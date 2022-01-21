Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

One of these two dogs was long Netflix Inc. (NFLX). Guess which one?

A stock thesis can play out suddenly or take its time. The latter is more satisfying as one gets to savor the move over many months. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was definitely one where the bearish thesis played out almost excruciatingly slowly. When we first wrote our bearish view, we really did think it would fall rather rapidly. But the market took its time and remained focused on all the wrong metrics. We are now at an inflection, and this gets us to a point where we can upgrade DIS. We go over the numbers below.

Profit Metrics Ultimately Matter

In the short run, the market can decide whatever it wants is important. In the case of DIS it was "reopening play" and "streaming growth". Stocks are long duration assets and the idea that one year of slightly above profits for reopening was befuddling to say the least. Even those profits were hardly guaranteed as rising costs and employee wages meant that margins on theme parks might undercut the reopening narrative. Nonetheless, in an era of extremely loose monetary policies, DIS did reach unfathomable valuations.

Data by YCharts

Streaming was no savior either. It was, and still is, expected to lose money for a long time and ultimate profit projections are dodgy at best. The bull community has given very little thought in our opinion, to the sheer volume of streaming content that dwarfs our collective desires to consume. There has been little thought given to the negative impact of content consumption on future movie releases by Disney. After all, if you expect something to show up earlier on Disney Plus, there are chances you may not watch in theatres.

Breaking The Camel's Back

Blame NFLX here for getting DIS bulls to throw in the towel. Streaming wars are heating up and NFLX is clearly reaching a saturation point as seen by their forecast for diminishing subscriber additions.

Patterson noted that Netflix generated more revenue and earnings this quarter due to operating margin performance, but its guidance for just 2.5 million subscribers was below his and Wall Street's estimates of roughly 6 million subscribers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is more to the story though. NFLX is also guiding for falling operating margins. Inflation expectations have stayed strong and this is a cost for both NFLX and DIS. For DIS, that cost is impossible to pass on at this stage of its growth. The profit projections continue to fall and is anyone surprised that a richly valued stock is falling when EPS expectations are down so much?

There Is More To Come

Numbers for 2025 and beyond still have lots of room to fall. They are based on streaming growing far more than what we believe is possible. They are based on profit margins that won't materialize. The downgrade cycle is not over. Currently, there is only one sell rating on the stock and 15 analysts are still thinking that paying 26X times next year's earnings is buyable.

Analyst Opinion - DIS Yahoo Finance

We expect this to change over the next 12 months and think there won't be any "strong buys" left. Of course as one of the lone dissenters on this stock, we are taking our cues, not from the herd, but from the longer term valuations. DIS is now trading at about 2.5X fiscal 2025 revenues. While that is not a great multiple, it is one from where you are unlikely to lose money.

DIS has also heavily underperformed the broader averages. The extreme relative levels of selloff compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) alongside what we think is strong technical support at $140 levels, have made us give this an upgrade.

DIS SPY Ratio Stock Charts

Verdict

The news tends to look amazing at the top and horrible at the bottom. DIS investors are likely smarting from the pain and it appears there is nothing positive to look forward to. That does create bottoming conditions and the stock is likely to at least outperform SPY from here. Longer term valuations are not particularly appealing but we admit that the odds of negative returns over 7-10 years are slim. Maybe that is not exactly the great news that investors who bought at $200 thinking this was going to $1,000 want to hear. But it is the best we have. Shorter term risks to the downside have not completely disappeared either. Just examine the multiples on Viacom (VIAC) (VIACA) and ask yourself what the stock price will look like if DIS even trades at twice Viacom's P/E. We are definitely not bullish on DIS here as there are many, far better, choices. We are giving it an upgrade to neutral though, as it is time to declare victory on this call.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.