Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has been one of the easier calls over the years.

Seritage Ratings SNO Rents Drop 67% From 2019

Never has a REIT shown such consistency in underperformance versus expectations. Starting out in 2015, the idea was that replacing bad tenants like Sears and Kmart would create tremendous value over time.

Schall explained that Seritage acquired a 40-million-square-foot portfolio from Sears. About half of the portfolio is located in dominant regional malls, while the other half is made up of free-standing sites, he said. “Demand from retailers has been very strong to date, and continues. What we’re looking to do is tap into that demand in order to unlock the underlying value of our real estate portfolio,” Schall noted. He also discussed the advantages of the unique lease structure in place with Sears. Seritage has the right to downsize Sears stores by up to 50 percent at each of its 266 sites, Schall said. This allows Seritage to take single-tenant buildings leased by Sears at an average rent of roughly $4 per square foot and convert them into multi-tenant shopping centers at significantly higher rents, he explained. “It will also allow us to diversify our tenant base as well as grow net operating income (NOI) significantly,” he added.

That sounded great on paper, but execution was a different issue. By November 2019, just before the pandemic, SRG was boasting of 104 projects in total with 73 completed or close to completion.

Seritage Capex IPO To 2019 Seritage Presentation

The math here was pretty basic. If you spend $1.6 billion and claim 10-12% return on investment, your NOI should move up by $160 million. On a quarterly basis, we would expect the quarterly $46 million NOI at IPO to be in the ballpark of $86 million.

Seritage Quarterly NOI At IPO NOI Now Down 84% From IPO

SRG missed that by a Canadian kilometer (62.5% of a country mile).

Seritage Q3-2021 NOI Seritage Supplemental

The failure comes from thinking that these second and third-tier malls would suddenly house permanent tenants when every Class B and C mall in the country is struggling. Multiple tenants went bankrupt or just backed out of expansion plans. That capex is wasted and if SRG wants someone else in there, it will start the cycle again. Bulls may point to Sears going under faster than expected and the pandemic as precipitating factors. We consider the first as part and parcel of the game when you buy a portfolio occupied by such a tenant. On the second front, the pandemic certainly hurt SRG but its underperformance versus other retail REITs, again points to bad strategy and bad execution.

Change In Strategy

With Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) (BRK.A) breathing down its neck, SRG accelerated its property sales and also started focusing more on residential property developments. Will this work? We remain skeptical. Our skepticism comes from an assumption that SRG did target its best properties and best assets first for redevelopment. If that strategy produced an 80% NOI drop, what will the rest do?

SRG is sandwiched between two forces here. The high inflation consequent to the Federal Reserve's largesse has increased land values substantially. But it has also upped redevelopment costs. Developers we have spoken to have suggested base budgets are up 20-25% over pre-pandemic levels. This will smash projected returns lower. So SRG benefits to the extent it sells assets but suffers to the extent it focuses on redevelopment.

Valuation & Verdict

We had made the point in our earlier work that SRG could convert Berkshire's loan.

The best bet here would be to try and convert the Berkshire Hathaway loan into equity at possibly about $10-$12 a share. Of course BRK.B has to be willing to do that and SRG's management will have to acknowledge that all those dreams of massive returns at the IPO, will remain just dreams. But that seems the best way out.

SRG has actually made it there and to our delight, to the low end of that range. We think firstly that conversion probability has increased and now stands at about 33%. That forces us to switch to neutral by itself. What if that does not happen?

Certainly, the new CEO has the experience to right this ship.

Seritage CEO Seritage

She has a tough task ahead of her though with both Amanda Lombard and Mary Rottler moving on since this presentation was released. This continues a string of high-profile departures at the beleaguered REIT. Assuming she does succeed, it will require at least five years more to get NOI back to IPO days. As to how many asset sales and how much capex this takes, is anyone's guess. Risk remains that the funds or Berkshire's patience run out before we get there. If we do get to $180 million of NOI at a weighted 6.25% cap rate, that gets us to a $2.9 billion final value for the enterprise, in five years. SRG shares could double from here in five years with that enterprise value after subtracting $1.6 billion in debt and $70 million of preferred equity. We give that about a 33% chance.

SRG could also continue doing the same thing as before with very similar results. As the cupboard gets bare with assets sales, we give this about a 33% chance of ultimately going to zero. The weighted average of our three scenarios funnily comes back to the current price. Out of an abundance of generosity, we have not used any discount rate and if we did, the present value would be far lower. As it stands, with the price at $10.38, we are upgrading SRG to a Neutral/Hold rating.

