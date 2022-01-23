Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This story was initially published for the SA marketplace service Reading The Markets members on Jan. 20. The story has been updated where noted on Jan. 21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has tumbled more than 40%, and after a brief period of consolidation, it appears it may be ready to head even lower. The stock's valuation has dropped dramatically and has returned to the upper range of its historical PE range. However, earnings estimates are falling too, so it is tough to say it is even cheap despite the stock's significant decline.

Earnings estimates for 2022 have fallen to $5.28 per share from a peak of $5.90 per share back at the beginning of September, a drop of 10.5%. Meanwhile, estimates for 2023 have fallen to $6.65 from a peak of $7.35, a decline of 9.5%. So a portion of the stock's decline is warranted given the drop in earnings. At the current earnings estimates, even if PayPal's PE ratio held up at 48, the shares would be worth approximately $253, versus the roughly $285 it was trading on Sept. 2.

The rest of the stock's decline has come due to multiple contraction, resulting from lower earnings estimates and slower growth rates.

Datastream/Mott Capital

Earnings growth for 2022 is expected to slip to around 14.3%, which means the stock currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. For PayPal, that's a very high multiple. Historically, the stock has traded with a PEG ratio of 1.5 to 1.7 when reasonably valued. Even throughout most of the pandemic, the stock traded with a PEG ratio of around 2. Assuming earnings growth will be approximately 14.3%, a PE value of around 28 to 30 may be more appropriate, about 10% lower than the current PE of 33.

Datastream/Mott Capital

Additionally, looking at the valuation of PayPal from 2016 until the end of 2019 shows the stock has averaged a PE of about 27.4. It seems to confirm that despite the equity's significant decline and multiple contraction, a fair PE is likely closer to the 28 to 30, which would value the stock based on 2022 earning estimates between $147 and $158.

Bearish Betting On PayPal Stock

This negative earnings outlook is likely causing some to bet the shares of PayPal aren't finished falling yet. Based on data from TradeAlert, PayPal saw its open interest levels for the February 18 $170 puts rise by 44,000 contracts on January 20. Additionally, the open interest for the February 18 $170 calls rose by almost 15,000 contracts. When digging into the data, it shows that a trader created a put spread by selling 15,000 calls for $11.15 per contract and trading 15,000 put contracts at $6.70. However, the data also tells us the trader netted (received) a premium of $4.45 (the difference between buying the puts and selling the calls) which means the trader purchased the puts and is betting PayPal is trading below $165.50 by the expiration date, about 7% below the current price of $178.90 on the morning of January 20.

This part of the story has already played out, with the stock dropping to roughly $165 on Jan. 21. But it illustrates that options traders are watching this name and may have more interest in buying puts. It is worth watching the options market in the days ahead to see if there is a build-up of open interest for the puts at lower levels.

PYPL Stock - Horrific Technicals

The technical chart looks horrific and suggests the stock could decline to $130. That is where there is a vast gap created in May 2020. Currently, there appears to be a bear flag pattern that has formed in the stock, and once the shares fall below support at $175, they may drop to around $164, which is where another layer of support is before the significant drop to $130. Over time, the market likes to fill gaps, and given how much this stock has fallen, it seems likely that this gap at $130 gets filled.

Since writing this story on Jan. 20, the bear flag has broken, and the stock is trading at support just below $164. Once the $164 level breaks, there is very little support in the stock until it reaches that $130 gap.

Tradingview

Overall, the outlook for PayPal's stock appears to be diminishing given its falling earnings estimates, growth rates, and multiple contraction. The technical outlook is just as bad, and when factored together, probably why options traders are betting the stock has not finished falling yet.