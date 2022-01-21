Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

Thesis

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been on a wild ride in the past three years, with the stock starting 2019 at $143/share for the USA listed ADRs and peaking at $310/share in October 2020. It has been a downward spiral ever since, despite the healthy EPS posted by the company and its promising future in the second-largest economy in the world. An economic slowdown in China, coupled with a re-assertion of the centralized handling of the economy in the jurisdiction, compounded by the Jack Ma significant misstep has resulted in growth being impeded and the regulatory screws being tightened on all facets of the business. What does this mean for Alibaba and its stock? It all translates into a lower P/E ratio, uncertainty, and a lack of transparency in terms of the popular syntagm "Are we there yet?" in terms of regulatory pressure. Down more than 50% year-to-date, BABA has not formed a bottom yet. While a long-term good prospect, in our view, the stock is prone to more weakness in the short term before starting to consolidate. Charlie Munger buying shares does not signal a bottom, with Mr. Munger having doubled down on his BABA stake in October 2021, only to see that purchase being down an astounding -30% since. A long-term investor can start accumulating on weakness, while shorter-term investors (1-year and in) should expect more losses from a mark-to-market perspective.

Charlie Munger buying shares does not signal a bottom

In the past week, it has emerged that Charlie Munger bought more shares in BABA, which helped the stock price rally off the lows. We have the utmost respect for Mr. Munger, but we do not believe that his purchase signals a bottom. Mr. Munger is a long-term investor and patience is a key aspect of his investing strategy. Do we think 5 years down the line this purchase will look like a home run? Absolutely. Do we think 3 months down the line this purchase will be a great trade? No, we do not. Charlie Munger has been here before, doubling down on his out-of-the-money BABA trade as recently as October 2021. What did the stock do? It rallied to $177/share on the back of the Charlie Munger purchase news, then continued its downward trajectory like clockwork. BABA is down an astounding -30% since his last purchase. We believe that 5+ years, the layering in Charlie Munger is doing will be to his benefit, but by no means are his purchases a signal of a bottom. If anything, sell the Charlie Munger rally.

Chinese Tech selling shares in other Chinese Tech represents a massive red flag

It recently emerged that Alibaba is looking to sell its stake in the Chinese "Twitter", namely Weibo. Ask yourselves - if these tech companies are at multi-year lows, why would a good management team want to divest them? When you own an asset that is undervalued by the market and it has great growth potential, then you don't sell it because it is value destructive. You hold it until the valuation is closer to reality. The same story is playing out with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) selling its stake in JD (JD) recently. These are significant red flags in plain view. The shares they are selling are not "cheap" but, in fact, are expected to experience more weakness.

Technical Picture

Ultimately, fundamental business plan execution via earnings drives performance, but technical indicators are very useful to anticipate shorter-term moves. Past price action and volume are very useful indicators in deriving short-term predicted future performance. For BABA, which in the short term is blind-sighted by regulatory action rather than driven by fundamental valuation, we believe technical analysis holds the key to short-term price performance. BABA has been on a downtrend since October 2020 and has failed to hold all its technical support levels, with the $140/share level being the last one to fall:

Fibonacci Retracement Seeking Alpha

What we mean here is that fundamentally the stock is swimming in a sea of gray so the price action will follow past patterns - what we have seen in the past for the stock will repeat itself.

For the stock to stop falling, we need to see a bottom forming. Bottom forming simply means that the stock will bounce around in a specific range for a while, and it will stop falling in price. We do not know when the bottom will form and where, but based on past price action, the $100 level is next for BABA trying to stop skidding.

Fundamental Picture

Fundamentally, BABA exhibits robust EPS, but its P/E ratio has come down to earth:

BABA PE Ratio historic YCharts

Its EPS have also been revised lower significantly in the past 6 months:

P/E Ratio Chart Fast Graphs

We can see that for the fiscal year ending March 2023, the analysts have revised the BABA EPS from $12.1/share 6 months ago to $9.61/share now. Earnings do not happen in a vacuum and we have talked in a separate article regarding the China push for the "greater good". From a forecasting standpoint, if we keep a 15x P/E ratio and look at the analysts' forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2024, we get an implied price of $174/share.

China is the second-largest world economy and it is growing. Alibaba is a behemoth in the Chinese and Asian online commerce market and will benefit from this secular trend. Will we see this trend resume overnight? We do not think so. The China slowdown coupled with the re-assertiveness of the local regulators will keep growth in check for BABA for at least another 6-12 months with more potential weakness flare-ups. While fundamentally sound in the long term (3-5 years), Alibaba is still in a period of weakness and uncertainty both from jurisdiction and regulatory standpoint. It will take time for the underlying sound theme to manifest itself in the stock price.

Regulatory Green Shots

One of the largest overhangs for Alibaba, and generally Chinese ADRs, has been the uncertainty around the VIE structure that is currently utilized to list shares in the USA. After much tribulation, a more robust framework has finally been put forward that assuages fears of the Chinese regulators closing the US market for Chinese IPOs. In a nutshell, China still wants its companies to have access to capital via American IPOs but wants to retain a very tight control over what companies do list and the data that might be disclosed to US regulatory bodies in the process. That framework was not in place before, and the likes of DiDi (DIDI) moved forward with their IPOs without getting the proper local vetting. DiDi and its shareholders have paid dearly and it is a clear message to all local companies that they cannot pursue any corporate agenda they might think appropriate for equity capital accretion, but need to check and get a sign-off from regulators. The US market is not closed for Chinese IPOs, but it is now highly regulated.

A recent article from Global Times, widely considered a platform for the Chinese party to express its views, talks positively about Alibaba and its impact on the wider e-commerce ecosystem. We interpret this article as a way for the regulators to communicate that Alibaba is here to stay, that Alibaba plays a critical role in technological innovation and the general advancement of the Chinese society but it cannot aspire to pursue an "American" business model where profit maximization is the only goal of the enterprise. We view this communication as a long-term positive for the company but as a clear indicator that 40x P/E ratios for Alibaba are not in the cards anymore. China is basically asserting that through its regulatory bodies and state contracts, it is the ultimate decision-maker and path creator for private enterprises. It acts as a "father" in guiding its children toward a desired outcome for both shareholder return and society gains.

Conclusion

We like BABA in the long term at these levels, but we firmly believe the days of P/E ratios above 20x for the stock are behind us, and it will take time for the underlying earnings to be back on a strong growth path. While some of the regulatory uncertainty is slowly being cleared up, the economic slowdown in China is not going to help Alibaba and more weakness is ahead from a technical standpoint. In our view, Alibaba is a long-term play (3-5 years), and it will continue to exhibit weakness in the short term with the $100/share level coming up to be tested next. A long-term investor can start accumulating on weakness, while shorter-term investors (1-year and in) should expect more losses from a mark-to-market perspective.