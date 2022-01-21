omersukrugoksu/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last article on Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI), the stock has been decimated: Not in the classic sense of the word (a 10% reduction in forces), but rather 40% has been shaved off the share price. What happened and does this drop offer investors value in the lithium space? Let's explore.

Intro

After a bogus short-seller attack in late November (which we explored in our last article), SLI has continued to slide downward. First, we must recognize that many stocks short term prospects are generally motivated by sentiment or feelings. This is opposed to long-term views, motivated by fundamentals and catalysts. Thus, our primary plan of action is to calculate if the long-term story has changed, and if so, how did it change? Does it warrant such a drop in share price, or, alternatively (if the story is intact), does Standard Lithium offer the investor relative value?

Still Boring & Still One of the Best

Remember Gordon Gekko in 1987's "Wall Street"? The character quips "Greed is good". To which I reflect "Boring is good". Standard is indeed still one of the most boring lithium plays on the market (I only say that with the kindest of words). If we want exciting, we can grimace at Lithium Americas (LAC) with its fringe, out-of-state protestors planted at Thacker Pass in Nevada. Ioneer Lithium suffers from extremely rare species of plants on its property that craves lithium-rich soil at particular elevations. Is it exciting? Sure, but it also demands management of deep problems.

Other companies frankly have zero water rights and thus will never get a drop of H2O in Clayton Valley. Luckily, Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF) and Dajin Lithium (OTCQB:DJIFF) had foresight and do not suffer from this deficiency. Additionally, many companies lack the capital to do much of anything other than just hope and pray someone with deep pockets comes along to save them.

All the while, many companies have to deal with BLM issues and permits which demand ample time and offer no guarantee of success. Lastly, hostile locals (Serbia protestors anyone?) or national governments can pose a challenge. This can be especially true outside the United States. Nationalization efforts in Mexico come to mind, as well as the recent election outcome in Chile. Thus, Standard Lithium sure is boring in the sense they lack big ticket problems.

The "Standard" Difference

While I like most of the companies above, the following statements support Standard Lithium as the leader of the pack: 1. No protestors. Arkansas is very friendly towards mining. (More so than Nevada in my opinion.) 2. No rare species of plant to deal with. 3. Water in Arkansas is not a problem. Consider the below precipitation map of the United States. Standard Lithium in Southern Arkansas (with its 60 inches of rain annually) is located in one of the wettest places in the nation.

Annual Average Precipitation Das.uwyo.edu

(Note: The red dot in Arkansas is the author's and represents where Standard Lithium is based).

4. Standard Lithium is flush with capital having just signed a deal for $100 million. 5. Working on a preexisting industrial site with Lanxess, the permitting process is eased. (No BLM approval needed is a bonus.) 6. Federal laws as well as Arkansas laws are very friendly toward mining. 7. Workforce. Any location will need a local workforce. While if you pay enough money you can attract talent, it helps if the area has an existing workforce. Arkansas and Louisiana are oil countries and support a massive industrial base. This reduces the complexity of trying to attract talent to relocate to the middle of nowhere. 8. One thing investors often overlook is management. I consider this somewhat of an art (as you need to get a feel for management), but this can be accomplished by reviewing videos of how the CEOs present themselves. Do they seem honest? Does the plan make sense? Are they actually intelligent? So far, management for Standard checks all the boxes.

Show Me the Money

If a company tells you they have a great project that is one thing. Every lithium company is going to try to convince you that your hard-earned dollars need to go into their stock. It is quite another thing when you watch a reputable company (such as Koch Investments) push $100 million into Standard Lithium (at $7.42 USD). Tapping my inner Boromir from "Lord of the Rings" I pose, "One does not simply throw $100 million into a company without due diligence". This direct investment is a massive vote of confidence. It will not be enough to drive any of the projects to completion (as the capital costs are much higher) but baby steps win the day. LAC took a similar approach and it worked well.

Lithium Demand

I recently had a young lad comment that he had read where we would see a massive lithium supply glut. He was quite confused. Prices of lithium were rising, and he wanted to understand the lithium supply/demand side in further detail.

Fair enough, I'll bite. We can look at analyst firm's projections to get an idea of where lithium might be headed. First, let's look at what Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (March 2021) is hypothesizing when it comes to demand. Per the "National Blueprint For Lithium Batteries 2021-2030" via the Department of Energy.

Let us see what actual, biased lithium companies are projecting and who they are referencing.

Lithium Americas: They point towards Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Note the demand curve accelerating north while supply is constrained.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Lithium Projection Dec 2021 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

We can look at the IEA lithium demand/supply gap estimations where we see the same projection. Now, we might assume supply will increase a bit more as prices of lithium continue to skyrocket. Yet, meeting demand is going to be very tough. Of course, as time goes on, efficiencies will take place and cars might use less lithium (but the demand for such cars will rise as well.)

Lithium demand 2020-2030, IEA, Paris IEA

Standard Lithium Project Highlights

Standard has two projects: The first is the Lanxess project where Standard Lithium owns 30% of the project (expandable to 40%). Details on the Lanxess project are:

Annual production: 20,900 tons lithium carbonate

Plant operation: 25 years

Total capital expenditures estimate of US$437 Million

Non-optimized reagent cost per ton lithium carbonate of US$3,107

All-in operating costs, including all direct and indirect costs, reagent, sustaining capital, insurance and mine-closure costs of US$4,319 per ton of lithium carbonate

Average selling price $13,550 USD per ton battery quality lithium carbonate

Pre-tax US$1.3 Billion NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 42%

Post-tax US$989 Million NPV an 8% discount rate and IRR of 36%

Resource upgraded to 3,140,000 tons Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at the Indicated Category.

Second Project

The second lithium project is for a property very close to the proposed joint venture to the east (called the TETRA project) at 1.195 ton LCE Inferred resource, and a future expansion target of 30k ton/year of LCE initially. Keyword is "initially".

2nd Project Key Points:

Pre-tax US$2.83 Billion NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 40.5%;

After-tax US$1.97 Billion NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 32.1%;

20-year mine-life producing an average of 30,000 tonnes per year of battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM);

Operating costs of US$2,599 per tonne of battery quality lithium hydroxide;

AACE Class 5 Total CAPEX estimate of US$870 Million including conservative 25% contingency of direct capital costs; and,

SW Arkansas Lithium Project PEA lithium brine resource is updated to consider the potential unitized area of production, leading to an increased total (global) in-situ resource of 1,195,000 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at the Inferred Category.

Net Present Value

When studying a company, the NPV (Net Present Value) can be used to get a snapshot of how valued the company is for this time frame. Granted, this does not factor in future projects or expansions. It is a snapshot of the "now." Standard Lithium shows us:

Project #1 a NPV of $297 million at 30% ownership.

Note the company has an option to assume 40% ownership of project #1 if so then ($396 NPV at 40%)

Project #2 West Arkansas = $1.97 billion USD NPV If we add the 2 projects using 30% and 40% ownership levels we get the following 2x NPV results.

Total NPV = $2.267 billion @ 30% ownership of project #1 and 100% of #2

Total NPV = $2.366 billion @ 40% ownership of project #1 and 100% of #2

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Article Update: It was pointed out to me that I had the incorrect market cap of $1.398 billion. I was using Yahoo Finance key stats. They are incorrect. If we look at the ycharts and the Nasdaq we can see the market cap is a mere $1.027 billion.

If we take the market cap of SLI ($1.027 B) and divide that into the Total NPV, we get 45.3% (at 30% ownership of project #1) and 43.4% (if ownership were 40% of project #1).It also occurs to me that some projects have different lithium prices factored in that range from $9,500 to $13,500 which can impact trying to make an apples to apples comparison.

NPV Notes: Standard Lithium is not content to just run 50,900 tonnes of lithium. They want to expand to over 70,000 tonnes. (Source: Mad Money) This potential expansion (along with rising lithium prices) would raise future NPV projections and thus lower the market cap to NPV ratio. Lastly, a third project in California exists but it's currently on hold in my opinion as the company is focused on Arkansas.

Lithium Prices

As we can clearly see below, demand is outstripping supply. Hence, the rather large spike in prices.

Lithium prices Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Lithium Prices Chart Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Benchmark goes on to quip: "Chinese battery-grade lithium carbonate prices rose by 21% in the first two weeks of January, adding further cost pressures to battery makers who are moving to secure their own supplies of the key raw material.

China battery-grade lithium carbonate hit a record high average of RMB 302,500 ($47,500) a tonne, according to Benchmark’s Lithium Price Assessment, bringing prices up by 495.9% compared to the end of January 2021."

Industry Estimates

Lithium mineral Allkem (A merger of Galaxy Lithium & Orocobre) projects an 80% rise in lithium prices from here.

"Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd said on Tuesday (Jan 18) lithium carbonate prices for the second half of the fiscal year 2022 were expected to jump 80 percent from the first half because of booming demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries."

Standard Lithium (via the January 6th BOA conference) shows demand outstripping supply.

Lithium Big Picture Demand

Now let's look at some of those lithium leviathans that will spur demand for the "white gold".

On the negative side: Car companies are still suffering from chip shortages. While TSMC (TSM) and Intel (INTC) have laid down the groundwork to build more fabs (and thus more capacity to produce chips), this will take quite some time to spin up.

The "Standard" Takeaway

The question you need to ask is "Does the current price make sense given NPV along with excessive lithium demand and a constrained supply?". Factor in expanding lithium prices (which alter the NPV northward). A potential wild card with the California lithium property. Then realize Standard Lithium lacks massive problems that we covered above (natives, funding, politics, labor force, water rights, etc.). With all of these factors considered, the company is undervalued and more so if you ponder future NPV.

Some might argue that the present day NPV puts them at a bit of a higher valuation than some other lithium companies: This rings true. Then again, you are not buying an extremely risky company loaded with problems. You are buying a well-funded company that lacks big ticket problems with adequate funding. The real question then comes down to do you have the patience to buy and wait? If so, then Standard might be a "standard part" of your investment portfolio.

Extra Reading - Standard Lithium provided a project update today. 99.83% battery quality lithium was produced. Also, note a FEED study to start in Q2 of 2022 and this will lead to a DFS (Definitive Feasibility Study). Typically, a DFS leads to massive funding of projects.