igoriss/iStock via Getty Images

Companies in the restaurant industry were hit hard by COVID-19, and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was no exception. The stock fell to well under $60 a share, then rebounded to a 52 week high of over $126. Unfortunately for those with a stake in the company, it now trades for less than one hundred bucks.

So why did Starbucks fall, and what are the chances it will recover?

There were a number of positives to be found in the most recent quarterly report. Even so, a nascent union movement, management’s moves to raise wages, rising inflation, and a less than stellar report from the firm’s Chinese business have some investors worried.

A Glance At Recent Results

There is a great deal in the Q4 report, released in late October, to fuel a bit of angst. On the face of it, the results weren’t particularly alarming. GAAP EPS of $1.49 beat consensus by $0.51, and although revenue missed by $70 million, it was up by 31.5% year-over-year. Comparable sales growth missed analysts’ targets, but it still increased by double digits, growing 17% versus the 19% consensus.

It was when one perused the earnings call that real concerns cropped up. Management reported the company's comps in China dropped 7%. Arguably worse was the revelation that rising wages will inflict a 400 basis points hit to operating profit margins, and a combination of “inflationary pressures, other growth investments, and discontinuation of government subsidies” will deduct another 200 basis points from the firm’s bottom line.

The following day, Stifel cut its rating to Hold from Neutral, and analysts for both Oppenheimer and Cowen lowered their price targets.

The quarterly report was then followed by news that a number of Starbucks stores were voting to determine whether employees would unionize.

However, along with the bad, there was a bit of good.

Signs Of Growth On Multiple Fronts

On the face of it, the news out of China was a setback; however, the data must be taken in context.

The resurgence in the coronavirus resulted in restrictions requiring 80% of the company's stores to close or operate at reduced capacity. In that environment, one could reasonably argue that the 7% reduction in comps reflects the company’s strength, rather than serving as a cause of concern.

One example of the promise China holds is in the number of active SBUX reward members in that country: they now total 17.9 million, a 33% increase from last year. Management highlights another positive development in that half of Chinese consumers rate SBUX as their preferred coffee brand.

More importantly, despite the reduction in comps, China provides an enormous growth opportunity. SBUX now has 5,360 stores in China, with 654 net new stores added in FY21 and 225 net new stores in Q4. Consequently, despite the disappointing comps numbers, China grew revenue 11% year-over-year. The company targets 6,000 stores in the country by the end of FY22.

Starbucks also recorded robust sales in its other overseas markets. In Latin America, system sales were up 113% in Q4, and EMEA system sales increased by 52%. Operating margins for the International segment also grew at a marked pace, expanding 650 basis points to 22.8% in Q4.

Back stateside, Starbucks active rewards customers increased by 30% from FY 20. This supports continued growth, as management reports 50% of total sales come from those with a rewards membership.

Another positive is that rewards members are more likely to order via their mobile phones and have payment information on file. This results in reduced wait times as well as labor costs since fewer staff are required to take orders.

During the Q3 earnings call, management noted the size and growth of the market alone provides a lengthy growth ramp.

First, the total coffee addressable market is large and growing rapidly. The market is expected to grow to well over $400 billion in size globally over the next three years.

The following chart provides a record of Starbucks growth over the last five years, as well as the projected growth for FY 2022.

SBUX Annual Revenue Macrotrends

Source: Macrotrends & company reports / chart by author

(2022 estimate is lower end of management guidance.)

While SBUX guides for an operating margin of 17% in 2022, management expects the operating margin to grow to 18% to 19% in 2023. To give this context, the highest annual operating margin in the company’s history was recorded in 2016 at 18.1%.

Aside from the growth prospects I’ve highlighted, Starbucks revealed the revival of its share repurchase program. The company plans to buy back $20 billion in stock over the next three years. That equates to around 15% of the current market capitalization.

…And More

So far I’ve mostly touched on signs of growth found in the recent earnings report; however, there have been a variety of other developments that should also serve to spur growth.

The pandemic resulted in the closure of a large number of coffee shops in the US. A report by Euromonitor International estimated 7.3% of coffee and tea shops in the U.S. would close by the end of 2020. While mom and pop stores were hit the hardest, Starbucks’ primary competitor in the U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts, shuttered 800 locations, about 8% of its stores, in 2020.

Luckin Coffee, the chief rival of Starbucks in China, was delisted from NASDAQ in 2020 and filed for bankruptcy less than a year ago.

It is a testimony to the strength of SBUX that it was adding to its store count while independents and major competitors were succumbing to coronavirus headwinds.

Starbucks also has partnerships with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and PepsiCo (PEP) by which those companies sell SBUX products. So how are those initiatives working? The following excerpts from quarterly reports provide insights into those relationships:

In coffee, there was continued strong demand for Starbucks products. François Roger, CFO, Nestle Starbucks, we’re super happy with the performance of that portfolio and the partnership with Starbucks is stronger than ever, and we continue to innovate. Ramon Laguarta, CEO, PepsiCo

SBUX Debt And Dividend

SBUX has an investment grade debt rating at BBB+. Long-term debt was $13.6 billion at the end ofFY21, a reduction from $14.7 billion at the end of FY20. Starbucks had $6.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents when FY21 closed.

The current yield is a hair above 2%, the dividend payout ratio is roughly 57%, and the 5 year dividend growth rate is 16.7%.

Is SBUX Stock Undervalued?

SBUX currently trades for $96.87 a share. The 12 month average price target of the 28 analysts that rate the stock is $123.63. The price target of the 15 analysts that rated the company since the last quarterly report is $124.80.

Seeking Alpha provides a 5 year PEG ratio of 0.78x. This compares to the firm’s 5 year average PEG of 2.34x. The forward P/E is 28.73x as opposed to the 5 year average P/E of 37.10x.

I consider the shares to be trading in the less attractive end of a fair valuation range.

Is SBUX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The union issues facing Starbucks are making headlines, but I doubt they will have a long term negative impact on the stock. Management’s move to raise wages and the inflationary pressures the firm faces are real, but even so , SBUX guides for low double digit revenue growth in FY22.

I think the real question for investors is will SBUX continue to grow at a rapid pace, thereby warranting a fairly high valuation. My answer is an unequivocal yes.

The key to growth for SBUX is in its expansion into international markets. Starbucks plans to nearly double the pace of new store growth in fiscal 2022, with the bulk of those stores opening overseas. The number of new openings will increase the store count by about 6%. When one notes the international segment delivered record revenue in Q4 of $1.9 billion, an 18% increase over the prior year, then continued growth for the company becomes apparent.

Additionally, SBUX is very shareholder friendly: over the last five years, the shares outstanding have dropped by 20% while the dividend has increased by 125%.

Also note that SBUX is trading near its 52 week low. I often opt to add to my investments when shares trade in the middle of a 52 week range, or lower. I will add that the current yield of 2.01% is above the company’s 5 year average yield of 1.92%.

Consequently, I rate SBUX as a BUY, but with a caveat.

As previously noted, I believe the shares are trading in a fair value range. Those who follow my work are well aware that I seek investments with valuations that provide a margin of safety. However, my decades of investing experience taught me that strong companies with solid growth prospects deserve a premium valuation.

Since SBUX checks every box I use to qualify a stock as an exceptional company. I add to my position incrementally when it trades at fair value.