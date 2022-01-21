Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a fast-growing semiconductor company that has a compelling long-term outlook on a business basis. Shares are not cheap, however, and with rising interest rates putting pressure on growth stocks, right now may not be the best time to enter a new position in this quality growth name.

Company Overview And Outlook

Marvell Technology, Inc. is a specialized semiconductor company that is primarily active in the networking and storage space. Its offerings include switches, controllers, network adapters, etc. in the Networking space and a range of data processing products for data centers in the Storage space.

Marvell Technologies sees itself as a leading provider for cloud-optimized silicon, which makes sense, as the infrastructure part of its business has grown at a rapid pace:

Marvell Technology revenue MRVL presentation

Infrastructure, as a portion of the company's total revenue, has grown from less than 40% to more than 80% between 2017 and 2022. In those five years, Marvell has experienced revenue growth of 70%, basically all of which was driven by the fast-growing infrastructure business.

Not surprisingly, Marvell Technology's addressable market is heavily weighted towards infrastructure areas such as data centers:

Marvell Technology addressable markets MRVL presentation (linked above)

We see that in calendar year 2021, close to half of the addressable market consisted of data centers, with the carrier business being responsible for the majority of the remainder. By 2024, data centers will become even more important for MRVL's market opportunity, according to management's current forecasts. Just two years from now, data center opportunities will make up around half of the company's total addressable market. This will include products such as DSP processors, SerDes (serializer/de-serializer), and other silicone that is required to operate data centers in diverse areas, including search, social media, e-commerce, etc. Marvell also offers products with a larger focus on security, such as its Marvell Octeon processor and Marvell Nitrox adapter.

With these enhanced-value products, Marvell has managed to become a non-commodity, high-tech provider of silicon in the eyes of the market and Wall Street. This holds true, I believe, and translates into a compelling growth outlook thanks to a serious moat in core areas, where producers of more commoditized products have issues in competing.

Through its transformation from a consumer-focused business towards an infrastructure-focused business active in high-value and fast-growing areas such as data centers, Marvell Technologies has been able to improve its fundamentals dramatically. MRVL's EBITDA margin, for example, has risen from 11% to 17% over the last five years, which pencils out to a 50% relative increase. With the company gaining further share in high-value market segments such as data centers, further margin expansion seems likely. At the same time, improving its economies of scale thanks to growing revenue should also help Marvell Technology in becoming more profitable over the coming years.

Is Marvell Stock Overvalued?

No matter how you look at it, Marvell Technology has become less expensive over the last couple of months. At the same time, shares have become more expensive over the last year, last five years, etc.

At current prices, Marvell trades for 50x this year's expected net profits. The current year ends at the end of January 2022, thus in a little more than one week. Looking at the following fiscal year, Marvell is significantly cheaper, as earnings per share are forecasted to rise by more than 40% in that period, which reduces the forward earnings multiple to around 35, based on expected earnings per share of $2.22. Marvell has beaten EPS estimates over the last couple of quarters, thus a somewhat higher result would not be too surprising, I believe. If we round the current estimate up to $2.30, the forward earnings multiple drops to around 34. That looks way more reasonable than the ttm earnings multiple, but it is still not cheap. After all, the broad market is trading at significantly lower valuations, as are many semiconductor companies -- not all of them are growing as fast as MRVL, of course.

Data by YCharts

Based on current EBITDA estimates for the upcoming fiscal year that starts in February, Marvell Technology is trading for around 29x forward EBITDA, relative to its enterprise value. Looking at enterprise value instead of market capitalization makes sense, as this automatically accounts for changes in debt usage over the years. In the above chart, we also see that the 5-year median EBITDA multiple was 25.7. Relative to that, Marvell Technology trades at a 13% premium today, thus we could say that MRVL is somewhat pricy today, compared to how the company was valued in the past. The difference is not dramatic, however, thus I wouldn't call MRVL immensely overvalued.

What Is The Target Price For Marvell?

Today, MRVL trades at $78 per share, which compares favorably to the analyst consensus price target:

Data by YCharts

Wall Street is currently looking for a share price of $101 one year from now, which makes for ~30% upside potential relative to where shares are trading today. That is attractive for sure, but it should be noted that there is a very wide range between the lowest and the highest price target. This indicates that there is a lot of uncertainty, which is why investors probably shouldn't put too much trust in this target price. It still clearly indicates that the average analyst sees a lot of potential for MRVL, which is not too surprising. The combination of compelling business growth and a positive market outlook is indeed compelling, although that hasn't stopped MRVL from dropping from the $90s to the $70s over the last couple of months.

Where Will Marvell Stock Be In 5 Years?

In all likelihood, MRVL will be a way bigger company five years from now. The company should be able to grow its data center business considerably, and other growth areas should see a compelling performance as well. This does, for example, hold true for Marvell's automobile business. With automobiles becoming ever more intelligent, thanks to advanced driver assistance systems, interconnectivity for entertainment, and, eventually, self-driving technology, there is a growing need for sensors and data processing. The following chart clearly shows the huge growth in Ethernet ports that modern autos have already experienced over the last couple of years, and illustrates what the future could look like:

Automotive ethernet ports MRVL presentation (linked above)

Since these ports will also become faster/more powerful, there is also the possibility to increase revenue per port compared to the past, which should accelerate revenue growth further.

Marvell seeks to participate in this market's growth over the coming years, which should be easy even in a scenario where MRVL does not gain any market share. According to management, the automobile market opportunity will be growing at a 20% CAGR throughout the 2020s, which will translate into a $6 billion market in 2029, relative to $1.5 billion in 2021. Marvell is working with strong companies such as Porsche, NIO (NIO), Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Toyota (TM), Lucid (LCID), Ford (F), and many more in this space. It seems highly likely that these established connections and the OEMs' need for semiconductors, especially in their higher-end cars, will allow for massive growth potential for Marvell.

With these growth trends remaining strong for the foreseeable future, it seems highly likely that Marvell will be a bigger and way more profitable company five years from now. Analysts are currently predicting that revenue could hit $12 billion by early 2027, up ~3x from today. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are forecasted to hit around $6 at the same time.

On the other hand, Marvell Technology is already trading at $78, which makes for an earnings multiple of 13 -- five years in advance. Likewise, the 5-years-ahead revenue multiple stands at ~6 today, which is not especially cheap, either.

If Marvell Technology does manage to hit that estimate, and if the company were to trade at 25x net profits in 2027, then shares could be valued at $150 five years from now. This would allow for a return of close to 100%, which would be quite attractive for that time frame. However, it wouldn't be comparable to the 400%+ return seen over the last four years. If MRVL were to trade at 20x net profits five years from now, shares could climb to $120, based on an EPS estimate of $6. In that scenario, shareholders would get a return of 9% a year -- compelling, but not outstanding. Investors should consider that this only holds true if MRVL can indeed manage to hit the expected $6 in EPS, however. If Marvell falls short of that, returns could be significantly weaker. If, for example, actual EPS come in at $4.50 (which would still be 3x as much as during the current year), then a 20x earnings multiple gets us to just $90, which would not make for an attractive return.

Overall, I do believe that high-single-digit annual returns are a solid base case. In a more optimistic scenario, shares could also deliver double-digit returns, whereas disappointments on the growth side could lead to sub-par returns.

Is MRVL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Marvell Technology, Inc. is a quality company that has turned into an infrastructure-centered semiconductor over the last couple of years. It has a lot of exposure to fast-growing high-value markets, such as data centers and automobiles.

At the same time, MRVL is not trading at an inexpensive valuation. Shares could deliver high-single-digit returns over the coming years, but in the near term, rising interest rates could pressure MRVL's shares. I do believe that Marvell Technology is a solid holding at current prices, but investors might be able to get into the stock at a more favorable price in the future. If expensive growth stocks continue to decline over the coming weeks as the market prices in future rate hikes, MRVL could be among the stocks that get significantly cheaper. I thus do not rate MRVL a Buy yet, as I personally want to wait for a more attractive entry price (which is not guaranteed, however).