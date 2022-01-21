Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). On its investor relations website, TTWO calls itself "a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment", and it is best known for publishing games like Grand Theft Auto among others.

In this article, I focus on Take-Two's proposed acquisition of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) first announced in a media release issued on January 10, 2022. I think that TTWO is a Hold following this announcement. On one hand, the transaction is necessary from a strategic perspective, as Take-Two needs to gain significant exposure to the growing mobile games market. On the other hand, Take-Two is paying a huge price to do this deal, and there is also a risk that other parties might be interested in ZNGA as well.

How Big Is Zynga?

The financial quantum for the transaction and the size of the acquisition target (Zynga) are both in the spotlight.

A news article published in The New York Times on January 10, 2022 referred to Take-Two's proposed deal as "one of the largest in the history of the video game industry." This claim is made based on the implied $12.7 billion enterprise value associated with the proposed acquisition, as disclosed in Take-Two's acquisition press release.

In terms of the acquisition, Zynga boasted a trailing twelve months' revenue of $2.72 billion, as per S&P Capital IQ data. ZNGA is only 20% smaller than Take-Two in terms of top line, based on the latter's revenue of $3.37 billion registered over the last twelve months.

More significantly, Zynga is the biggest player in the mobile gaming market in the US. An earlier August 18, 2020 Barron's article had referred to ZNGA gaining "the number one spot for market share on Google Play (GOOGL) and Apple's (AAPL) App Store" in July 2020. At the January 10, 2022 investor call discussing this proposed M&A deal, Zynga was described as "one of the world's top 5 mobile game publishers", an assertion which is backed up by the numbers highlighted in the chart below.

Zynga's Key Metrics At A Glance

Why Is Take-Two Acquiring Zynga?

Take-Two provided an explanation of why it is proposing to acquire Zynga in the company's January 10, 2022 press release. TTWO highlighted that this proposed transaction will make it "one of the largest publishers of mobile games", and combines two "highly complementary businesses", specifically "Take-Two's best-in-class portfolio of console and PC games and Zynga's industry-leading mobile franchises."

TTWO's acquisition rationale makes a lot of sense.

Take-Two currently has mobile games contributing only a mere 10% of its bookings as disclosed at the recent investor call this month. In contrast with the company's relatively low exposure to the mobile gaming market, IDG Consulting is forecasting that mobile will be the "fastest growing segment within the (overall gaming) industry" in the subsequent three years with a +8% bookings CAGR, based on what was cited in the M&A announcement media release. If TTWO does successfully buy over Zynga, the company guided that mobile games will represent half of its bookings in FY 2023 (YE March 31).

Furthermore, there appears to be substantial revenue synergies associated with Take-Two's proposed acquisition of Zynga. Specifically, TTWO is guiding for an "estimated $500+ million of annual net bookings opportunities" in various areas outlined below.

Areas Of New Growth Opportunities For TTWO Post-Acquisition

Take-Two's January 2022 Investor Presentation

Among the various new growth opportunities that could emerge post-transaction, the chance to introduce new mobile games based on TTWO's existing intellectual properties or IPs is the most promising. At the recent January 10, 2022 investor call, Take-Two emphasized that it has "the best collection of console and PC intellectual property in the interactive entertainment business" which is "basically nearly entirely unexploited for mobile and free-to-play around the world".

TTWO also added at the recent investor briefing that "Zynga's best-in-class studios can help us develop" new mobile games "based on Take-Two's core intellectual property." There is already speculation that there could be a mobile version of Grand Theft Auto 6, TTWO's flagship gaming series as a result of the ZNGA deal.

How Will Take-Two's Acquisition Impact Business Outlook?

Take-Two expects the acquisition of Zynga to be completed by June 2022. This assumes that shareholder and regulatory approvals are obtained, and no other bidder emerges as per the "45-day 'go-shop' provision" that is part of the agreement for the current deal.

TTWO guides that its net bookings should jump from $3.3 billion on a stand-alone basis to $6.1 billion post-acquisition, and the combined entity is forecasted to deliver a decent +14% net bookings CAGR for the period between fiscal 2021 and 2024. Notably, this has yet to incorporate the $500 million of potential net bookings that could be added on a yearly basis if synergies were to realized as highlighted in the previous section.

Expected Pro-forma Net Bookings And Adjusted Operating Cash Flow For TTWO Post-Acquisition

Take-Two's January 2022 Investor Presentation

In the company's acquisition press release, Take-Two defines net bookings "as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives." It also highlights that its "adjusted unrestricted operating cash flow" metric is calculated by adjusting "GAAP net cash from operating activities" for "changes in restricted cash."

In terms of the balance sheet, TTWO is expected to be in a net debt position of around $1.5 billion on a pro-forma basis as a result of new debt financing to fund the deal. But Take-Two has already highlighted at its January 10, 2022 investor briefing that it expects to "return to a net cash position by our fiscal year 2024" thanks to "the combined cash generation of the businesses."

In a nutshell, Take-Two's business outlook appears promising with the proposed acquisition.

Is TTWO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

TTWO stock is a Hold rather than a Buy, despite the fact that I am positive on the company growing its presence in mobile games with the acquisition of Zynga. There are two key factors that have influenced my Hold investment rating.

Firstly, Take-Two appeared to have overpaid for Zynga's shares. The implied $12.7 billion enterprise value associated with the proposed acquisition, which I alluded to in the earlier article, translates into a rather rich EV/EBITDA acquisition multiple of 19.5 times based on S&P Capital IQ's FY 2021 EBITDA estimate of $651 million for ZNGA. As a comparison, Zynga has not traded above 20 times forward EV/EBITDA in the past one and a half years, and has even traded as low as 10 times forward EV/EBITDA during this period.

Secondly, Take-Two might have to either raise the acquisition price further or seek another M&A target, assuming another bidder emerges. I mentioned about the "45-day 'go-shop' provision" in the preceding section, and it is hard to rule out the possibility of companies like Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) or Sony Group Corporation (SONY) (OTCPK:SNEJF) joining the fray as well.

In consideration of these factors, I view Take-Two as a Hold following the recent M&A announcement.