Solar panels on the roof of a House at sunset Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

As an income investor, it's critical to fill your portfolio with stocks that can endure volatile operating environments. Utilities are reliable as it gets, which is why they should be a core holding within a dividend stock portfolio.

I believe the electric and natural gas utility Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is one such stock that belongs in an income portfolio. For the first time since my August article, I'll discuss the reasons to like Dominion Energy and the risks that go along with the stock.

Dominion Energy's Future Dividend Growth Should Be Robust

As a dividend growth investor, my method of screening for promising dividend growth stocks is based on two factors (aside from operating fundamentals and the balance sheet). The first factor is a stock's dividend yield in comparison to its industry. While there are exceptions, a dividend yield well above the industry average tends to imply that the dividend is at risk of being cut. The second factor is a stock's dividend payout ratios.

Dominion Energy's 3.35% dividend yield is slightly lower than the utilities - diversified industry average of 3.58%, according to data sourced from Finviz. This implies that Dominion Energy's dividend is at least as safe as other stocks in its industry.

Dominion Energy paid out $2.52 in dividends per share in 2021 against midpoint operating EPS of $3.85 ($3.80 to $3.90 forecast from Dominion Energy's Q3 2021 earnings press release). This works out to a 65.5% operating EPS payout ratio, which is basically in line with the company's targeted payout ratio of 65% (according to slide 3 of Dominion Energy's Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation).

Looking at the current year, Dominion Energy is scheduled to pay out $2.67 in dividends per share. Against the $4.13 average analyst operating EPS estimate for the year, this equates to a 64.6% operating EPS payout ratio.

Since Dominion Energy's payout ratios are quite sustainable and right at their target, I anticipate that the dividend will grow at the rate of operating EPS going forward. And with analysts forecasting 7% annual earnings growth over the next five years, I'm comfortable in maintaining my 6.5% annual dividend growth expectation. Pairing a 3.3% dividend yield with 6%+ annual dividend growth is an attractive mix of yield and growth in my opinion.

A Smaller, More Efficient Business

Dominion Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Press Release

Dominion Energy has produced good operating results through the first three quarters of 2021.

The company reported $10.08 billion in operating revenue year-to-date, which is down 5.3% against the year-ago period (data sourced from Dominion Energy's Q3 2021 earnings press release). While shrinking revenue is the last thing that investors want to see, one must be discerning when looking at financial results. As my case in point, the reason for Dominion Energy's revenue decline is that it completed the sale of most of its gas transmission and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) in late 2020.

The logic of reducing debt and being a more focused company has revitalized growth at Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Press Release

A smaller natural gas utility footprint resulted in a significant reduction in Dominion Energy's operating expenses, which led to a 4.5% increase in year-to-date operating earnings to $2.44 billion. Coupled with a 3.5% reduction in the outstanding share count, Dominion Energy's year-to-date operating EPS rose 8.4% to $2.96 (all details according to Dominion Energy's Q3 2021 earnings press release).

Simply put, Dominion Energy proves that being smaller isn't necessarily a bad thing. The company is now a more focused and efficient utility.

Dominion Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Due to Dominion Energy's year-to-date operating results, the company narrowed its operating EPS guidance to a range of $3.80 to $3.90 for 2021. At the $3.85 midpoint, this would represent an 8.8% increase over the 2020 operating EPS base (info sourced from Dominion Energy's Q3 2021 earnings press release and Dominion Energy's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Dominion Energy looks to be executing well. Better yet, the company maintains an enviable balance sheet. Dominion Energy's year-to-date interest coverage ratio of 3.1 provides the company with a huge buffer to withstand a decline in its profitability (calculation for interest coverage ratio according to data from Dominion Energy's Q3 2021 earnings press release).

Taking all of these factors into consideration, I believe that the stock could be a wonderful long-term investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

While Dominion Energy is doing well operationally, investors must know the company's risk profile to determine whether they can tolerate such risks. Therefore, I'll be going over multiple material risks facing the stock as noted in its most recent 10-K.

The first risk facing Dominion Energy is one that all utilities must navigate. That's the potential that state regulatory commissions may not give the green light to rate increases for the natural gas and electricity services that are provided to customers (per page 36 of Dominion Energy's recent 10-K).

If Dominion Energy isn't able to increase its rates or recover its investments, this could adversely impact the company's operating and financial results. Unfavorable outcomes like a cut in the rate of return that Dominion Energy can generate in a key market like Virginia could also harm dividend growth potential.

The next risk to Dominion Energy is from an environmental perspective. Due to Virginia's requirement for zero-carbon generation from electricity by 2045, Dominion Energy has a 2.6-gigawatt offshore wind project that it expects to place into service by 2026 (according to pages 33 and 37-38 of Dominion Energy's recent 10-K). If offshore wind proves to be economically infeasible due to the increased risk of natural disasters and higher maintenance costs, Dominion Energy could be negatively impacted.

The final risk to Dominion Energy is that the company could find itself the target of cyber intrusions (sourced from pages 41-42 of Dominion Energy's recent 10-K).

Even though Dominion Energy is taking all the necessary steps to reduce the risk of such an event from occurring, there are no guarantees that it will be able to avoid it indefinitely.

If Dominion Energy is the victim of such an event, its operations could be disrupted and financial results could suffer. The bigger risk to the company, however, is potential lawsuits and brand impairment that stems from compromised data. If severe enough, Dominion Energy's investment thesis could potentially be shattered.

Although I have detailed several key risks associated with an investment in Dominion Energy, this isn't a comprehensive discussion of the company's risk profile. I would encourage readers to visit pages 36-44 of Dominion Energy's recent 10-K for a more detailed summary of the stock's risks, as well as my previous articles on the stock.

A Solid Discounted Utility

Dominion Energy is a decent utility stock, but that doesn't mean investors can pay a blank-check valuation and expect to do well in the long run. To avoid significantly overpaying, it's important to have an idea of what a stock is worth before investing.

That's why I'll be focusing on two valuation models to approximate the fair value of shares of Dominion Energy.

Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I will utilize to estimate the fair value of Dominion Energy's shares is the discounted cash flows model, which consists of three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is the last twelve months of operating EPS, which is $3.77 for Dominion Energy.

The next input into the DCF model is growth assumptions. If an investor is too optimistic in their growth inputs, the fair value output will be skewed higher than it should be.

That's why I'll be assuming a 6.25% annual growth rate in operating EPS for the next five years and an annual growth rate of 5.25% thereafter. In light of analysts' 7% annual earnings growth prediction for the next five years, I would argue these are realistic inputs.

The final input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the required annual total return rate. While this rate usually differs from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns. I believe this is a fair reward for the effort that I put into researching stocks and keeping track of my investments.

Using the assumptions above for the DCF model, I get a fair value output of $87.24 a share. This indicates that shares of Dominion Energy are trading at an 8.6% discount to fair value and offer a 9.4% upside from the current price of $79.77 a share (as of January 20, 2022).

Investopedia

The second valuation model that I'll use to value Dominion Energy's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which also contains three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which refers to a stock's annualized dividend per share. Following Dominion Energy's recent 6% increase in its quarterly dividend, the annualized dividend per share is now $2.67.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. I'll again use 10% for this input.

The third input for the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or DGR over the long haul.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require minimal effort to arrive at the annualized dividend per share and set an annual total return requirement, perfectly forecasting the long-term DGR requires investors to think about several variables: These include a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are likely to contract, expand, or remain the same over time), future annual earnings growth, the health of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

I'll be using a 6.5% annual dividend growth rate for the reasons that I already explained earlier.

Based on the inputs above for the DDM, I come out to a fair value of $76.29 a share. This suggests that shares of Dominion Energy are priced at a 4.6% premium to fair value and pose a 4.4% capital depreciation from the current share price.

When I average the two fair values out, I compute a fair value of $81.77 a share. This implies that Dominion Energy's shares are trading at a 2.4% discount to fair value and can provide a 2.5% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Attractive Yield And Growth Potential At A Rational Price

Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is now much more sustainable at around 65%, which should position the stock for many years of dividend growth.

Not only is Dominion Energy's dividend more viable now, but the company's strategy of a narrower focus continues to foster tremendous operating results. That explains why analysts are forecasting 7% annual earnings growth over the next five years, which will support a growing payout to shareholders.

Dominion Energy's interest coverage ratio was over 3 in the nine months ended 2021, which demonstrates that the stock's balance sheet is reasonably healthy. Despite Dominion Energy's encouraging fundamentals, the stock doesn't quite appear to be fully priced by the market.

Income investors can buy Dominion Energy's enticing 3.3% dividend yield and nice growth potential just below fair value. Thus, I am reiterating my buy rating on the stock at this time.