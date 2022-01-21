J-Elgaard/E+ via Getty Images

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) is a high-growth healthcare technology company. In my opinion, its medical note documentation service driven by its Notebuilder tool will fuel its revenue growth significantly higher in the long term (next five years). I believe the company's high revenue growth will be driven by intelligent software and supported by huge business expansion opportunity. As a result, I expect the company’s share price to reach mid to high single-digits in the next five years. I believe long-term growth-oriented investors can accumulate the company’s shares gradually to maximize their profit.

Augmedix offers clinicians fully out-sourced medical note documentation solution. In addition, the company provides supplemental clinical support to physicians and patients. In the U.S. the medical note documentation burden costs the healthcare industry $4.6 billion in the form of lost productivity and recruiting costs. Augmedix’s solution is a remedy to the problem.

Growth Driver

Augmedix is a medical note documentation company. Its medical note documentation service is its current growth driver. The service helps relieve physicians’ burden to create medical notes, for which they generally spend two to three hours each day. They can redeploy this time to see more patients and earn more revenue. Since medical note documentation causes significant physician burnout, the company’s service enjoys rising demand in the marketplace, and it has the potential to significantly boost the company’s revenue growth in the long term.

Augmedix currently delivers 35,000 notes to its customers each week, which results in increased productivity of physicians, and generates higher level of satisfaction among physicians and their patients. The company’s aim is to automate the entire medical note creation process, although that is difficult to achieve in the near term since physicians and patients communicate in an unstructured way. However, if a part of the note creation process can be made automated, that will lead to creation of higher-quality medical notes, which will in turn deliver better patient outcome. This is the reason why Augmedix has the potential to expand its long-term revenue growth substantially.

Competition

Augmedix has competitors who fall into three different categories, (1) companies that offer dictation software, (2) third-party companies offering non-real time medical note generator service, (3) companies offering real time medical note documentation service. The company’s competitors include M-Modal, IKS Healthcare, Nuance DAX, Robin Healthcare and DeepScribe. The company competes on the basis of quality of service, uniqueness of service, and price.

Augmedix’s primary competitive advantage is that its service is based upon four foundational elements that are needed in relieving a physician’s documentation burden. The company’s service is (1) ambient (vs. dictated), (2) mobile (vs. fixed), (3) remote (vs. in-person), and (4) real-time (vs. delayed). Since the company’s service has all the four elements as mentioned above, I believe the service has greater revenue generation potential compared to competitors’ services.

The company’s other competitive advantage is that it has an intelligent automation approach for medical note generation compared to competitors. The company automates note generation by leveraging technicians’ service, and by using sophisticated technology driven by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning ("ML") to mine datasets. This approach differentiates the company’s service compared to competitors’ services, which helps the company generate long-term revenue growth.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Augmedix reported total revenue of $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 33% year-over-year, from $4.2 million in the year-ago period. The company’s GAAP gross margin increased 81 basis points to 45%, from 44.2% in the year-ago period. Net loss for the quarter came in at $2.9 million, compared to $4.1 million in the year-ago period.

The company delivered an overall positive financial result for the third quarter of 2021 in terms of strong top-line growth. Top-line increased driven by continued adoption of the company’s service. However, bottom-line didn't improve meaningfully, which is a cause for concern in the near term. Although net loss appeared to be improved driven by $2.2 million gain from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness, this was a windfall gain, and without the windfall net loss would have increased from $4.1 million to $5.1 million. The company substantially improved its AI-driven Notebuilder tool, and I expect this will drive the company to break into profitability in the next three years.

Although the company didn't mention anything about its cash burn in the most recent quarter results, it mentioned about the level of its operating cash burn in the third quarter 2020 results. It said:

Operating cash burn was $1.748 million in the third quarter compared to $4.453 million in the third quarter of 2019, and $2.947 million in the second quarter of 2020.

In my opinion, the company's cash burn won't lead to additional financing in the next two to three years since cash burn is decreasing. Beyond that timeframe, the company could seek additional financing with dilutive impact on its share price. However, if the company can grow its revenue at a growth rate which it deserves, given its technological superiority and wide moat (more about this later), the stock market would be able to prevent the dilutive impact via valuation multiplier expansion. The company has around $11 million of cash on balance sheet including proceeds from the recent IPO. The IPO proceeds were used to fund increased investments in sales and marketing, and research and development. I expect its revenue will grow substantially in the coming years due to increased investments from IPO proceeds, which will be sufficient for its cash requirement (at least for the next two to three years). The company’s initiative in achieving note automation is different compared to competitors, which includes human involvement. This is another reason why I believe the company’s revenue will grow meaningfully in the next five years, and this will support future profitability.

The Opportunity

Augmedix has an opportunity to address approximately 295,000 physicians in the U.S., and at an average current subscription price of $1,800/physician/month, the company has an annual addressable market of $6 billion. However, the $6 billion opportunity appears to be a bit illusory to me, which is difficult to address with the company's existing financial condition. The company’s current customers include major health systems with about 210,000 physicians. Out of these, there are about 50,000 physicians that can be addressed immediately, with an expansion opportunity of $1 billion annually within existing customers. Clearly, the opportunity is huge, and if the company can capture a significant portion of the $1 billion opportunity, it could have remarkable revenue growth in the foreseeable future.

The risk is that if Augmedix fails to capture a significant portion of its $1 billion TAM opportunity over the next five years (in my opinion, 5% is significant given the company's smaller financial resources), particularly due to the presence of several competitors, including tech giants like Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) (which could be potential threats), the company could be reduced to an ordinary company offering specialized dictation software. Fortunately, the company has a superior technology in terms of its AI-driven Notebuilder tool, which I expect will drive it towards excellence with capturing 5% of the $1 billion TAM in the next five years. Augmedix’s partnership with Google to integrate Google’s automatic speech recognition technology with its own natural language processing technology will act as a wide moat for the company. In an area where barriers to entry are strong, I expect Augmedix’s superior technology will help it generate significant long-term revenue growth.

Valuation

Augmedix’s peer group companies include NantHealth (NH), CareCloud (MTBC), Biotricity (BTCY), Streamline Health Solutions (STRM), and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM). Augmedix’s trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 3.71x, compared to NantHealth’s 1.41x, CareCloud’s 0.58x, Biotricity’s 21.49x, Streamline Health Solutions’ 3.66x, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ 2.89x. Augmedix’s trailing 12-month EV to sales multiple is 5.73x, compared to NantHealth’s 5.02x, CareCloud’s 0.66x, Biotricity’s 23.88x, Streamline Health Solutions’ 4.28x, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ 3.52x (Data Source: Seeking Alpha).

Augmedix is expensively valued compared to its peer group companies. The company is slightly indebted. It has a balance sheet consisting of $10.79 million of cash and $14.68 million of debt. The company is expensive because it has a strong growth driver in the form of its Notebuilder medical note documentation product. The company has huge opportunities to boost revenue growth in the long term (next five years). The surge in healthcare spending coupled with people’s positive attitude towards staying healthy is propelling the medical note documentation market growth. In the last three years, Augmedix’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 23%. Augmedix is still a small company operating in the market with financial backings from a few technology-focused investors. However, with the company’s recent IPO proceeds realized (which was $40 million), the company will now be able to carry on growth-focused operating activities with more resources. And I expect this will help the company grow revenue at a CAGR of around 20% over the next five years.

Assuming Augmedix’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of 20% over the next five years, I will find out the company’s long-term (five year) share price. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $20.1 million, and at a CAGR of 20% its beginning-2027 revenue will be $50 million, or $1.35 per share. Over the last three months, the company’s shares have traded at a trailing 12-month price to sales multiple of around 5x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 5x on Augmedix’s beginning-2027 revenue per share, I get the company’s beginning-2027 share price as $6.75. If the company manages to become profitable in the next three years, its price to sales multiple could expand beyond 5x (closer to 7x), which would send the share price significantly higher to $9.45. I believe Augmedix is offering a multi-bagger money-making opportunity to growth-focused investors.

Risks

Augmedix has a limited number of key customers depending upon whom the company generates a significant portion of its total revenue. In FY 2020 and 2019, the company generated 48% and 43% of its consolidated revenues from its two largest customers. If one or more of these customers terminate its relationship with Augmedix, the company’s revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

The company’s ability to bring new solutions into the market (related to note documentation, and also beyond that), and to create enhancements for existing solutions will result in its future revenue growth, since this ability addresses changing customer requirements. For example, the company’s investments in incorporating AI/ML in Notebuilder will generate long-term revenue growth for the company. However, if the company fails to develop new solutions and create new features for its existing solutions on a continuous basis, its revenue growth could be adversely affected.

Conclusion

Augmedix’s revenue growth in the past has been achieved by reducing burnout of physicians who are highly productive. The company’s sales team addresses this issue by consistently identifying health systems and large physician groups that could be benefitted from its service. This is expected to result in consistent revenue growth for the company in the long term. In my opinion, Augmedix is an excellent growth-focused investing opportunity for long-term players.