Get Ready For The Tech Drop To Accelerate

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Well, it's official, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected by around 13% from its recent ATH in November, putting the tech-heavy major average clearly in correction territory. Growth fears, Fed tightening, and highly-elevated valuations are significant factors responsible for the recent drop in prices. As the Fed continues to shift toward a tighter monetary policy, the dynamic will likely continue to pressure the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the near term. Moreover, valuations are still exceptionally high in many tech names, and it's not clear whether robust growth expectations are attainable for some companies. Therefore, we will probably see this correction deepen before the tech market makes a substantial recovery.

Nasdaq 1-Year Chart

The Nasdaq Chart StockCharts.com

We see that the Nasdaq Composite's technical image has been worsening since the tech market's blow-off top in late November. The composite has been making lower highs and lower lows, and we've seen bearish late-day reversals lately. The Nasdaq is also below its 50 and 200 day moving averages. While we see some signs of technically oversold market conditions in technology, there will likely be more downside in this selling wave before the correction ends.

Houston: We Have a Problem

Markets don't like uncertainty, and markets don't typically do well in tightening monetary conditions. The Fed flooded financial markets with high doses of QE as the coronavirus-induced crisis unfolded. Much of the access capital flowed into the stock market, particularly tech stocks. The Nasdaq had appreciated by about 150% (from trough to peak) in fewer than two years. Inherently, valuations in many top tech stocks skyrocketed during the recent period. The problem here is that the Fed is reversing its stance and is tightening monetary conditions.

Breakdown Of The Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 represents the biggest companies in the Nasdaq, and given the mega-tech valuations of today has essentially become the proxy for the broader stock market. The primary issue here is that many top tech stocks appreciated considerably in the QE-induced run-up and are still relatively expensive despite the recent selloff. As the Fed reverses monetary policy, capital flows out of the tech sector, causing stock prices to deflate from current bubble-like conditions.

Invesco QQQ Trust/Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) 1-Year Chart

QQQ ETF Chart StockCharts.com

With nearly 100 million shares traded in recent sessions, Invesco's QQQ ETF is likely the most popular way to get exposure to the Nasdaq 100. We see that QQQ's technical image is similar to the broader Nasdaq Composite. However, its overwhelmingly large-cap holdings have held up slightly better than the more general tech sector. Still, we see about a $50 decline from its ATH, resulting in a 12% correction from the recent top.

Top Components Are Still Very Expensive

The Nasdaq 100 and the QQQ ETF are incredibly top-heavy. Like the Nasdaq 100, QQQ's top nine companies account for roughly 52% of its weight. Yet, despite the recent correction, many of its holdings' valuations remain very elevated. Moreover, it's unclear whether EPS estimates are attainable in a changing monetary atmosphere. The dynamic of ultra-high valuations in an uncertain economic environment puts pressure on the tech sector's stock prices. This phenomenon will likely persist in the near term as markets adjust to the Fed's new stance.

Specific Examples

Apple (AAPL) 1-Year Chart

Apple Chart StockCharts.com

Apple accounts for nearly 12% of the weight in the Nasdaq 100 right now. Technically, the image is relatively poor. The RSI shows a substantial loss in momentum, there appears to be a bearish head and shoulders pattern developing, and the stock has fallen below its 50-day MA. Moreover, technically, Apple is not considerably oversold yet, nor have we seen any significant downside volume or a sense of panic in this stock.

Fundamentally, Apple is still very expensive here. Consensus EPS estimates are for $5.78 in 2022. With Apple's recent share price of about $165, this EPS forecast puts the company's forward P/E ratio at 28.5. This valuation is remarkably high for a company with relatively muted EPS and revenue growth prospects in the next few years. Now, I'm no Apple perma bear as I maintained a long position in the stock for many years and pounded the table on its stock when Apple's valuation was 12-15 times forward earnings several years ago.

The entire setup has changed. At 28-30 times earnings, Apple is expensive. The company typically traded at a P/E ratio of 12-18 throughout most of the last 15 year period. Moreover, with projected single-digit revenue growth in future years, Apple is not a growth company anymore. Multiple expansions in recent years resulted from a growth spur combined with a flood of easy money from the Fed.

Now that Apple's growth picture is fading and the Fed is pulling capital from financial markets, what catalyst will push shares to new highs? There probably isn't one for now. Therefore, Apple's stock will likely need to deflate further before it gets a sustainable bid and can begin another uptrend. The problem is that Apple is not alone.

Next Example: Microsoft (MSFT) 1-Year Chart

Microsoft Chart StockCharts.com

At about 10% of the index's weight, Microsoft is the second-largest Nasdaq 100 component. Technically, the image is poor as we see a triple top/topping pattern combined with a loss in momentum illustrated in the RSI and other technical indicators. $300 is the critical support level now, and if it breaks down, Microsoft could potentially move quite a bit lower. Here, we also see that it's not likely to be a quick fix or a strong rebound moving forward.

Fundamentally, analysts expect Microsoft to deliver $9.70 in EPS this year. However, using the company's recent share price, we see that the stock trades at a very frothy 32 times forward ESP estimates. Moreover, Microsoft trades at about 11 times sales estimates, which is remarkably high for a mature mega-cap company. These are essentially valuations you would expect to find on a small-cap tech company, but not on Microsoft.

Like Apple, Microsoft also traded at a much lower (12-20) P/E multiple for much of the last 15 year period. However, in recent years, its valuation shot up into the 30-40 range. Substantial multiple expansion likely occurred due to access capital provided by the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy. Now that the Fed is reversing course, Microsoft's frothy multiple should contract going forward.

Amazon (AMZN) 1-Year Chart

Amazon Chart StockCahrts.com

With a weight of roughly 7%, Amazon is the fourth most prominent component in the Nasdaq 100/QQQ ETF. While the stock is technically oversold now, the image is quite negative. I don't believe that the stock will catch a quick rebound and trade notably higher like in recent corrections. Again, we haven't seen any meaningful fear or panic in the stock, and the Fed is just starting to switch monetary stance. Therefore, we're likely looking at a longer-term correction process in this stock.

Additionally, Amazon's valuation is exceptionally high. This stock trades at about 63 times forward EPS estimates, making it about twice as expensive as Apple and Microsoft. Yes, there's a better growth story behind this stock, but with anticipated 15%-20% revenue growth expected to slow in future years, the valuation seems a bit frothy here. Again, this stock has been propped up by easy money and the coronavirus effect. Now that the pandemic is easing and the Fed is ending its ultra-lose monetary program, Amazon's shares could deflate further from here.

Other Top Stocks Are Also Problematic

Once we combine Alphabet's (GOOG) and (GOOGL) stock, at around 7% weight the company is the third-largest Nasdaq 100 holding.

Alphabet 1-Year Chart

Alphabet Stock StockCharts.com

I'm not going to go into the technicals too much here, but the image is negative. We have a bowl-shaped top forming, and the stock is about to drop through critical support. From a fundamental standpoint, I like Alphabet better than most here. If analyst projections hold up, the company should continue delivering substantial revenue and EPS growth. Alphabet trades at about 22 times forward EPS estimates (substantially lower than Apple and Microsoft) and has more robust growth prospects. Alphabet's downside is that the lion's share of its revenues comes from advertising, and ad revenue can decline substantially in times of economic contraction. Therefore, in my view, its projected estimates aren't as firm as established hardware and software names. Nevertheless, the stock is at risk of moving lower here, and given that most tech stocks move in unison, Alphabet's stock is likely to decline more if the broader tech sector continues to head south.

Meta (FB) 1-Year Chart

Meta Chart StockCharts.com

At 5% weight, Meta/Facebook is the fifth largest holding in the Nasdaq 100. Like Alphabet, the company also relies heavily on ad spending and subsequently trades at around 22 times forward EPS estimates. While it's cheaper than other mega-cap names, its earnings are also more vulnerable to a slowdown in the economy.

Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) are number six and seven weight wise and account for about 4% of the Nasdaq 100's weight. Now, these stocks are pretty expensive, and I've written about them in past articles. Tesla is a unique disruptive growth story, and I've been a Tesla bull for a long time. However, with Tesla's forward P/E floating around 100, the shares may need to correct further for some of the recent froth to come out.

Nvidia also is very expensive up here, and I've been bearish on this name since the November tech top blew off. Nvidia's stock has been melting recently, but with a forward P/E ratio still at around 50, we could see declines continue in this name.

Nvidia 1-Year Chart

Nvidia Chart StockCharts.com

We could potentially see a continuation of the recent selloff with a possible test of the $200-180 support level, in my view. I want to see higher volume selling, preferably driven by fear and panic, before considering a position in Nvidia's shares.

Netflix Effect: How Can Analysts' Estimates Be Trusted?

Netflix (NFLX) recently reported earnings, and the results did not pay off. Despite meeting revenue estimates and beating on its bottom line, Netflix shares crashed by 20% in pre-market. What's the problem? The company expects just 2.5 million subscriber adds in the first quarter. This number is compared to roughly 4 million for the same quarter one year ago. Meanwhile, analysts had expected a number closer to 7 million.

Netflix's growth story appears to be diminishing, and the fear is that other companies could start to provide similar disappointing results. There's a problem basing valuations and price targets on future earnings estimates. Once the easy money stops flowing, the economy slows, and suddenly, estimates need to come down along with stock prices.

The Bottom Line

One of the most troubling factors is seeing a very orderly and concise unwind in tech positions. There's little sense of fear, no panic selling, and no hint of capitulation in most names yet. This dynamic is a red flag, as the orderly declines suggest that this downturn has not entered its late stages. Due to the Fed's switch on monetary policy and the subsequent capital outflows, we may see a more prolonged downdraft this time. The worst may still be ahead, and the Nasdaq may drop by another 5%-10% before this correction comes to an end.

Possible Levels To Fish For A Tech Bottom