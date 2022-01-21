IEA Is Going To Be Cataclysmically Wrong On Oil Demand In 2022

Motortion/iStock via Getty Images

Judging by the title, I'm sure you already know how I feel about the IEA and its ability to forecast oil demand and supply.

For those of you keenly aware of global oil supply and demand forecasts for 2022, the No. 1 variable that will determine whether or not we're oversupplied or undersupplied is global oil demand. But to be precise, it's OECD oil demand.

Here's our October global oil supply and demand write-up.

At the time, we basically said that IEA is full of it when it came to estimating global oil demand. China and India already were showing structurally higher oil demand versus the 2019 baseline (pre-COVID), so it was only a matter of time before global oil demand surpassed 2019 levels. In order to combat the presumption of a global oil shortage, IEA purposely suppressed OECD oil demand for 2022 by ~2.5 million b/d versus that of 2019. Surprisingly, it was the exact same amount gained by non-OECD countries.

As a result, IEA was trying to reassure the US that the global oil markets will return to a surplus come 2022. But the house of cards is starting to crumble for the IEA. Oil prices are surging already despite a coordinated SPR release intervention, and the latest US oil demand data suggests IEA's assumptions are going to be so off the mark, it's going to look bad.

Here's the latest IEA forecast for oil demand in North America:

IEA

Here's what EIA had in its latest weekly oil storage report on a four-week average basis:

EIA, HFI Research

There are going to be a lot of eggs flying at the IEA's face come March (when they publish January demand data). And for those of you keeping track, IEA is off by ~2 million b/d on North America demand alone already. That doesn't leave a whole lot of room for them to be right after this miss.

But none of this is news because as we've said repeatedly over the past few years, IEA is notoriously bad at estimating global oil demand. It structurally underestimates demand and revises them higher after the fact. Just look at the fact that it's still revising higher 2020 oil demand in its January 2022 oil market report:

IEA

What's hilarious about the horrible demand and supply estimates is the fact that IEA admitted themselves in the latest oil market report. At the very end of the report, IEA goes onto say:

IEA

Oops, where did the extra 200 million bbls go?

So yes, I am heated. I've been yelling at the top of my lungs for the past seven months to anyone whose willing to listen that the IEA's oil market supply and demand projections for 2022 are wrong. And the variable they are going to get incredibly wrong on is OECD oil demand.

Well, with the data now showing just off they are to start the year, it's time for IEA to eat crow.