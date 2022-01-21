CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

For any property, furnishings, particularly those appropriate for the property in question, can make or break the experience that those within the properties have. They provide a certain presence and indication of quality while relaying to the person inside what kind of experience they should ultimately have. And one company that operates in this market is Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). In recent years, financial performance for Kimball has been mixed, with the most recent data provided showing some weakness in the firm. Though the current fiscal year for the enterprise is looking favorable, there is not yet enough clarity to say whether it truly will turn around and experience the same kind of profitability it did in prior years. Admittedly, shares of the business are trading at rather cheap levels at this time, but until we see more evidence of a return to normalcy, I would make the case that there are better prospects on the market to be had right now.

A commercial furnishings provider

Kimball operates today as an omnichannel commercial furnishings company that is dedicated mostly to the workplace, health care facilities, and the hospitality markets. The company's portfolio includes its hallmark Kimball brand, as well as other brands such as National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style, and Poppin. These brands each have their own portfolios, but for context, products sold through them include things like furniture solutions aimed at aiding and improving productivity and engagement in the workplace. Specific examples would be desks and workstations, benching, seating, storage, and more. It also sells products aimed at health care facilities, as well as furniture aimed for hotels and other hospitality firms. On top of this, the company sells File cabinets, chairs and stools, lounge seating, and more. It is worth noting that, at present, the company is also largely focused on the U.S. market. In its 2021 fiscal year, for instance, 99.3% of revenue came from here at home. The rest came from international markets.

In recent years, management has worked hard to try and improve some of the company's core operations. In particular, the company has been working on a multi-year restructuring program aimed at cutting costs and ultimately boosting sales in the long run. These efforts largely began in 2019 and are expected to continue through 2023. And the work includes ‘streamlining’, which likely means cutting, its workforce in order to address challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. But on top of this, the company is consolidating the manufacturing of its brands into one operations group. And in this current fiscal year, the company is aiming to feature multiple brands on its showrooms in an effort to eliminate the need for more than one showroom in the same city. Of course, not every move made by the company is aimed at cutting costs. The firm is also interested in buying up valuable assets. For instance, in December of 2020, the company acquired Poppin for $110.4 million in cash consideration, plus $65 million in additional contingent payments. This particular acquisition allows the company to focus on tech-enabled B2B commercial furniture products in what should be considered a play on IoT (Internet of Things).

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Despite these moves made by management, financial performance of the company has not been great. Though, to be clear, it has not been awful either. Between 2017 and 2019, revenue rose consistently, climbing from $693 million to $768.1 million. Then, in 2020, sales dropped to $727.9 million before plummeting to $569 million in 2021. This sharp decline is undoubtedly painful and likely has to do with a continued focus on remote work over people coming into the office. Plus it probably is suffering from lingering pain even as other firms, such as hotels, open up, because of said firms’ desires to keep costs low. We have had one slight positive, reported in the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. And that was an increase in revenue to $156.6 million compared to the $147.9 million generated the same quarter one year earlier. But that alone does not make for a trend.

On the bottom line, things have followed a similar trajectory. Net income grew from $37.5 million in 2017 to $41.1 million in 2020. But then, in 2021, it plummeted to $7.4 million. Operating cash flow hit $27.3 million in 2021 after peaking at $65 million two years earlier. And EBITDA has seen a similar trend, falling from its high of $81.3 million in 2020 to just $29.7 million in 2021. Another important measure to take into consideration here has been backlog. This ultimately hit $161.7 million in 2019, after which it posted consistent declines. By the end of 2021, backlog was just $141.4 million. Though it is worth noting that in the latest quarter this year, the company reported a reading of $170.8 million, up from the $139.5 million reported one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although revenue showed some small signs of coming to life in the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, the same cannot be said of profits. In the first quarter, the company generated a loss of $5.05 million. That compares to a profit of $5.39 million one year earlier. Operating cash flow dropped from $27 million to $11.9 million, while the adjusted equivalent went from $10.3 million to $7.8 million. And finally, EBITDA declined from $15.8 million to $4.9 million.

For the current fiscal year, it remains to be seen what the future holds. The only guidance management provided was of revenue, which they expect to come in between 10% and 15% higher than what the company reported in 2021. But beyond that, we are left in the dark on other metrics. To be safe, I decided to look at the last semi-stable year the company reported and based my pricing on it off of that. This would be, surprisingly, the 2020 fiscal year. On a price-to-earnings basis, using the data from 2020, the company would be trading at a multiple of 9.3. The price to operating cash flow multiple is slightly lower at 12.8, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is a pleasantly low 4.9.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As part of my analysis, I also decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.8 to 24.9. Only one of the prospects was cheaper than Kimball. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, getting a range of 3.5 to 17.7. On this basis, four of the five companies were cheaper than our target. And finally, I repeated this analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach, resulting in a range of 4.2 to 77.7. Just as with the price to earnings approach, this approach revealed that only one of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Kimball International 9.3 12.8 4.9 NL Industries (NL) 8.8 17.7 4.2 Interface (TILE) 16.5 10.2 9.4 Virco Manufacturing Corp (VIRC) N/A 3.5 77.7 ACCO Brands (ACCO) 16.5 5.8 8.6 HNI Corporation (HNI) 24.9 11.5 10.1

Takeaway

To be honest, I am rather torn on Kimball and its prospects. I believe the company may be in the early stages of a turnaround from a revenue perspective, but the bottom line is far more complicated than that. If we assume that the company will eventually return back to levels of profitability it experienced in 2020, then there could be some nice upside to be had. But between how inconsistent results have been in recent years, and the fact that even with revenue climbing so far for 2022, financial performance on the bottom line has worsened, I believe that there are safer, more appealing prospects on the market to be had at this time.