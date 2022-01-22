Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is at a one-year low of more than 78% compared to the iShares Genomics Immunology ETF (IDNA), which dedicates 2.29% of its total assets to the genetic testing play.

Data by YCharts

Now, this 50% outperformance of the ETF relative to its holding raises the question of whether it is Invitae's negative Price to Earnings ratio which is the cause of its hammering by this market. In this respect, investors are ditching money-losing companies as part of the rotation from growth to value stocks companies.

Still, for the contrarian investor who wants to be invested in biotech in the current market regime, the solution is to go for genetics. The reason simply lies in the development of mRNA (messenger RNA) as a high-efficacy Covid vaccine.

Messenger RNA and genetic testing

About two years back, when the coronavirus had not yet put the whole planet to its knees, no one was talking about mRNA, a technology that was brought to the fore by small biotechs, namely Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The technology had earlier been snubbed by the big pharmaceutical companies thirty years ago, but some researchers were convinced of its tremendous potential. A pandemic later, mRNA-based vaccines have demonstrated efficacy, and had it not been for genetics, our hospital and healthcare systems would already have been submerged by patients, resulting in chaos. The resultant economic impact would have been catastrophic.

Now, as for Invitae, it has democratized genetic testing for the general public. There are other companies offering these services as the equipment for enabling genome sequencing is now industrially produced by the likes of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). However, in contrast to others that just provided testing solutions to patients without any preliminary screening, Invitae was the first to also provide the services of an "independent" expert as part of its product offerings. By first reviewing the patient's health history, the expert made sure that genetic-based tests (shown below) are relevant to the customer in the first place. In addition, this also avoided unpleasant situations where patients would be plunged into anxiety and disarray when the results were unexpected or bad as was the case with other providers.

Genetic Tests by Invitae Invitae

Moreover, with features like online ordering and self-testing whereby the kit is sent directly at home with the customer herself collecting out the saliva sample before sending it back to the lab, Invitae not only benefited from the testing boom in genetics, but also from enthusiasm for telemedicine. Its innovative approach makes use of partners in the form of established telemedicine providers as well as providing doctor services to its customers.

Empowered by its differentiated business model, Invitae quickly grew sales as shown in the deep blue chart below, with third-quarter 2021 revenue increasing by more than 66% compared to 2020. However, the revenue chart is dwarfed by the operational expenses one (in pale blue), as quarterly costs have been increasing twice as fast as sales.

Revenue, gross profits and operational costs Seeking Alpha

Hence, despite growing rapidly, this remains a loss-making company, a fact which is being despised by the current market regime where investors tend to look more at profitability, cash, and valuations metrics.

I further elaborate on each of these.

Profitability and cash position

First, the green gross profit chart above shows that Invitae exhibits positive margins and these were 36% in Q3 on a non-GAAP basis, in turn, made possible by the average selling price of testing units exceeding cost price. Exploring further, the company has been able to reduce the average cost per testing unit from $1100 in 2015 to $296 in 2021. Any further reduction would be a positive for profitability and needs to be watched closely.

Along the same lines, the company is expanding its data services business as shown in the platform revenue breakdown chart below. This is not so much about the test itself, but more about a package of information that can be delivered at the right time and place, especially for women having children.

Platform, revenue breakdown Seeking Alpha

The aim of the company is to deliver data to every woman in the modern health care system so that they can forgo any complications that could happen as a result of the impact of genomics from both the mother and the reproductive partner. Now, given that this (Data/Services) is related to the company's main business, there are opportunities to grow profitably as the company augments offerings around screening, fertility, pregnancy complication, pharmacogenomics. In this case, I have in mind Invitae's ability to reach more customers, without necessarily spending more on marketing campaigns. To this end, I positively view the company promoting its testing and data platform as a lifelong service.

Pursuing further, the acquisition of Medneon plus its risk assessment tools to support clinical support offerings and Citizen with its consumer tech platform should also bolster Invitae's capability in collecting, storing, and delivering patient data. Furthermore, as per the CEO, the oncology business which is the top revenue-generating segment as shown in the purple chart above will see high-margin product introductions over the course of 2022. These are supported by multiple ongoing studies.

Second, equipped with cash of $1.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, the genetic play has enough firepower to withstand a quarterly cash burn of around $148 million, at least for 2022. Exceptionally, cash used in operations surged to $286.0 million in Q3 because of the Medneon and Citizen acquisitions. Looking at leverage, the medical genetic company held a total debt of $1.7 billion during its latest financial report in November last year. This debt level is not a problem as long as the company is able to improve on cash from operations. This in turn depends on Invitae achieving expected full-year sales of $450-$475 million, signifying 60-70% growth.

Valuations and key takeaways

Now, according to some preliminary news dated January 10, Invitae should report over $458M in revenue for 2021. This is less than the $462.5 million (mid-point value) expected earlier. However, this still signifies a 64% growth over 2020 and may constitute the reason why investors have not exited massively from the stock as it continues on its downtrend.

As for a valuation, with a price to sales multiple of 5.25x, Invitae's stock downside means that it is now 11.67% undervalued with respect to the Healthcare sector. Still, I would not advise buying the dip, until the CEO makes some further announcements on the profitability front during the next earnings call on February 16. For this purpose, SA allocates a profitability grade of B- to Invitae as seen in the table below, with the company scoring unsatisfactorily on both EBIT margins and cash from operations metrics.

NVTA profitability grade Seeking Alpha

Something which would not fit at all in the current market regime is another acquisition without first having fully integrated the two recent ones, as this would entail further deterioration of the cash flow. On the other hand, a partnership with a marketing organization would reduce operational expenses considerably. In this context, I have in mind Senseonics (SENS) outsourcing marketing of its continuous glucose monitoring devices to Ascencia Diabetes care last year.

Finally, with the ability to grow revenues at a rate of over 60% in a $154 billion market comprising pediatric standard of care, maternal and aging population screening as well as targeted prevention technologies, Invitae has a strong business model, but it now needs to demonstrate that it is taking concrete steps on the profitability and cash flow metrics.