With uncertainty in the American economy concerning interest rates, inflation and growth, companies, which rely heavily on interest rate yield curves such as AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) face real uncertainty. So what is the risk? Two recent articles on Seeking Alpha, one, Profit From Fed Taper With +9% Yields: AGNC And Annaly, by Rida Morwa, the other, AGNC: Avoid This Mortgage REIT, by On the Pulse took completely opposite sides. The latter article is extremely bearish. Diversity of opinions produces a vibrant and liquid market, but in our view, opinions must converge into truths. The uncertainty involved with AGNC appears with economic and Federal Reserve (Fed) reactions to high inflation. Recently, the Fed reversed course fostering interest rate hikes while deeming inflation NOT transitory. Rates are headed up, maybe significantly.

The Quarter

To start, a review of the quarterly results seems in order. AGNC included a multivariable slide at the October conference for investors, summarizing its business. The slide historically reviews the last nine quarters. In short order, companies like AGNC produce income by leveraging the generally lower short-term bond rates while issuing mortgages often several years in length at higher rates. This first graph displays four factors, Average Asset Yield, Average Cost of Funds (cost of borrowing at the short-term market), Net Interest Spread (difference between the cost of borrowing and the market return rate) and Income Per Share. Again, each of these is displayed by quarter.

The average cost of short-term yields plummeted in the first half of 2020 with the Fed cutting rates to zero in response to virus issues. At the same time, Net Interest Spread improved resulting in a step-change increase in Net Spread and TBA Income per Share shown in the lower right corner.

For the last quarter, the business generated $0.37 in Comprehensive Income per share and $0.75 in Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income per share. It paid $0.36 in dividends, significantly lower than the Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income. AGNC has paid $0.36 per quarter for several quarters even with the Net Spread Income significantly higher. The balance sheet also shows approximately $1 billion in cash or cash equivalents. The number of common shares equals 525 million, and finally, the short-interest is 15 plus million, a recent high.

Outside Factors & Risks

No investment is without risk, and for us, risks rolling forward on AGNC represent the most critical entity. At the last call, management noted, "We identified several risks that shaped the agency investment landscape, including uncertainty with respect to the timing and duration of Fed tapering, two-way interest rate risk, and elevated prepayment speeds." At this point in time, AGNC expected Fed tapering without interest rate increases. Yet, management continued, "If inflation pressures persist or intensify further, there is a risk that the market and the Fed lose confidence in this view. In this scenario, expectations with respect to Fed actions could become increasingly difficult to predict."

Management included a secondary slide showing investors the effect for interest shock from interest rate changes. It includes two cases: Interest Rate shock and MBS Spread shock. A meaningful change within the MBS spread lowers the liquidation value (Tangible Common Equity) by 25%, not a small number.

With the Fed wisely opting out of the concept, transitory inflation, a more hawkish approach through increasing interest rates is approaching. This admitted headwind will affect this company's performance. Rising interest rates pose future risks in inducing recessions or even worse inverting interest rate curves. A graph showing the true gravity for inflation follows.

The red line shows the official government report, while the blue line graphs inflation based on the 1980 or prior government approach. Under either, inflation now bits its victims with vigor. An example from own life adds depth. Using Quicken records, the grocery bill for roughly the same purchases in our region rose 25% since January 2021.

With inflation now driving future interest rates, it becomes important for investors to understand what effects were introduced and is AGNC prepared?

Next management included its interest rate hedging strategy, a necessary business protection tool, summarized in the next slide.

Of interest is the average maturity rate for interest rate swaps at 4 years.

For us, a more critical factor with devastating effects is the inverted curve, short-term rates higher than long-term rates. Curves invert generally when investors lose confidence in the economy, sell stocks and buy long-term bonds. Rising short-term rates due to inflationary pressure exaggerate the inversion. When this happens, AGNC or other similar investments are left to completely rely on hedges and past investments for performance. Any entity coming off of the hedge cannot be replaced without losses. To help with a possible effect from an inversion, we included a slide depicting past interest rate differentials.

Yield Curve Long Term Trends

Since 1993, the curve inverted three times, the longest being in 2006 and 2007. It lasted one year, a meaningful period in which new investments for AGNC will be difficult and most likely impossible. This period of time, one year, represents a fourth of the average hedging period. Remember, it is the worse period in the past several decades.

We must stop here and note that a recession isn't an immediate risk. One editorial writes, "But that's not what the bond market is telling us. To be sure, recession does not appear to be an immediate risk. The spread between two- and 10-year yields remains more than 85 basis points off inverting, the classic precursor to a contraction in economic activity." Ameriprise Financial in a note to its investors noted that significant growth is expected in both 2022 and 2023. It also noted the reality of inflation. One of the circumstances inducing inverted curves is the lack of confidence in the economy. Reasonable growth doesn't fit that bill. But, interest rate changes are still coming and will create uncertainty. We suspect that for AGNC, performance will revert back to prior pandemic results.

Managing Risks

The company sees and is managing its risks. The Tangible Net Book Value "At Risk" Leverage equals 7.5, down from 9 in September of 2020. The business remains heavily hedged with plans to actively continue. With respect to this issue, management responded, "Sure. Well, first off, I think this is an environment from an interest rate perspective where you're going to see us continue to be really active on the hedging side both in terms of the amount of hedges we have, and as you well know we're operating close with 100% hedge ratio and a relatively small duration gap. We're going to continue to keep our interest rate risk profile well-managed and low by historical standards because of the potential interest rate volatility and the interest rate environment that we may be in."

Continuing, the company maintains a cash balance at $1 billion enough to pay the dividend at its current amount for about 6 quarters. AGNC maintains an extremely low fixed cost structure shown in the next slide.

During difficult periods, the company won't be bleeding excessive amount of cash for employees. One internet site claims that AGNC employs 50 people.

Investor Risks

AGNC's business will experience stress through 2022 or beyond. The Fed has found itself forced to raise short-term rates. A recession might occur from this direction but seems less likely. With the uncertainty, we don't see complete destruction of the AGNC business model. We actually see management's clear and magnified efforts to protect the long-term viability, a circumstance that seems highly unlikely.

Finally, inflation is real and is the result of money being added faster than the increase of purchasable products. For investors, a critical event to follow is further deficits created by the Federal Government from unpaid for legislation. Inflation will be more prolonged and more damaging with increased levels of fiat money.

For us, we plan to continue accumulating AGNC through dividend reinvestment and enhancing our return by selling short calls at $15 or $16. We also aren't anticipating a prolonged negative period of time of interest rate stress. With the national debt in excess of $30 trillion, the government can't afford it. And finally, we see a zero or less chance for any dividend increase in the next 1-2 years, which means the price is likely stuck.