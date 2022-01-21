marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is definitely an attractive BDC with a dividend yield over 11% but the question remains the same as in the last couple of months: the sustainability of the dividend. Despite this question the company is undervalued, trading 0.84x to its NAV, among its peers it has the lowest P/E ratio and the 3rd quarter expense ratio was also lower compared to similar market cap peers. However, the current dividend yield is not extraordinary, FSK usually trades around 10.5-12% yield. The company will announce its 4th quarter earnings at the beginning of March and I will take a closer look especially the dividend coverage.

Business Model

FS KKR Capital is a business development company (BDC) specializing in investments in debt securities. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FSK is the 2nd largest BDC by market cap in the United States. This is due to a merger of FS and KKR in June 2021. The company currently has 190 portfolio companies spread across 23 industries. The management focuses on senior secured loans and 73% of investments are in senior secured debt however this does not mean the company's investment portfolio is a safe haven. I would say that their current portfolio is rather cyclical industry-focused.

Quarterly Report FS KKR Capital

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

FSK reported good 3rd quarter earnings. Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $201 million, or $0.71 per share, as compared to $116 million, or $0.77 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. NAV is rising steadily in the past year, net asset value per share as of September 30, 2021, was $27.14, compared to $24.46 as of September 30, 2020. However, we saw a slight decline in NII for Q3 compared to Q2. Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $0.71 per share, as compared to $0.77 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This $0.7+ per share NII is due to the merger and we will see if the company will be able to maintain it at this level in the future. (They need to because otherwise, the management has to cut the dividend.) FSK Capital is expected to announce its 4th quarter earnings result at the beginning of March 2022.

The company made $2.8 billion worth of new investments including $364 million of sales to Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC (COPJV). FSK also made some changes in their capital structure because they had to repay their $640 million debt so they issued $1.25 billion of unsecured notes maturing in 2024 and 2028. It is also worth noting that since the two companies joined forces (FS and KKR) the net Debt-to-equity ratio grew from 0.9x in June to 1.03x by September.

Valuation

FSK is trading under its NAV so we can say officially the company is undervalued. Not as undervalued as in 2021 because it was constantly trading below its NAV by 20-25% and at the moment it is trading at 0.84x its NAV. However, looking at the company's dividend yield we cannot see that massive undervaluation. Based on the last 5 years the current approximately 11% yield is an average one. I would consider FSK for a buy above 12-12.5% dividend yield with the same fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

Company-specific Risks

FSK competes with public and private funds, commercial and investment banks, commercial financing companies, and, to the extent they provide an alternative form of financing, private equity, and hedge funds. Their primary focus is the upper middle market with companies EBITDA ranging between $25 - 100 million. Their main competitors are a limited number of large BDCs and Non-BDC market participants on an ad hoc basis. There are some company-specific risks worth taking a look at:

Any working capital reserves the company maintains may not be sufficient for investment purposes, and they may require debt or equity financing to operate. They may also need to access the capital markets to refinance existing debt obligations to the extent maturing obligations are not repaid with cash flows from operations. The rise of the cost of capital will affect FSK's profit margin in the short term but I believe they will be able to adjust their interests as the interest rates rise.

There is a risk that any collateral pledged by portfolio companies in which they have taken a security interest may decrease in value over time or lose its entire value, which may be difficult to sell promptly. The company's first-lien senior secured loans total only 61.2% of the portfolio which means other BDCs can have a more secure portfolio for investors.

My take on FSK's dividend

Current dividend

FSK Capital has been paying dividends for 7 consecutive years and has no consecutive dividend growth history. The company paid a dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter of 2021 and declared $0.62 per share for the 4th quarter of 2021. FSK is currently yielding 11.17% which can be attractive for income-seeking investors.

Future sustainability

My biggest concern is the long-term sustainability of the current dividend. In the last 5 years, FSK had to cut the dividend twice because of the overstretched payout ratio. Unfortunately, the future of the dividend still depends on the payout ratio which does not stand safe enough. If the management only maintains the $0.62 per share quarterly dividend the payout ratio will still be around 100% over the next 4 quarters. Only a slight decline in net interest income (possibly due to the Fed interest rate hikes from March) can cause another inevitable dividend cut. I will look forward to the Q4 results especially the NII at the beginning of March.

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Summary

FSK Capital's dividend coverage is still overstretched and I cannot see any signs that it will change in the near future. Especially, because the interest rate hikes will put pressure on the company's NII which can result in a dividend cut. The company reported good third-quarter results and is currently undervalued but the risks are greater than purchasing the stock at this price. I would consider a buy position when the dividend yield is over 12-12.5% with the same fundamentals.