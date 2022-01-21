_ultraforma_/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to Citigroup Inc.'s (NYSE:C) shares.

C's recent earnings did not impress the market as evidenced by its share price decline post-results announcement. Looking ahead, an increase in net interest income driven by rate hikes could be partially offset by higher expenses for Citigroup. More importantly, C's expected returns on capital still pale in comparison with that of its peers, which explains why it is still valued by the market at below tangible book value. Citigroup has yet to prove to the market that it can improve return metrics with good capital allocation i.e. making the right divestments and reinvestment choices. As it stands now, C is a Hold after recent earnings.

Citigroup Stock Earnings

Citigroup recently announced the company's earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 on January 14, 2022 before trading hours. The market did not respond favorably to C's most recent quarterly financial performance.

Citigroup's stock price decreased by -1.2% from $67.78 as of January 13, 2022 to $66.93 as of January 14, 2022. C's shares subsequently declined by an additional -4.0% to close at $64.24 as of January 19, 2022. In other words, C's share price has fallen by -5.2% in the four trading days after it reported its Q4 2021 earnings.

I discuss in the next section whether Citigroup's recent stock price weakness was justified by its Q4 2021 financial performance.

How Is Citigroup Doing Financially?

According to its Q4 2021 earnings press release, Citigroup's headline GAAP earnings per share fell by -24% YoY from $1.92 in Q4 2020 to $1.46 in the most recent quarter. Adjusting for effects relating to the "divestitures of Citi’s consumer banking businesses in Asia", C's Q4 2021 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share would have been $1.99, which represented a +4% YoY growth as compared to its Q4 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.92.

More importantly, Citigroup acknowledged in its recent financial results media release that this +4% increase in adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of last year was "primarily reflecting a 4% reduction in shares outstanding." This implies that C's core earnings in Q4 2021 were largely on par that of Q4 2020, if one ignores the boost from share repurchases. In that respect, the pullback in Citigroup's share price post-Q4 earnings appears to be fair.

In the subsequent section, I touch on the key financial metrics that have an impact on Citigroup's past and future earnings per share.

C Stock Key Metrics

The key metrics for C that I will discuss are net interest income, expenses, and share buybacks.

Citigroup's net interest income increased by +1% QoQ to $10,819 million, as per the company's Q4 2021 results presentation slides, and C attributed this to "North America Consumer" segment that comprises "branded cards, retail services and retail banking" at its Q4 2021 earnings call.

But it is C's future net interest income guidance that is the most encouraging. At the company's recent quarterly results briefing, Citigroup guided that its net interest income is expected to grow by "$2.5 billion to $3 billion" for every "100 basis point parallel shift" in rates.

The market consensus seems to be that there should be three rate hikes this year at the very least according to Reuters, and possibly "eight quarter-point rate moves by early 2024" as per a recent Bloomberg article. This is reflected in Citigroup's expected improvement in its top line performance for 2022 and beyond.

As per S&P Capital IQ data, sell-side analysts see C's revenue being roughly flattish (marginal -0.4% decline) in FY 2022 (as compared to a -5% decrease in headline revenue for FY 2021). This is possibly due to expectations of higher net interest income being offset by lower fee income relating to normalization of capital market conditions this year. More significantly, Wall Street expects Citigroup's revenue growth to accelerate to +3.5% and +3.8% for FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively that will largely be driven by net interest income growth supported by rate hikes.

On the flip side, Citigroup's expenses increased by +8% YoY and +6% YoY for Q4 2021 and FY 2021, respectively adjusting for the impact of the divestments of some of its Asian businesses. This raises concerns whether C's expected top line expansion in FY 2023 and FY 2024 will be able to flow down to the bottom line, or be offset by higher expenses.

I have a mixed view of C's future expense outlook.

On the negative side of things, Citigroup's travel and entertainment expenses might go up as COVID-19 transitions into an endemic state and economies gradually reopen. Also, inflation could create upward pressure for C's compensation expenses.

On the positive side of things, C has already identified areas where it could cut expenses. At the company's Q4 2021 investor briefing, Citigroup noted that the closure of "divestitures", further "simplification" of its "organizational structure", "productivity savings", digitalization to "reduce the manual touch points" are factors that will help to optimize its cost structure in the medium to long term.

Separately, Citigroup's future earnings per share will get a boost from a resumption of share buybacks. As per its Q4 2021 earnings press release, C spent $7.6 billion on share repurchases in 2021, but did not buy back any of its own shares in Q4 2021.

Citigroup highlighted at its Q4 2021 results call that "having adopted SACCR (Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk) and maintained our capital ratio target (12.2% CET1 capital ratio), we are resuming buybacks this quarter to similar levels to what you saw in the second and third quarter of 2021 (approximately $3 billion per quarter)." Based on C's current market capitalization of $129 billion, if it continues with this pace of share repurchases, the company should be buying back 2.3% of its shares every quarter, or 9.2% of its share base in a year.

In summary, I am positive on Citigroup's revenue growth outlook and its decision to restart share buybacks, but I am concerned about higher-than-expected expenses in the short term.

Is Citigroup A Good Long-Term Stock?

Citigroup will be considered a good long-term stock for investors, if it can narrow the valuation gap between itself and its peers by growing its return on equity in time to come.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Citigroup

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' Price To Tangible Book Value per Share Ratio Consensus Forward FY 2022 ROE Consensus Forward FY 2023 ROE Consensus Forward FY 2024 ROE Consensus Forward FY 2025 ROE Citigroup 0.81 8.1% 8.0% 8.2% 8.3% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 1.09 13.6% 13.4% 12.8% 11.4% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 1.54 8.9% 10.3% 11.1% 10.4% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 2.13 10.4% 11.4% 11.4% 10.8% Morgan Stanley (MS) 2.37 13.6% 14.7% 14.6% 12.4%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

It is reasonable that Citigroup currently trades below tangible book value and at a discount to its banking peers, since the company's expected ROEs are much lower on a relative basis.

Citigroup has plans to optimize its portfolio mix to improve future returns on capital by selling off assets that offer sub-par returns and allocating capital to businesses that boasts superior returns. C disclosed at its Q4 2021 earnings call that it is "looking at our markets franchise to see where those low-returning assets exist", and it also emphasized that "the different businesses that we are investing in" are "high returning ones" such as investment banking and wealth management.

However, this also requires good execution on the part of the management, and the company's efforts might only pay off in the intermediate to long term. At its fourth-quarter investor briefing, Citigroup stressed that "we are investing in the franchise for the long term, right, as opposed to trying to hit some short-term metric."

In conclusion, C is a good long-term stock or investment, if it can improve its returns on capital in time to come which is necessary for the stock's valuation re-rating. But this is heavily dependent on Citigroup making the right decisions in terms of which businesses to exit and where it should re-allocate capital to. At this point, I still see Citigroup as a "show me" story, where it has to prove to investors and the market that it can deliver on its strategy.

Is C Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

C stock is a Hold. The market consensus currently expects Citigroup's future ROEs to remain below that of its peers, which provides justification for its depressed price-to-tangible book ratio now. More time is required to assess Citigroup's future capital allocation moves, before Citigroup's shares can be upgraded to a Buy rating.