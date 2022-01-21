Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

There is a growing awareness of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as an alternative treatment for a broad range of neurological conditions for patients who fail to respond to medications or therapy. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is at the forefront of TMS, with an increasing number of indications cleared by the FDA and expanding insurance coverage for treating Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). In addition, BrainsWay’s most recent OCD data adds support to TMS as a cost-effective treatment which should help expand insurance coverage further. BrainsWay is beginning to reap the benefits of a focus on expanding indications and insurance coverage as their revenue growth accelerates relative to comparable companies. BrainsWay’s stock has so far not responded to any of the positive developments in the past two years, but a growing TAM and move towards operating profitability in coming years could be a catalyst.

BrainsWay

BrainsWay has been focused on digital awareness and increasing their sales footprint to maximize the value of their technology. As a result, organic website traffic has been increasing along with social media awareness. The efficacy of this strategy is somewhat questionable though given that end-users access TMS through clinics, rather than through BrainsWay directly. It is entirely possible that digital advertising initiatives aid competitors as much as they help BrainsWay.

BrainsWay started 2021 with 12 sales and likely had approximately 18 at the end of the year (16 at the end of Q2). Further expansion of the salesforce to 40 is planned in the near term to cover the planned geographic areas. Increased sales headcount and expanded digital marketing efforts are increasing sales and marketing expenses though, which will delay profitability. BrainsWay has a large cash position and has stated that their immediate focus is on growth rather than profits.

BrainsWay estimates that with their current level of expenses, operating breakeven would occur at approximately 40 million USD. They continue to invest in sales and marketing to drive growth though, meaning profitability is likely still 1-2 years away. The business is scalable though and decent profit margins should be achieved in the next five years.

COVID had a fairly devastating impact on BrainsWay’s business and stock price in the first half of 2020, but as the pandemic has progressed the business has recovered strongly. Throughout the course of 2021, the impact of COVID on the business has continued to decline, and even with the current large Omicron wave, the effect on revenue is likely to be muted relative to 2020. In addition, BrainsWay’s business model is much less dependent on treatment volumes than Neuronetics (STIM), but BrainsWay is still impacted by the environment for capital sales.

BrainsWay's revenue growth continues to be robust, particularly since their OCD treatment began receiving insurance coverage. An improving environment for capital sales, further adoption of their OCD treatment and the full roll-out of their smoking cessation aid are all supportive of continued growth.

Figure 3: BrainsWay Revenue (Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay's unit sales are yet to recover to pre-COVID levels, but the gap with Neuronetics continues to narrow.

Figure 4: BrainsWay Unit Sales (Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Approximately half of BrainsWay's revenue is recurring (lease or risk share business model). At the end of 2020, approximately half of BrainsWay's TMS systems utilized the fixed-fee lease model, approximately 43% utilized the sales model and approximately 10% utilized the risk share model. Deep TMS for OCD is only offered under risk share or fixed lease and smoking cessation will likely be the same. It would therefore be reasonable to expect that an increasing percentage of BrainsWay's business will be recurring in the future.

OCD

BrainsWay’s OCD business continues to expand rapidly, particularly now that insurance coverage is improving. BrainsWay has an installed base of 280 OCD coils and there is incremental revenue associated with this, although it is not currently broken out. BrainsWay’s multi-indication portfolio places them at a competitive advantage, which should also help boost unit sales. The benefit of this is not evenly distributed across practices though as some are not focused on OCD. Some practices may also be waiting for further coverage before committing to OCD coils. Approximately 40 million lives are currently covered for BrainsWay's OCD treatment. BrainsWay was hoping to gain additional OCD coverage before the end of 2021, after having already met with all of the MACs and given them the necessary information. It is possible, if not likely, that insurance coverage will expand now that BrainsWay has published additional data supporting the durability of treatment efficacy and the cost-effectiveness of deep TMS for OCD though.

BrainsWay recently published two studies which support the durability and cost-effectiveness of treating OCD with deep TMS. This data is critical for BrainsWay as the biggest barrier to greater insurance coverage has been a lack of data on the durability of treatment responses and the cost-effectiveness of deep TMS. Data showed that 87% of patients exhibited durability greater than one year and 43% of patients exhibited durability of two or more years. Patients also exhibited a significant reduction in disability, with the number of self-reported unproductive days per week declining from 5.5 to 1.8 days. From a cost perspective, dTMS falls between depression medication and cognitive behavioral therapy with depression medication. Depression medication and cognitive behavioral therapy with depression medication both offer lower ICER though and hence would be preferable treatment options. dTMS appears to be more cost-effective than partial hospitalization programs and intensive outpatient programs though. While deep TMS is unlikely to become a frontline solution to OCD due to cost, the data supports it as a cost-effective option for patients who fail to respond to other treatments. It would be reasonable to expect insurance coverage of deep TMS for OCD to expand with caveats on the treatable population, similar to TMS for MDD.

Smoking Addiction

BrainsWay conducted a phased roll-out of their smoking cessation product in 2021. A limited release (approximately 15 helmets) occurred in the first half of the year, with a focus on understanding customer demand and conducting salesforce education. Full distribution was planned for September, although the immediate impact of this may be limited given the current lack of insurance coverage. Multiple payment options are available for additional helmets (pay per use, upfront sale, lease) and the popularity of each will also determine how revenue is impacted.

Data from a placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial supports the use of Deep TMS as a treatment for tobacco use disorder. The study of 262 chronic smokers (at least one previous failed attempt to quit) was the first large multicenter randomized controlled trial to examine the safety and efficacy of brain stimulation in addiction. Over 25% of patients who completed treatment achieved four or more weeks of continuous abstinence from smoking and approximately 16.5% maintained abstinence through week 18. The average number of cigarettes smoked per week was reduced by treatment from 128 at baseline to 32 by week 6. BrainsWay is now in the process of collecting post-marketing data to support reimbursement. This may be difficult given that efficacy appears to be in line with other treatment methods but cost is likely significantly higher.

The big questions for BrainsWay’s smoking cessation aid are how likely is insurance coverage and how much demand will there be in the absence of coverage. Every year smoking kills approximately 480,000 people and costs approximately 300 billion USD, 225 billion USD of which is from direct medical costs. The prevalence of cigarette smoking amongst Americans has been declining though and is currently estimated to be 15%. There are approximately 16 million Americans living with a smoking-related disease.

About 70% of US smokers want to quit and just over half attempt to each year. Fewer than 10% of smokers successfully quit each year though, in part because only one-third utilize proven cessation treatments. FDA-approved smoking cessation medications and behavioral counselling are both considered cost-effective strategies, particularly when used in combination. Amongst the seven FDA approved medications there are five forms of nicotine replacement therapy, bupropion SR (Zyban) and varenicline (Chantix).

Cost-effectiveness analyses show that smoking cessation aids compare favorably to routinely reimbursed medical interventions. Similar to MDD and OCD, TMS for smoking cessation is likely to be less cost-effective than mainstream alternatives but may still be a viable alternative for those who fail to respond to other treatments.

Medicare Part B covers two levels of smoking cessation counselling, intermediate and intensive. Medicare covers two quit attempts per year, both of which can include up to four intermediate or intensive sessions. Medicare's national average reimbursement rate ranges from 12.89-25.39 USD dependent on the counselling session length. In comparison, TMS for MDD is generally reimbursed at approximately 200 USD per session and for smoking cessation a total of 20-30 sessions is typical.

Chantix is one of the most popular smoking cessation aids, with sales of 200,000 units per year and revenue of approximately 1 billion USD. The drug has faced criticism though due to concerns over side effects, which include depression, suicide, anger, aggression and hallucinations. Nicotine replacement therapies are also highly popular, bringing approximately 900 million USD in revenue each year.

To gain insurance reimbursement BrainsWay will need to demonstrate durable responses that are reasonably cost-effective. Even if insurance coverage is received it will likely be predicated on multiple prior failures to respond to behavioral therapy and FDA-approved medications. Without insurance coverage, there may still be modest levels of demand for the service though given the cost of cigarettes and the health problems caused by smoking.

Anxiety Symptoms in Depressed Patients

The FDA also recently cleared BrainsWay for decreasing anxiety symptoms in depressed patients. The 510(K) clearance was based on data from 573 patients who had undergone deep TMS treatment in 11 studies, including both randomized controlled trials and open-label studies. The data demonstrated that deep TMS results in a consistent and clinically meaningful decrease in anxiety symptoms in patients suffering from MDD. It is not clear whether this indication will have a meaningful impact of BrainsWay’s business, although anxiety is a common comorbidity with MDD.

Alcohol Abuse

BrainsWay recently released trial results supporting the use of deep TMS for the reduction of heavy drinking in alcohol-dependent subjects. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial included 46 subjects and demonstrated statistically significant efficacy relative to placebo. The primary endpoint of the trial was the reduction in heavy drinking days, with reduction in craving levels a secondary outcome. Functional MRI performed before and after treatment showed that TMS modified the connectivity in the brain, which may indicate an increased ability to overcome cravings. It seems likely that BrainsWay will gain FDA clearance for this indication in the near future, further growing the company’s addressable market.

Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is another focus area for BrainsWay, where they are trying to use TMS to reduce symptoms. A recent study of 60 patients using sham and TMS on different parts of the brain demonstrated statistically significant outcomes on a number of measures. The primary outcome of the study was baseline-normalized percent improvement in UPDRS part III and secondary outcomes included improvement in UPDRS part III sub-scores, timed tests, and neuropsychological tests. These are positive results that support further investigations of TMS for Parkinson’s disease.

ADHD

While BrainsWay has demonstrated that deep TMS is effective for a broad range of indications, it is not universally effective. BrainsWay has previously failed to demonstrate efficacy for PTSD and a recent study TMS for ADHD was inconclusive. The Conners Adult ADHD Rating Scale (CAARS) self-report and the Clinical Global Impression score (CGI) were primary outcome measures in the study and functional MRI was used to assess the neural effects of deep TMS on the prefrontal cortex of the brain.

The study did not show improvement in the primary endpoints but significant improvements in the CAARS inattention/memory sub-scale and activation in the PFC were observed. The study demonstrated that deep TMS can modulate attention-related neural networks and may be a feasible technique for improving attention symptoms in adults with ADHD. It is not currently clear whether BrainsWay will continue to pursue this indication or prioritize other indications that have a higher probability of receiving FDA clearance and insurance coverage.

Addressable Market

A realistic assessment of BrainsWay's addressable market is difficult given that their treatments will only ever appeal to a small percentage of patient populations. There is also a question of how much of the treatment revenue can BrainsWay capture as an equipment provider. BrainsWay now has a presence across a number of large markets though, some of which there are currently no TMS competitors.

Neuronetics

Similar to BrainsWay, Neuronetics has a focus on sales and marketing efforts which include patient education. Aided awareness of Neurostar has risen from 9% to 15% over six months of a patient education campaign. The number of opportunities that Neuronetics was pursuing in Salesforce also doubled from 400 to 800.

Neuronetics has also introduced a "5 star" program which segments customers based on revenue so they can focus sales efforts on high potential accounts. Only around 20 accounts are currently at 5 stars (360,000 USD revenue annually). Their strategy is to get long-term contracts with large national providers, which is an efficient way for Neuronetics to grow and help to limit market share losses to competitors, but the terms of the deals also point towards Neuonetics’ weak competitive position.

Neuronetics entered into an agreement to be the exclusive supplier of TMS equipment to Zion Healing and its franchisees. Zion Healing is a provider of Mental and Behavioral Health Clinics franchises. Neuronetics also signed a 5-year contract extension to be the exclusive supplier of TMS equipment to Success TMS. As part of the deal, Neuronetics provided a 10 million USD strategic loan to Success TMS to support their expansion efforts.

Neuronetics also recently signed an exclusive agreement with River Region Psychiatry and plans to assist River Region in executing their expansion plans in 2022 and beyond. The new contracts with Zion and River Region are both per click models, meaning that their growth will also drive growth for Neuronetics.

Greenbrook TMS is Neuronetics’ largest customer and is currently responsible for over 25% of revenue. While this potentially provides Neuronetics with an easy source of growth if Greenbrook continues to expand, it also leaves them vulnerable to weakness from Greenbrook.

Neuronetics' business model has direct exposure to treatment volumes, and hence they have been far more impacted by COVID than BrainsWay. Treatment levels are now on par with 2019 (3,000 per day), although they have fluctuated as the pandemic has evolved. There was a dip in treatments and 15% no-shows for initial starters in May 2021, which coincided with CDC reductions in restrictions.

Capital sales for Neuronetics have been relatively weak over the past two years but management believes the capital environment has now normalized. Neuronetics blamed third quarter weakness on a lack of productivity in their sales organization. Given the maturity of Neuronetics’ business, this does not seem like a valid excuse, and it is more likely that the progress of competitors like BrainsWay is beginning to erode Neuronetics’ value proposition.

Neuronetics believes their pipeline growth is still robust, although expansion into new accounts has been slower than expected as a result of a longer than expected sales cycle. Neuronetics’ two largest customers were also focused on fundraising efforts to support future expansion. Going forward Neuronetics continues to expect an 80/20 split between treatment and capital sales revenue.

Neuronetics recently raised guidance for Q4 2021 revenue by almost 10%, stating that treatment session volumes had been stronger than expected and that there was solid demand for new systems. This could point towards a strong Q4 for BrainsWay as well.

Neuronetics continues to attempt label expansion and clearance for additional indications using their existing data. They believe they are having encouraging discussions with the FDA and are moving in the right direction but there has been nothing concrete so far. This contrasts poorly with BrainsWay’s continued ability to gain clearance for new indications, particularly anxious depression which was cleared based on data from previous treatments.

Greenbrook

Prior to the COVID pandemic, Greenbrook was growing rapidly driven in large part by an expanding footprint. Revenue growth has slowed to a crawl now though as Greenbrook has added a few locations recently. Revenue for Q3 2021 increased by 9% to 13.1 million USD and quarterly treatment volumes increased by 7% to 54,525. New patient starts increased by 3% to 1,520 as compared to Q3 2020. Greenbrook believes some of their recent weakness was due to patients delaying treatment and making the most of the first relatively normal summer since COVID began.

Towards the end of 2021, Greenbrook completed the acquisition of Achieve TMS East and Achieve TMS Central (17 active TMS centers). Greenbrook also organically added two new TMS Centers during Q3 2021, bringing its total TMS network to 148 TMS Centers. Continued consolidation of TMS service providers may be favorable for Neuronetics if they can maintain a position as the preferred vendor.

Greenbrook continues to roll out Spravato as part of their plan to offer a range of innovative treatments for MDD and other mental health disorders. Greenbrook expects to be offering Spravato in 23 TMS centers by early 2022 and believes it has the potential to grow to 5-10% of total revenue by the end of the year. This is a potential headwind for TMS vendors, as Spravato appears to be an effective competing treatment for treatment-resistant depression.

Conclusion

BrainsWay's market capitalization is only approximately 125 million USD and the company has approximately 55 million USD cash and no debt. In 2022 BrainsWay is likely to have revenues of about 40 million USD, making the stock inexpensive if the company can continue to grow and move towards profitability. BrainsWay's competitive position remains strong due to their expanding portfolio of FDA-cleared indications and growing evidence to support wider insurance coverage should help.