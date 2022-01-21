IEA Is Going To Be Cataclysmically Wrong On Oil Demand In 2022
Summary
- IEA is going to look incredibly wrong for its terrible demand forecast for 2022.
- Data starting off the year is already showing demand to be higher than 2019.
- IEA even admitted in the latest OMR that there were 200 million bbls missing in 2021 due to either understated demand or overstated supply.
- By March, IEA will eat crow. It will have to revise 2022 balances completely.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Judging by the title, I'm sure you already know how I feel about the IEA and its ability to forecast oil demand and supply.
For those of you keenly aware of global oil supply and demand forecasts for 2022, the No. 1 variable that will determine whether or not we're oversupplied or undersupplied is global oil demand. But to be precise, it's OECD oil demand.
Here's our October global oil supply and demand write-up.
At the time, we basically said that IEA is full of it when it came to estimating global oil demand. China and India already were showing structurally higher oil demand versus the 2019 baseline (pre-COVID), so it was only a matter of time before global oil demand surpassed 2019 levels. In order to combat the presumption of a global oil shortage, IEA purposely suppressed OECD oil demand for 2022 by ~2.5 million b/d versus that of 2019. Surprisingly, it was the exact same amount gained by non-OECD countries.
As a result, IEA was trying to reassure the US that the global oil markets will return to a surplus come 2022. But the house of cards is starting to crumble for the IEA. Oil prices are surging already despite a coordinated SPR release intervention, and the latest US oil demand data suggests IEA's assumptions are going to be so off the mark, it's going to look bad.
Here's the latest IEA forecast for oil demand in North America:
Here's what EIA had in its latest weekly oil storage report on a four-week average basis:
There are going to be a lot of eggs flying at the IEA's face come March (when they publish January demand data). And for those of you keeping track, IEA is off by ~2 million b/d on North America demand alone already. That doesn't leave a whole lot of room for them to be right after this miss.
But none of this is news because as we've said repeatedly over the past few years, IEA is notoriously bad at estimating global oil demand. It structurally underestimates demand and revises them higher after the fact. Just look at the fact that it's still revising higher 2020 oil demand in its January 2022 oil market report:
What's hilarious about the horrible demand and supply estimates is the fact that IEA admitted themselves in the latest oil market report. At the very end of the report, IEA goes onto say:
Oops, where did the extra 200 million bbls go?
So yes, I am heated. I've been yelling at the top of my lungs for the past seven months to anyone whose willing to listen that the IEA's oil market supply and demand projections for 2022 are wrong. And the variable they are going to get incredibly wrong on is OECD oil demand.
Well, with the data now showing just off they are to start the year, it's time for IEA to eat crow.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.