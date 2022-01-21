FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

A Bargain Price

This is an update on Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX:CRLBF). We were Bullish per our previous articles when shares were $9.22. We remain Bullish, holding our shares, and buying more at about $6.10.

We are not chasing a stock on its way down. We are accumulating shares at bargain-basement prices. All signs point to CRLBF hitting analysts’ average price target ($20) or moving closer to $30, once the tail stops wagging the dog.

The shares of companies engaged in growing, processing, manufacturing, and selling marijuana products will blossom. It merely requires the feds to decriminalize pot, legalize it, and reclassify the flora’s Schedule 1 status under the Controlled Substance Act.

Congress and the White House are under pressure to:

Allow banks to accept cash from the sale of marijuana.

Permit credit card companies to process payments.

Allow federally insured lenders to make loans to marijuana businesses.

Permit the interstate transportation of pot products.

Allow businesses to take normal business tax deductions.

Permit scientists in universities and labs receiving federal money to be unfastened from restrictive federal laws restricting their research.

Stop federal prosecutions in states that decriminalize marijuana.

Permit traditional brokerage houses to trade marijuana stocks.

Allow the USFDA to evaluate and market medical marijuana treatment products; a few controlled substance-based medications are being used to control cancer side-effects of nausea, vomiting, anorexia and weight loss, and two epilepsy conditions.

States Leading The Feds

Historically, states lag on social change. On this issue, the federal officials are the anachronist. A Gallup poll reveals 68% of Americans want pot legalized. 18% admit using it. Medical marijuana is legal in 36 states (initially begun in 1996). 18 states and four out of five US territories allow adult use. 20 citizen-initiated measures in 9 states are being pushed in state legislatures.

The House passed, for the fifth time we believe, the Safe Banking Act that would ease federal restrictions. The Act repeatedly dies in the Senate. We do not have confidence much will change at the federal level in 2022.

Legal marijuana DISA

But more states will change their laws, as attitudes among political opponents mellow. 13 marijuana-use bills are now before the ultraconservative Indiana General Assembly. The GOP-controlled New Hampshire House voted this month to legalize marijuana possession and personal-use cultivation. Last year, Justice Clarence Thomas pondered that a 2005 ruling (Gonzales v. Raich) allowing the federal government to enforce laws against marijuana possession may be outdated.

US legal sales grew 40% in 2021. Public marijuana companies are listed on exchanges, and companies indirectly supporting their operations are moving to the NASDAQ in 2022. Cresco Labs’ revenue grew 117% Y/Y and CAGR nearly 200% over three years with GPM at 65.57%.

Cresco Labs An Industry Leader

Cresco Labs is a vertically integrated company based in Chicago. It cultivates plants for medical, recreational, wellness uses. It manufactures and sells smokes, edibles, ingestible, salves, and oils. Cresco Labs markets its own name brands and private labels for others. Its SEED initiative educates minorities and women wanting to work in and own marijuana businesses.

It has 21 production facilities, holds 51 retail licenses, and operates about 45 dispensaries in 10 states. Cresco Labs has grown organically and through rapacious acquisitions. We reported on this strategy in our previous articles. The company announced a $40M production facility in Ohio to triple capacity.

Cresco Labs recently terminated the buyout of Blair Wellness. The decision has not put a damper on the company’s Momentum, profit outlook, or Wall Street’s Strong Buy recommendation. The impact on Cresco Labs’ cash position was minimal because the reasons were problems inherent in Blair’s management.

Factor Grades Seeking Alpha

The Quant Rating turned Neutral more affected by the failure of the Schumer-Booker-Wyden federal legislation to pass than anything pertinent to CRLBF. A $20 target price represents a ~190% upside from the current price and +400% if the price hits $26. Even media sentiment is 100% Bullish about CRLBF. A few outlets are Bearish for the industry while federal legislation languishes.

In Q3 ’21, Cresco Labs enjoyed $6M in sequential top-line growth. Revenue increased 2.6% Q/Q and +40% Y/Y. EPS was -$1. A setback occurred when the company took a write-down in Q3. Cresco Labs reported a $263.5M operating loss for the quarter. Management took a $291M write-down for making a strategic shift in its California operations; it removed third-party brands from shelves in its dispensaries.

We expect 2021 revenue will be reported to be ~$840M for the 12 months. 2022 revenue will exceed $1.1B, plus we expect better margins especially from dispensaries only selling Cresco Labs’ brands. The estimated EPS Q4 is $0.05. We particularly like that insiders own a whopping 19.28% of the shares. The Q4 ’21 report is expected to be released on April 26, 2022.

Per Share EPS Wall Street Journal

Good To The Last Drop

In my opinion, agencies like the USDEA can enforce federal draconian laws and regulations. Sales, on the other hand, are reaping windfalls ($10.4B in ’21) in taxes and fees. Concomitantly, states are cutting costs by ending prosecutions for marijuana possession and releasing inmates. It's just a matter of time until the feds come around.

There are risks. A divided federal government might delay action for several years. Cresco Labs is exponentially growing its market share, revenue, and footprint. Might it exceed its ability to manage daily operations more efficiently? The company has a slew of open jobs listed on its website. This might be a good time to focus on internal infrastructure efficiencies.

Momentum is building for the industry and CRLBF. We recommend accumulating shares at this low share price. Investors, don’t let the political issues vex decision making.