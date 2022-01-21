Gold: The Ultimate Hedge Against Greater Volatility

Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Even though gold has failed several times as an ‘hedge-inflation’ asset in the past 50 years, it is known to be a ‘zero-beta’ asset that tends to remain flat or even appreciate in periods of market selloffs. Hence, while bitcoin prices have been constantly testing new lows in the past two months (down over 40% from peak to trough), gold has been rising and gradually approaching its ST resistance at 1,850, which represents its LT downward trending support line.

In this article, we review the poor performance of the previous metal in the past 18 months and explain why it could reach new highs in the near term as investors’ concerns over the sustainability of the momentum in global equities continue to grow.

Negative forces: equity strength and decelerating liquidity

One of the major drivers of gold in the past cycle has been the dynamics of global liquidity, which we define as the sum of the G4 central banks’ total assets (Fed, ECB, BoJ, PBoC). Even though central banks are still running a loose monetary policy in most of the developed economies, the annual change in liquidity has been falling in the past few months, therefore pressuring gold prices to the downside. For instance, with Fed doubling the pace of its tapering in December, net new purchases of bonds will end in March 2022.

Figure 2 shows the strong co-movement between gold prices and the annual change in liquidity in the past cycle.

Second, liquidity tends to be an important driver for risky assets such as equities (especially growth stocks), therefore preference for gold has been falling in the past 18 months. Several flows companies have reported in recent months that global equity funds have drawn a record inflows of money in 2021; Refinitiv estimated last month that equity funds received over 700bn USD of inflows between January and November 2021, more than the 2007 annual record of 551bn USD (figure 3).

Risk aversion in markets was extremely low last year given the ultra-loose monetary policy run by major central banks, and therefore explains the poor performance in gold prices.

Gold has failed (again) as an inflation hedge

Even though some investors still consider gold as a ‘valuable inflation-hedge’ asset, it has performed poorly in 2021 despite the surge in inflation. Gold prices fell by 3.6% (in USD terms) last year even though US inflation spiked to a 40-year high.

The chart below shows how poor the correlation between gold prices and US inflation expectations has been in the past 18 months. Interestingly, figure 4 shows that bitcoin had been more sensitive to inflation expectations until the recent selloff; The rise in inflation expectations H2 has been associated with a strong rally in Bitcoin prices, surging from $40,000 to nearly $70,000 before consolidating sharply in the past two months.

Gold remains the ultimate hedge against equity drawdowns

With DM central banks preparing for tapering/hiking rates, investors have been concerned that the strong momentum we have seen in global equities (especially tech stocks) could start to fade this year as liquidity dries up. The last tightening cycle when the Fed reduced the size of its balance sheet by 700bn USD and hiked its benchmark rate by 225bps resulted in a sharp correction in US equities. The SP500 corrected by 20% from peak to trough in Q4 2018, which pushed chairman Powell to change the tone regarding monetary policy (from a ‘long way from neutral’ in October 2018 to appropriate stance in January 2019 following the selloff). Gold prices held during that period and rose by 7.6% in Q4 2018.

The chart below shows how gold tends to outperform US equities during periods of rising price volatility. Each market shock tends to be associated with a surge in the gold/SP500 ratio; on the other hand, low-volatility regime tends to be associated with an underperformance of gold (relative to stocks). We can notice the strong co-movement between the two times series during the Covid crisis; gold prices rose by 3.6% in Q1 2020 while US equities plunged by 20% (SP500 dropped by 35% from peak to trough during that period).

As some investors trade the VIX as a fixed income instrument (short VIX to enhance their carry), we look at the dynamics of the Gold/SP500 ratio in periods of market shocks, which are generally characterized by a surge in price volatility.

Hence, a higher volatility regime in 2022 due to a significant decrease in central banks’ support could increase preference for gold in the medium term.

USD consolidation could support Gold in ST

The strong performance of the US dollar in 2021, particularly in H2, also weighed on gold performance. The rise in covid uncertainty, political instability in some EM markets and the hawkish Fed have been the major drivers of the dollar last year (DXY was up 7%). However, most of these factors have been priced in by the market and the significant reduction in Covid restrictions in the coming weeks could lead to a USD pause in 2022.

The ‘Long USD Trade’ is currently very crowded, therefore the risk-reward is currently more skewed to the downside. We are not turning bearish on the dollar but gold could benefit from a USD pause in 2022.

Figure 6 shows that gold prices tend to be sensitive to the dynamics of the US dollar.

Technical Analysis on Gold

XAUUSD has been rising in recent weeks amid surging volatility, currently trading around its 1,837 resistance, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 1,451.60 – 2,075.50 range. A Break above that level would open the door for a move up to 1,850 (LT downward trending support line). On the downside. Key support to watch stands at 1,804.20, which corresponds to the 200DMA.

As gold has been constantly reaching lower highs since its peak reached in August 2020, it would have to break its key resistance at 1,877 to bring more investors who remain skeptical on the recent rally. A break above 1,877 would clearly indicate the start of a new bullish trend on the precious metal.

Medium Term Outlook and Risks

The rise in political instability (i.e. Russia) combined with the significant deceleration in the Chinese economy (which is expected to continue this year due to its 'zero-Covid policy') and the deceleration of liquidity (putting stocks at risk) are all factors that could support gold prices in the medium term. With governments slowly reducing the fiscal impulse as countries are gradually removing the Covid restrictions, the appetite for financial assets will decrease and therefore making some 'expensive' assets (i.e. mega-cap growth stocks) look vulnerable.

One of the major risks for gold in 2022 is a sharp increase in real rates, which have historically been a stronger driver of gold prices. As opposed to US Treasuries that offers a coupon, gold has a storage cost and is a non-interest bearing asset; an investor would only benefit from a capital appreciation. Therefore, if interest rates start to rise, a rational investor would prefer to reallocate his portfolio in US Treasury bonds and receive interesting coupons rather than keeping a position in a commodity that has a ‘negative carry’ for him (i.e. storage cost). Hence, if the upward consolidation in LT bond yields continue in the coming months, with the US 10Y yield breaking above 2%, selling pressure on precious metals would grow and therefore could send gold back towards the $1,700 key level.

Key Takeaways

With DM central banks preparing for tapering/ hiking rates, risk appetite for stocks could start to decrease, leading to greater volatility in 2022. Therefore, gold, which has historically been defined as a 'zero-beta' asset that tends to appreciate in periods of market turbulence, could receive strong support after performing poorly in the past 18 months.