Ford (NYSE:NYSE:F) had a range of benefactors in 2021 that ultimately resulted in the stock doubling in price. First off was the consumer cyclical momentum play by investors, which resulted in Ford being one of the most broadly purchased stocks among investors. After the mentioned systemic support, Ford gained momentum as it reported better than anticipated electronic vehicle sales after its F-150 sold like hotcakes.

This article looks at something in particular, though. It's not a buy, sell, or hold recommendation but rather an analysis of the company's reported $8.2 billion return on its investment in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Financial Reporting Aspects

So, many may think that the gain on Rivian's investment is an extra $8.2 billion in income for Ford, and there we go. No, it isn't quite as simple as that. Ford owns a cumulative of approximately 12% in Rivian, which classifies this as a financial asset investment, meaning that Ford will report its recent unrealized gains as a profit in the income statement, but any dividends or earnings won't be reflected accordingly.

There's a chance that Ford may size up its Rivian stake in the future due to its subsidiary's anticipated success. If Ford's ownership starts exceeding 20% (up to 50%) of the asset's stock float, it will be classified as an investment in associates, in which case Ford will reap the benefits of any goodwill on Rivian's balance sheet but face liability of any dividends that are to be distributed to Rivian's shareholders.

With all this being said, the fundamental takeaway is that Ford's investment in Rivian will have an effect on its income statement more than anything else.

The Valuation Effect

Considering the mentioned fact that the gains in Rivian will be reported on the income statement, we're likely to see an abrupt increase in net income relative to the balance sheet's equity value.

Data by YCharts

By observing the chart above, it's evident that Ford correlates with its return on equity in an almost co-incidental manner. Given the additional $8.2 billion in its incomes statement, we're likely to see the company's return on equity increase and quite possibly the stock price as well.

To provide insight into the timing of the reported gain, Ford mentioned that it would likely report the $8.2 billion in gains in its Q-4 earnings report to be released on February the third. It also mentioned that it would carry forward $900 million worth of gains from the same investment from Q-1. I don't know whether this has been priced in by the market or not, but then again, that isn't the purpose of this article.

So Here's The Downside

Many may be thinking that the gains on Rivian are a solid reason to buy Ford stock, and rightly so but it can't be considered in isolation. Although Rivian is now realizing revenue, the company has hardly delivered double figures in vehicles, and its future is very uncertain amid rising competition. The stock is trading at a price that can't be intrinsically backed and thus contains a lot of volatility as can be seen with its 30%+ decrease in value thus far this year.

Many of you may be asking why this matters so much to Ford's stock price. Well, the answer is simple, and I'll revert to what I said in the reporting section, Rivian's unrealized and realized gains are/will be reported on Ford's income statement, meaning that even if Ford still maintains its exposure to the stock and doesn't get rid of its exposure, annual gains/losses will be reported in accordance to Rivian's price movement.

Considering the market's apparent shift toward value at the moment in which growth stocks are predicted to take a beating amid rising interest rates, it's very unlikely that we'll be sitting here next year talking about a cumulative gain of $8.2 billion for Ford.

In addition, you could add risk-return utility to the argument, more commonly known as risk versus benefit. If Ford holds a stock in its portfolio that could potentially alter billions on the company's reported income statement, it could alter things slightly from a risk perspective, especially considering that the company's recently taken a gamble with its pivot towards electronic vehicles.

Data by YCharts

To end this section off, I'd like to illustrate Ford's negative relationship with its Beta. A stock's Beta is a statistical explanation of its asset-specific risk where the stock's covariance with the market is measured relative to the variance of the market.

Historically speaking, Ford has performed better when its Beta has trended downwards. I very highly doubt that having billions of dollars in abrupt fluctuations (Rivian's gains/losses) while expanding into a new consumer base with EV will decrease the stock's Beta in any way, shape, or form. In actual fact, I think we're about to see a high Beta for Ford during a time when the market really doesn't have an appetite for it.

Final Word

This isn't a holistic analysis of Ford stock but rather a description of the tangible effects of Ford's gains on its Rivian investment. I also broke down a few specifics on risk-return effects and the stock's correlation with its return on equity. This shouldn't be considered as a buy, hold, or sell recommendation in any manner but instead a piece of the puzzle in your Ford stock analysis moving into 2022.