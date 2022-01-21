MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take on NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) went public in November 2020, raising $94 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that was priced at $17.00 per share.

The firm provides a suite of lottery management software solutions to national and state-regulated lotteries and iGaming solutions.

Until we see materially increased iGaming segment activity, the stock may continue to slide.

My outlook on NGMS for the near term is Hold.

Company

Luxembourg-based NeoGames was founded to develop iLottery management software and games for state lotteries and other lottery operators as well as iGaming software for private operators.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Moti Malul, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously at predecessor firm Aspire in various roles for five years.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Regulation and compliance

Payment processing

Risk management

Player relationship management

Player value optimization

Game studio

The firm pursues long-term contracts with national and state lotteries and iGaming operators.

The firm provides four areas of services to customers: Marketing operations, player operations, technology operations and business operations.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report, the global lottery market was an estimated $321 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach nearly $393 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased Internet access, growing use of mobile devices, improved entertainment experiences and younger demographics playing lottery games more frequently.

Also, within the lottery industry, management says the global iLottery segment "has emerged as a fast-growing segment... with GGR increasing at a CAGR of 24.0% between 2003 and 2019, according to H2GC."

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

International Game Technology (IGT)

Scientific Games (SGMS)

Instant Win Gaming

NGMS’ Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter (Ex-NPI) has fallen from a high in Q4 2020:

5-Quarter Revenue (Ex-NPI) Seeking Alpha and The Author

Gross profit by quarter has followed the same trajectory as topline revenue:

5-Quarter Gross Profit Seeking Alpha and The Author

Operating income by quarter has fallen over the past five quarters since the firm’s IPO:

5-Quarter Operating Income Seeking Alpha and The Author

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven in recent periods:

5-Quarter EPS Seeking Alpha and The Author

In the past 12 months, NGMS’ stock price has fallen 20.6 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 16.5 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price For NGMS Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics For NGMS

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $608,670,000 Enterprise Value $581,230,000 Price/Sales 11.06 Enterprise Value/Sales 11.13 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 32.49 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 18.27% Earnings Per Share $0.41

Commentary On NeoGames

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted its continued investment in Canada offerings along with its multi-game progressive jackpot in certain e-instant games.

Just after quarter end, the company launched premium e-instant games in Italy which expands its footprint there.

Additionally, NGMS is growing its partnership with Caesars Entertainment for sports betting and iGaming, which is now live in ten markets with additional markets slated in the future.

As to its financial results, Q3 total revenue saw year-over-year growth of around 30%, with its equity investment in NPI accounting for strong growth while its non-NPI revenue dropped 8.8% year-over-year.

During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA dropped "mainly associated with investment in both technology as well as in operational learnings, primarily in our operations in Alberta. These investments by most have been one-time in nature…"

The firm had $68.2 million in cash at the end of Q3 and cash net of debt of $35.2 million.

During the quarter, the company sold 4 million shares in a secondary offering.

Looking ahead, management increased annual revenue guidance by 5.2% and assumes no new turnkey account launches.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on revenue growth.

However, the iGaming industry is an area where management sees "growing trends of convergence" among its lottery customer base outside the U.S.

Management appears focused on expanding its iGaming relationship with Caesars Entertainment, although it is not limited in any exclusive way in that regard.

As I see it, NGMS is only growing revenue as a result of its NPI investment and contracting from its non-NPI activities.

So, NGMS needs to ignite non-NPI revenue growth, such as through increased iGaming expansion, to generate an upside catalyst to the stock.

Until we see materially increased iGaming segment activity, the stock may continue to slide.

My outlook on NGMS for the near term is Hold.