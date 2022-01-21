Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) stock continues to fall. As selling continues to hit speculative stocks, Fisker shares are threatening their lowest levels since May.

But the nature of the sell-off - one driven largely by peers - does on its face, seem to support a bull case here at some point. There is no shortage of EV stocks that deserved big sell-offs, and several that likely have further to fall. But Fisker, while still pre-revenue, has a reasonable valuation, and a legitimate path toward becoming a profitable, important, manufacturer of electric vehicles going forward.

To be sure, risks remain, not least precisely because Fisker is pre-revenue. It's always dangerous to catch a falling knife, particularly amid what looks like awfully negative market-wide sentiment. Still, a price below $13 isn't terrible for FSR, and if the selling continues, there may be a real opportunity here.

Fisker Stock In 2021

Fisker stock gained 7.3% in 2021. In context, those returns are rather disappointing.

A 7%-plus return is not what investors in a high-risk electric vehicle startup are looking for. That's particularly true in a year where the S&P 500 gained 27%, and the NASDAQ Composite 21%. 2021 ended poorly for FSR stock as well, with shares losing about one-third of their value over the last month and a half of 2021. Fisker stock now is down about half from February 2021 highs, and still well below the peak of the sharp rally seen after the company agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company merger back in July 2020.

At the same time, there is a bit of a positive takeaway from the 2021 performance: it could have been worse. The late-year swoon - which has continued into 2022, with FSR down 19% year-to-date - appears due solely to negative sentiment toward the sector, rather than any real news from Fisker itself. Fisker unveiled the Ocean SUV in mid-November to positive reviews, and since then the story hasn't really changed at all.

Rather, investor appetite for speculative and/or high-valuation stocks, in general, has decreased dramatically. And that has pressured smaller EV plays, with looming competition from Apple (AAPL) possibly (emphasis on "possibly") a factor as well.

But one thing worth noting is that, during this sell-off, the most questionable EV stocks have been absolutely hammered. Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), Workhorse Group (WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE), Ideanomics (IDEX), and former SPAC darlings like Canoo (GOEV) and Arrival (ARVL) are all trading at multi-year and/or all-time lows.

Fisker stock is not, even with the recent decline. And that seems to suggest that the market is telling us that the story here, to at least some extent, is real.

What Are Analysts Saying About Fisker?

For what it's worth, Wall Street is saying the same thing. The average price target for Fisker stock now sits above $25, suggesting 100% upside from the Friday lows in the $12 range. The high target of $40 means Fisker stock would more than triple.

The reports themselves serve to validate the story somewhat, even accounting for the skepticism often required toward sell-side analysts. Morgan Stanley pointed out last year that Fisker has acquired a pair of established and respected partners in auto supplier Magna International (MGA) and contract manufacturer Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF). Bank of America (BAC) compared Fisker to Tesla (TSLA) while saying Fisker's "product is relatively compelling." Both Credit Suisse (CS) and CFRA pointed to the Ocean's MSRP - starting at $37,500 - as hugely important, with CFRA also pointing to a fortress balance sheet at a time when some EV startups already are facing potential capital challenges down the line.

Not every analyst is bullish: Goldman Sachs in April cited competition in assigning a $10 price target and a relatively rare 'Sell' rating. But overall, Wall Street, the market, and even a cursory look at Fisker's portfolio and plans all say the same thing: Fisker has a real shot. In an EV space that is going to have a number of stocks that go to zero at some point (and several that do so in a hurry), that matters.

What Is The 2022 Forecast For Fisker?

Obviously, having a chance doesn't mean FSR stock is a buy at $12 - or at $4, for that matter. This is a company with essentially zero revenue in the first three quarters of 2021 beyond $65,000 in merchandise revenue. Goldman Sachs is right: the passenger EV market will be highly competitive. And as AutoNews pointed out this month, Fisker's own partner, Magna, expects that the market will grow at a far slower rate than optimists predict, particularly in the U.S.

As is the case for so many companies in this young industry, there's still a lot of work left to do. And as is the case for so many peers, that sets up a big 2022 for Fisker.

The biggest milestone for Fisker to hit this year is the launch of the Ocean. Production is supposed to begin in mid-November, and it's worth noting that, unlike so many EV manufacturers, that's the same target Fisker offered when it went public back in July 2020. Keeping to that schedule would only further strengthen confidence in Fisker's ability to execute, and Founder/Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker certainly sounded confident in the November date at a conference earlier this month.

That aside, it's a matter of building reservations. Fisker has built its book steadily. At the time of the SPAC tie-up, the company cited ~5,500 reservations with a $250 deposit. Fisker said this month the total had risen to 24,500, with about 85% of those coming from North America and the remainder from Europe.

But those two aspects aside, there really isn't that much on the docket for Fisker. Fisker should develop a prototype for its so-called PEAR vehicle, the design for which hasn't been released yet. That vehicle will be manufactured in conjunction with Foxconn (Foxconn will use the plant in Ohio that it is buying from Lordstown Motors). Investors won't receive much detail on that project this year, however.

The same is true in terms of the balance sheet and future projects. Fisker's current cash - $1.19 billion at the end of 2020 - is enough to get the Ocean into full production. From there, Fisker will be "opportunistic," as Fisker put it this month. But with the FSR stock price below $13, and threatening an eight-month low, quite clearly now is not the time for opportunism.

Is FSR Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As a business, 2022 should be reasonably quiet for Fisker, at least until the fourth quarter. But, of course, the last twelve months have been reasonably quiet for the business as well, and the Fisker stock price had seen a good deal of volatility even before the current slide.

It does seem like, at least for the first half of this year, Fisker stock is going to depend on broader sentiment. And it does seem like that sentiment is unlikely to rebound any time soon. At the very least, from a short-term perspective, there's a reasonably strong case for not trying to time the bottom in Fisker stock, since that in turn probably means trying to time the bottom in EV plays more broadly.

Taking the long view, though, it does seem like there's some potential for upside here. Pegging a particular price target for FSR is difficult (I'd call it a fool's errand, but that's a different article), but a $4 billion market cap does appear at least in the range of reasonable. Again, this is a real business that's in a position to deliver a real vehicle at a real scale. At this valuation, it doesn't take market dominance for Fisker to deliver triple-digit upside from these levels (obviously, over time).

There's a solid case that Fisker indeed can find its niche. Henrik Fisker is enormously well-regarded as a designer, and to my layman's eye, the Ocean indeed looks sharp. Fisker argued this month that the EV market was surprisingly open in the mid-priced segment, and he seems to be right. The likes of Lucid (LCID) and even Polestar (merging with SPAC Gores Guggenheim (GGPI)) are following Tesla's strategy of targeting the high-end first. The Ocean, available for below $40,000 before tax credits, should be more accessible.

Obviously, it's at this point still somewhat a 'feel' case, with FSR very much in the eye of the beholder. And while Fisker as a business seems far superior to many of the questionable de-SPACs in this space, there are two key concerns. The first is that Fisker had to pivot away from its original plan to partner with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). It's still not clear why; Fisker dodged a question on that front last year, after his company heavily touted the relationship at the time the SPAC merger was announced:

Fisker/Spartan Energy merger presentation / SEC EDGAR

Magna certainly has the ability to fulfill Fisker's demand, but this path unquestionably was Fisker's second choice. And that comes with a business model that, with so much outsourced, likely has lower profitability (though, of course, Fisker can pivot to wholly-owned production over time).

The second risk is that history repeats. Fisker Inc. is not Henrik Fisker's first EV play: that was Fisker Automotive, which went bankrupt in 2013. To be fair, Fisker Automotive's business model was upended when its battery supplier went under, a risk that seems mitigated this time around by the choice of China's CATL. But Henrik Fisker himself said at this month's conference that he believes EV market share will largely be settled in the next 2-3 years; the Ocean needs to be delivered on time, and it needs to be well-received. Anything less and Henrik Fisker could have a second zero on his resume.

But there are no stocks in the space that don't have risks of some kind, and with only a handful of exceptions any of these names can, in a worst-case scenario, end up at zero. Against most of those peers, Fisker has a number of advantages: a stronger balance sheet, better execution, and more imminent production. Whether that's enough long-term remains to be seen, but there's enough to at least give FSR stock a long look, and perhaps hope that the selling continues.