Term Loan due 2023, that would save it a bit of money. AMC's first-lien notes due 2026 are currently yielding 6.6% to maturity, so AMC may be able to save $25 million to $30 million per year in interest costs through refinancing that term loan.

The biggest long-term challenge for AMC is its $1.51 billion in 10%/12% Cash/PIK/Toggle Second Lien Subordinated Notes due 2026. These notes are currently yielding 11.1% to maturity and it would probably take a significant improvement in AMC's business (such as completely stopping its cash burn) for refinancing those notes to become a viable option. Otherwise, AMC will need to be allowed to issue more equity to help repay its debt.

Insider Sales

AMC insiders have been quite frequently selling their shares. This has happened frequently enough for AMC to have a separate link to insider regulatory filings on their website so that the Form 4 filings don't crowd out all their other filings.

Since early November 2021, CEO Adam Aron has sold 1.25 million shares for approximately $42 million in proceeds. This has reduced his current ownership to approximately 0.205 million shares. Aron mentioned that his previously planned sales are now done and that he will end up with over 2.3 million shares once his equity incentives vest. Of course, there is nothing preventing him from initiating another prearranged trading plan once his equity incentives vest.

Conclusion

AMC's situation is not currently critical, but its overall long-term outlook remains poor. Certain blockbuster movies can attract people to theaters, but, in general, it seems that AMC will fail to fully recover its pre-pandemic business.

AMC could still potentially end up with neutral to positive cash flow without getting back all of its pre-pandemic attendance. To do that it will need to reduce its debt and interest costs, which will likely require it to issue new shares at some point. If AMC's share price continues sliding until it gains authorization (assuming it eventually gains authorization) to issue new shares the dilution will be quite significant.