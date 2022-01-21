designprojects/iStock via Getty Images

Joby Aviation (NASDAQ: NYSE:JOBY) is a very early-stage company that recently came public as a SPAC in August 2021. This company is a speculation on the concept of using electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) as air taxis to transport people from place to place in mostly urban settings. This new industry is called urban air mobility ("UAM"). The reason why the air taxi idea started becoming popular is because it is a way to solve various sustainability issues in urban centers around the world that include excessive air and noise pollution issues, rising traffic congestion, and the need for much better ways for workers to commute from suburbs to the city.

The company uses a vertically integrated business model to manufacture eVTOLs for use within its own air taxi service. Currently, there are no plans to manufacture any aircraft for other companies. The reason why investors should consider buying the stock at this time is that Joby Aviation is among the highest potential upside stocks in the market today. The company is a first mover in an industry that should grow $1.5 trillion globally by 2040, according to a Morgan Stanley Research study. UAM could ultimately represent a $9 trillion global market when fully mature. Bonny Simi, Joby’s head of air operations and people, predicts by 2030, Joby Aviation will be the world’s largest airline by departures. The company is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a nascent, new emerging business.

The Need for eVTOL Air Taxis

The first time I became aware that traffic congestion was becoming a major problem was when I read an article over a decade ago about the inconvenience of ground transportation forcing one Brazilian city's residents to take to the air to solve the problem. The helicopter started to become the primary method of transportation for businessmen and the elite in Sao Paulo, Brazil because it took too long to travel using a car. Currently, Sao Paulo is the reigning helicopter capital of the world.

While helicopters are solving some of the congestion problems for businesses in Sao Paulo, the situation isn't sustainable because of two reasons. One reason is helicopters burn either aviation gasoline or jet fuel, which is a source of CO2 emissions and pollution, which is increasingly being viewed as undesirable and the second reason is that helicopters are extraordinarily loud adding to noise pollution. Air pollution and noise pollution are the reasons that Joby Aviation has pursued the idea of eVTOLs, which are designed to be very quiet and because they use batteries with electric motors, the concept doesn't cause pollution if the batteries are charged with sustainable energy like solar, wind or hydro.

How Does Joby Work?

Investment Highlights

Joby's Q3 earnings report was released on November 11, 2021. Unlike many earnings reports, there were not a whole lot of numbers to analyze in a positive fashion because the company only has expenses and negative earnings. There is no P/E or PS ratio to calculate because there are currently no sales or revenues. Joby is at this point, a "story stock" full of promise.

The company's primary revenue, when it comes, is expected to come from operating air taxis, possibly supplemented by revenues from selling environmental regulatory credits to other aviation businesses that need to offset their carbon emissions. Joby, at this point in time, has three goals which are 1. Certifying the aircraft, 2. Scaling eVTOL manufacturing, and 3. Preparing for commercial operations and most of the Shareholder letter discusses what the company is doing to achieve those goals. Before discussing some of the company's goals, let's look at some of the financial aspects of the company.

In the third quarter, Joby posted a net loss of $78.9 million or $0.20 per share. The quarterly results included a $9 million charge related to transaction expenses from the SPAC merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) and an $11.5 million expense reflecting the revaluation of derivative liabilities, which were namely earn-out shares and public and private warrants. As part of the merger process, RTP, Toyota, Intel, Uber, Capricorn, APC, Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt, and Executive Chairman Paul Sharrah have all subjected their shares to an extended lock-up agreement lasting up to 5 years as part of the merger process.

The best way to measure the company for the next several years will be through adjusted EBITDA because that metric excludes one-time costs related to the merger and costs unrelated to ongoing core operations. Using adjusted EBITDA will make it easier for investors to compare QoQ and YoY numbers. Stock-based compensation accruals, which totaled $7.6 million are also excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Joby's adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was negative $55.9 million. The higher net loss and lower adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period last year was primarily due to growth in personnel which at the end of the third quarter totaled close to 1000 people, supporting development and certification activities, early manufacturing operations, initial investments in commercialization, as well as administrative costs to support scaling as a public Company.

Cash flow for the first 9 months of the year was positive $939 million reflecting the successful conclusion of the RTP SPAC merger in August, partly offset by cash used in operations, capital expenditures, and acquisitions. Aggregate gross proceeds from the merger totaled $1.2 billion, including Uber's investment received in the first quarter.

At the end of Q3, Joby had $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities. This is a strong balance sheet and Joby expects the funds to support the company through to initial commercial operations.

Why is Joby Aviation Coming Public Now?

Normally, a pre-revenue company like this would still be private and only raise money via Venture Capitalists but it is enormously expensive to gain Federal Aviation Administration certifications, build an electric aircraft fleet and make its air taxi service operational in various locations within the U.S. market. The SPAC deal brought in a little over $1 billion to Joby, which will be used to fund the huge costs in starting this service up. If everything goes well, Joby Aviation should begin its initial Uber-like taxi service up and running by 2024, which is about 2 years away. So, the likely reason the company came public now is that they needed enough money to survive a 2-year period with little to no income. Over $1 billion in cash and having continued access to capital raising on public markets would help accomplish that goal.

Moving Through the FAA Process

Joby passed its 1000th flight test and became the first and only eVTOL to sign G-1 (stage 4) with FAA in 2020. The G-1 Certification Basis sets forth the specific Airworthiness Standards and Environmental Standards required for FAA Type Certification and is the first step in getting FAA certified. There have been other companies that have announced gaining a G-1, however, there are four stages to the G-1 process with stage 4 being the final process and many of the companies announcing a G-1 are really at an earlier stage and have not completed the full process. Joby is also the first in having its eVTOL achieve US Air Force airworthiness. Joby is currently in the process of getting its G-2 signed which is the stage where Joby demonstrates its compliance by undergoing conformity inspections in the presence of an FAA representative. Verification of compliance is expected in 2023, after which Joby's eVTOL becomes FAA certified. Joby being able to gain FAA approval first is important because it will help accomplish the main goal of being the first UAM company to become operational as an air taxi service.

Competition

One big difference between Joby Aviation and a majority of its competition is that I don't believe that most of its competitors will both manufacture the eVTOL and operate an air taxi service. Joby Aviation's manufacturers' competition includes German eVTOL maker Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM), Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL), Volocopter (Private), Hyundai (PINK:OTCPK:HYMTF), Airbus (PINK: OTCPK:EADSF), and Eve (Private). The advantage of also being an air taxi service over simply being a manufacturer is that an air taxi service can easily be made into a subscription service to develop stable recurring revenue streams, while simply being a manufacturer is more a one-time sales business. Businesses that have recurring revenue streams, tend to garner a higher valuation than a one-time sales business.

Joby's air taxi operator competition includes United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), Virgin Atlantic (Private), and aircraft lease company Avolon (NYSE: AVOL). All of the above companies have purchase agreements for eVTOLs from manufacturers but they have not fully disclosed how they intend to use them. I suspect airlines want to get into the business because they can now be able to get passengers even closer to their final destination. For instance, a person flying into Newark, NJ would currently need to take a taxi or bus if they actually wanted to get into Manhattan or get to JFK Airport in Queens or perhaps just get to a local town like Westfield, NJ but if a cheaper option was to fly with an eVTOL to a skyport near where the passenger wants to go then that would be additional business that goes to the airlines rather than to ground transportation.

One eVTOL manufacturing company that I have already mentioned, Lilium, does intend on running an air taxi service and is building out regional air mobility "vertiports" in Bavaria and in Orlando, Florida. Lilium’s Florida air mobility network is in partnership with the multinational infrastructure operator Ferrovial (Foreign). Another eVTOL manufacturing company, Airbus, is working with partners and cities to create services and infrastructure for air taxi services.

The company that may emerge as Joby Aviation's biggest air taxi competitor is Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE), which currently operates an air taxi service using helicopters but intends on using eVTOLs by 2025, after manufacturers get their aircraft FAA certified. Blade Air Mobility has intentions of buying or building key infrastructure like “skyports” with charging stations, in order to reduce the landing fees that it pays to heliports and airports. Of course, there is only so much real estate to go around, so a first-mover advantage is critical in the air taxi business.

I find it easier to find companies getting into the eVTOL manufacturing business than it is discovering the businesses that intend on entering the air taxi business but I suspect many companies that are currently running helicopter transportation services or airlines will try to get into the air taxi business once eVTOLs become commercially available. I expect numerous air taxi services to pop up and make themselves known over time. I expect that each city or location that air taxis become available in, will only have so much room to accommodate competing air services, so the need to be a first mover is very high in the air taxi service business.

First Mover Advantage

Joby does have a lead within the USA in getting their eVTOL taxi service started first because before any eVTOL can fly commercially, it must be approved by the FAA. Currently, it looks like Joby might be the first to get FAA certified. The way I expect things to play out is that the first company that starts building out a network of operational “skyports” with charging stations will begin developing a powerful network effect, where each "skyport” that joins the network will provide greater value to the passengers that use that company's service. The company that builds out the largest network of “skyports” in a city will likely be a winner and will be hard to dislodge by any fast follower competitors.

One other way that Joby intend to gain a first-mover advantage is that the company is very focused on designing its eVTOLs to be very quiet at takeoff and near-silent when flying overhead, which Joby anticipates will allow them to operate from “skyport” locations where excess noise would have been an issue that would prevent them from operating. The object for Joby is to get nearer to passengers' home and work locations. These “skyports” will be in addition to gaining access to the more than 5,000 heliport and airport infrastructure assets already in existence in the U.S.

Besides building a potential network effect moat with “skyport” locations, Joby is building an intangible moat consisting of an acquired portfolio of patents from Uber Elevate that consists of 5 issued or allowed patents and 74 pending patent applications, many of which relate to aerial rideshare technology such as fleet and infrastructure utilization, routing, air traffic coordination, app technology, and takeoff and landing infrastructure.

Investors should expect that Joby will continue to invest heavily to maintain its first-mover advantage by investing heavily to get FAA certified as fast as possible, building as many eVTOLs as it is able and establishing an air taxi service in as many locations as it can before other companies can get established. Since, Joby is located in Santa Cruz, California, I suspect that locations in California will be targeted for air taxi services first.

Joby and Uber Elevate

One enormous advantage that Joby has in coming to market is that Uber has been working to develop an urban air mobility solution for quite some time within a division inside Uber called Uber Elevate. Elevate has already created a suite of software tools to coordinate the actual operations of an air mobility service. Elevate has experimented with and created technology to be able to transmit information between the rider, the aircraft, the “skyport” operations team, and the ground-based mobility provider servicing the first and last mile components of a multimodal journey.

The one thing Uber Elevate lacked was aircraft, as the company decided to not get involved with aircraft development and certification. Uber Elevate always intended to partner with an aircraft company and discovered early on that Joby might be the best fit. Because Joby and Elevate had complementary expertise, Joby agreed to acquire the Elevate division in 2020. At the same time, Uber increased its investment in Joby from $50 to $125 million. The full story of how both companies came together is contained in this blog by the Head of Product at Joby Aviation, Dr. Eric Allison. What Joby gets out of the acquisition is that they now have the software to not only operate an air taxi service but they also gain the capability of coordinating with a ground service to take passengers to their last mile destination. Joby already has plans to make the service available through both its own platform and through Uber.

What Uber gets out of this deal is that Joby service will be able to be accessed through the Uber app for seamless air transport and last-mile ground transportation service. I also wouldn't doubt that Uber can also be accessed through a Joby app. Joby management describes the integration of the air service with the ground service as ‘multimodal’. The ‘multimodal’ experience might be an advantage that Joby has over an air taxi service like Blade Air Mobility.

Optionality

I always look for businesses with optionality and Joby has several large adjacent businesses that they can expand into in the future. The company highlighted in its S-1 the potential opportunities that they have in adjacent businesses like delivery and logistics as well as emergency services.

Analyst Price Targets

The above is based on just 1 Wall Street analyst that offers a 12-month price target for Joby Aviation. The price target is $16.00, which represents a 213% increase from the last price of $5.12.

Valuation

Of course, with Joby having no revenues and negative earnings, it is hard to value the company. There are ways to value a pre-revenue company and one way is to compare it with a similar company in a similar industry. There is currently only one public company that I have found that is somewhat similar to Joby and that is German company Lilium, which is a company that also has no meaningful revenues, which results in a ridiculous-looking PS.

The one other company that Joby might be compared to is Blade Air Mobility but that company also doesn't have any meaningful revenues. In fiscal Q4, Blade Air Mobility only showed $20 million in revenues, which shows how nascent an industry that UAM really is.

Lilium, Blade Air Mobility and Joby are fairly hard for public market investors to value because there is no easy go-to metric like PS or PE that can be used to judge the company. Because Joby is a pre-revenue company, it is more properly valued using the “the VC method”. This involves building a model of future cash flow and earnings, then determining an ROI.

There is a lot of thinking that Joby put behind the above unit economics model. Everything boils down to eVTOLs delivering faster operating speeds (more than double a helicopter) as well as being able to amortize fixed and variable costs over a greater number of passenger seat miles than a helicopter. Some of the specific lower costs that all-electric aircraft have are lower energy costs relative to using aviation gasoline/jet fuel and lower maintenance costs. An eVTOL total operating cost is projected to be 1/4th of the cost per mile flown as a twin-engine helicopter.

On a per plane basis, at a price point of $3.00 per seat mile by 2026, Joby projects each aircraft will generate approximately $2.2 million of net revenue, which when combined with the favorable unit cost profile, will generate approximately $1.0 million of earnings. This creates a payback period of just 1.3 years for an aircraft with a projected 10-year service life. Joby plans to produce 250 - 450 aircraft annually once commercially certified in 2024. Joby is also projecting to do $721 million and ~$2 billion in total revenue for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Seeking Alpha author Nick Clayton performed a DCF and came out with a valuation target of $24.69 - $30.86 per share. Currently, as I write this Joby is selling for $4.99.

However, this all presupposes that the concept of eVTOL will even fly with regulators and the general public without a crash and burn. I won't even go through the extensive list of risks. Potential investors should just know that even if the idea makes it past the FAA, there is a risk that consumers might be skittish about using the service. All it would take is one major crash and demand for such services could be stunted either by the government regulation or by low consumer demand. This is why I label the company as speculative.

Investments, Partnerships and Management

A judgement can be made that the emerging industry of UAM does have extremely high potential upside by looking at the companies that have chosen to invest in Joby after receiving the company's pitch. Initial investors include Intel Capital, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, Uber, Tesla/SpaceX-backer Capricorn Investment Group and more. Toyota and Uber are especially close partners as Toyota will help with eVTOL manufacturing and Uber will participate with the commercialization of the air taxi service.

The management team of Joby has very extensive experience in all the areas the company needs to be proficient in to make the idea work. For instance, the management team has two former Uber employees, one of which was the former head of Uber Elevate. There are also former Apple and Tesla employees on the management team. A more detailed background on the management team's experience can be found on the company's website. I have looked through the background of most of the people in the company's management team and I have little doubt that the management team of Joby has the experience and background to make this concept work.

Warning About Joby

Ten or twenty years ago, it would be unlikely that Joby would even be on the public markets and the company would be something only a Venture Capitalist would invest in. However, because of the increased popularity of SPACs, more and more early-stage companies are coming public through the SPAC process, with many of those companies being more "story stocks" than already viable businesses. Many of the companies coming public via the SPAC process have been performing terribly over the last year or so. The reason is that most early-stage companies are very risky and in a period of time where the market has gone "risk off" due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions like inflation, a stock like Joby has a lot of headwinds and could have a lot of downside over the near term.

Conclusion

Joby is one of the highest upside stocks that I have looked at recently. People that invest today could potentially see revenues go from $0 to $2 billion dollars in four years. However, this is an extremely high-risk stock that doesn't really have any catalysts that will send the stock up until 2023 and it is likely there won't be any revenue coming in until at least 2024.

This stock is a buy but only for aggressive growth investors willing to speculate over three-to-five-year period. Risk-averse investors or investors very concerned with short-term results should avoid this stock because a company with no revenues in a high inflation, rising interest rate environment has lots of potential downside.