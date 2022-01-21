anyaivanova/iStock via Getty Images

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) is the quintessential example of a dollar bill trading for fifty cents. The company is ostensibly a technology company with a product line of mass spectrometers, but ASTC hasn't generated meaningful revenue in over five years and is now a pile of cash trading at a steep discount to book value. The company has $59mm in cash and short-term investments against total liabilities of $2mm and a market cap of $33mm. An investor at these levels is paying $33mm for $57mm in cash. The catch is that ASTC is burning $8mm a year in cash. Management has stated that they are looking to use their cash to acquire another company; if they can make an accreditive acquisition sometime in the next three years I think investors will come out ahead. I don't have a lot of confidence in management's abilities to execute on their goals, but at this price, the risk-reward ratio looks favorable.

What Does ASTC Do?

ASTC describes itself as a mass spectrometer company with "innovative core technology." The company has three subsidiaries, each of which has their own product line:

1st Detect uses ASTC's mass spectrometry technology to scan for explosive substances at the airport and border security checkpoints. Management purports that the technology delivers fewer false positives than competing products and can store a larger database of substances to match against.

AgLAB has a product line of mass spectrometers for use in the hemp and cannabis market with an initial focus on optimizing yields in the extraction and distillation process. The AgLAB product line is still in development and is not currently being sold.

Finally, the BreathTech division is working on applying spectrometry technology to detect lung infections (most notably COVID-19). ASTC is partnering with Cleveland Clinic to design clinical trials that will eventually allow the company to bring the BreathTest-1000 product to market.

This is intentionally a very brief summary of ASTC's operations, because in practice there is virtually no operating business. 1st Detect's TRACER 1000 is the only product line available in the market today. The product was first developed a decade ago and hasn't been able to get traction in the marketplace. To date, the company has only sold 13 units, with the last sale made in 2019. ASTC is recognizing revenue from that sale over time, but it is clear that the selling price for a machine is less than $1mm; ASTC's total combined revenue over the last three fiscal years is just under $950,000. ASTC would need to sell a large volume of TRACER 1000s to recognize any meaningful revenue. The product's gross margins are only 5-10% anyway, so the company would be a long way from profitability even if sales did pick up.

The company's cash balance is much more exciting than its operating businesses. In fiscal year 2021, management raised over $60mm in cash via equity sales. The company's share count ballooned over 700% as a result, but as of October 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $59mm against $2mm in total liabilities.

Why is ASTC Trading so Cheaply?

At the time of this writing, ASTC trades at a market cap of $33mm. With a $57mm net cash position on the balance sheet, why are shares trading at nearly a 50% discount to cash?

As mentioned above, ASTC has not generated meaningful revenue since 2013, but that hasn't stopped the company from burning through a significant amount of cash. The company has averaged $8mm in annual cash burn over the last five years, with heavy spending on research and development, sales and marketing, and excessive executive salaries. Annual compensation for the C-Suite alone is north of $1mm. Operating expenses of $7-$9mm don't look good when annual company revenue hasn't cleared $500,000 since 2016.

ASTC's in-development projects look exciting at first, but the company's history is poor when it comes to producing economically viable products. As mentioned, 1st Detect's product line has been in development for about a decade and is nowhere near profitability. ASTC also spent years trying to develop a Salmonella vaccine and a suite of film restoration software, both of which flopped and provided no benefit to the company. I can respect that a company focused on research isn't always going to hit homeruns, and I appreciate that the CEO owns over 10% of the company and has a stake in the outcome of their projects. That being said, I doubt that the company's current products will become successful.

What Does the Future Look Like?

ASTC has a significant cash pile but also significant cash burn; capital allocation over the next few years will be particularly important to shareholder returns. While ASTC has struggled recently, the company's leadership team has had success with M&A in the past. Board member Tom Wilkinson and CEO Thomas Pickens III have participated in successful ventures, most recently leading the sale of their company Xplore Technologies to Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in 2018. There is also the possibility that one of ASTC's existing products will gain traction, though as I said earlier I am not optimistic about this outcome.

With ASTC trading at a $24mm discount to its net cash position, the company has a comfortable runway to make something work. Even if all of ASTC's current projects turn out to be duds and the cash burn holds steady at $8mm/year, the company still has three years to make an accretive deal before their cash position drops to the current market cap. While I am not enthused by the company's recent performance, I have to admit that that is a pretty healthy margin of safety. I would expect that an acquisition of any profitable company would send shares skyrocketing, especially given that ASTC has over $70mm in net operating loss carryforwards that they would then be able to put to use.

Risks

The major risk with ASTC is that it isn't clear that shareholders will benefit from the company's cash stockpile. The company has no evident intention of paying a dividend, and repurchasing shares wouldn't make much sense without any revenue or earnings. ASTC's management will need to prove to investors that they can effectively allocate capital to warrant a re-rating of the stock price. The timing of a recovery is also uncertain; ASTC has a long runway to make an acquisition, but each year that goes by without one lowers their buying power and makes the stock less appealing.

Conclusion

ASTC is tricky to handicap. On the one hand, there is a robust margin of safety due to the company's net cash position. On the other hand, management has burned over $40mm in cash over the last five years with almost nothing to show for it. I think there are scenarios where investors can do well with an ASTC investment, but there is more risk to the company than first meets the eye, even with its significant cash position. I will not be investing in ASTC, but I will be watching it out of curiosity to see if they can make an accretive deal.