The Better Double-Digit Dividend Yield

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Marketplace

Summary

  • These two mortgage REITs both offer double-digit yields, but one is a much better investment.
  • The difference in dividend yields may fool some investors, but it's easy to see what really matters.
  • The weaker mortgage REIT is surprisingly carrying a higher price-to-book ratio. It shouldn't be close.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The REIT Forum. Learn More »
Broke businessman showing his empty wallet

Be wary which stocks you rely on.

ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Did you pay attention to our prior high-yield update? We told investors that grasping for yield on GAIN was a bad idea and suggested ARR-C as a replacement. Since then, GAIN fell from $16.90 to $15.52 (down over 8%, or about 1.5 years worth of dividends). Meanwhile, ARR-C fell from $25.61 to $25.57 while paying out a monthly dividend for $.1458 per share. I don’t expect to usually be right so quickly. Mispricing in stocks can last far longer than a few weeks and it usually does. Further, a comparison between a BDC and a preferred share is a pretty strange comparison.

This time I’ll compare two mortgage REITs. Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) facing off against PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

By our estimates, both REITs trade at a discount to current (1/14/2022) projected book value per share. We’ll have new estimates for 1/21/2022 in the subscriber update, usually published on Sunday evenings.

Further, by our estimates, CHMI has a smaller discount to book value than PMT. That’s interesting because PMT deserves a higher price-to-book ratio than CHMI.

Let’s take a look at how PMT’s share price and book value have changed over the last several years:

Price and trailing book value for CHMI

The REIT Forum

We’re just using the quarterly trailing book values for that chart. It isn’t as precise as it would be with our estimates following changes during the quarter, but it still gives investors a pretty good idea. Book value took a big hit during the pandemic after being relatively flat for many years. Then over the next several quarters it recovered most of the book value that had been lost before seeing value dip. While we don’t “know” the latest value for PMT’s book value, we do have detailed estimates. Those estimates suggest the share price declined by much more than the BV declined.

All in all, that chart for share price and BV is very impressive for a REIT with an 11% dividend yield.

Now let’s turn our gaze over to CHMI:

Price and trailing book value for PMT

The REIT Forum

That’s not so impressive. In early 2014 CHMI’s BV per share was running above $21.00. As of Q3 2021 it was down to $9.07. Not impressive. Perhaps even worse, following the pandemic plunge there was still a continued trend lower in BV per share. That’s weak. Anyone who wants to tell me that the 13.4% yield on CHMI is enough to justify taking it over PMT has an addiction to yield chasing.

If investors are going to play with CHMI, they should be demanding a large discount to book value so they can look for a recovery in the share price (to take their gains, not to keep holding it). On the other hand, PMT can be a good deal with only a moderate discount to book value.

Since it may have slipped past investors, I’m going to say it again. As of today, CHMI has a higher price-to-estimated-current-book ratio than PMT. Investors who are picking CHMI aren’t doing it because they are getting a bigger discount. They’re getting a smaller discount. So how much do you love the extra yield? Enough to punish your portfolio long-term? I’d rather keep my portfolio healthy.

Conclusion

Here’s an idea for investors with CHMI. Replace those shares with PMT and get a much better risk/reward profile. You’ve got CHMI and have an unrealized loss? Well, that doesn’t change which share is a better investment today. The fact remains that CHMI simply lost a huge portion of the value of its underlying portfolio. It’s gone. Ignoring that doesn’t change reality. There was a reasonable chance for mortgage REITs to see a recovery in BV during Q2 2020. Most of them did. Believing CHMI needs to recover to a prior price is like expecting the outcome of a prior coin flip to change.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

NRZ

GPMT

TSLX

DX

NYMT

WMC

NEWT

CMO

MFA

RC

ARCC

ORC

MITT

GAIN

ARR

GBDC

CHMI

SLRC

TWO

ORCC

IVR

TCPC

AAIC

PFLT

EARN

OCSL

AINV

FSK

PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
The earnings yield is the inverse of the price to earnings ratio.

The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we're still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

AGNCM

$25.51

FTF

6.77%

6.88%

4.51%

4/15/2024

$3.36

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCN

$25.58

FTF

6.87%

7.00%

5.27%

10/15/2022

$0.73

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCO

$25.23

FTF

6.47%

6.50%

5.22%

10/15/2024

$4.24

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$24.83

FTF

6.19%

6.13%

5.00%

4/15/2025

$5.15

AGNCP

Prospectus

NLY-F

$25.18

FTF

6.97%

6.95%

5.26%

9/30/2022

$1.12

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$25.09

FTF

6.54%

6.50%

4.45%

3/31/2023

$1.94

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$25.62

FTF

6.65%

6.75%

5.17%

6/30/2024

$3.60

NLY-I

Prospectus

ARR-C

$25.54

6.86%

7.00%

6.86%

1/28/2025

$4.71

ARR-C

Prospectus

DX-C

$25.99

FTF

6.66%

6.90%

5.52%

4/15/2025

$4.61

DX-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$25.05

7.52%

7.50%

7.52%

2/15/2022

$0.10

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$25.68

FTF

6.60%

6.75%

5.33%

10/30/2024

$4.04

EFC-A

Prospectus

NRZ-A

$25.41

FTF

7.39%

7.50%

5.97%

8/15/2024

$4.29

NRZ-A

Prospectus

NRZ-B

$24.91

FTF

7.16%

7.13%

5.93%

8/15/2024

$4.55

NRZ-B

Prospectus

NRZ-C

$23.00

FTF

6.94%

6.38%

5.69%

2/15/2025

$6.80

NRZ-C

Prospectus

NRZ-D

$25.02

FTF

7.01%

7.00%

7.78%

11/15/2026

$8.31

NRZ-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$25.95

FTF

7.92%

8.13%

5.93%

3/15/2024

$3.62

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$25.90

FTF

7.81%

8.00%

6.10%

6/15/2024

$4.10

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$25.06

6.80%

6.75%

6.80%

8/24/2026

$7.86

PMT-C

Prospectus

AIC

$25.25

Bond

6.75%

6.75%

6.75%

2/15/2022

$0.02

AIC

Prospectus

AAIN

$24.92

Bond

6.03%

6.00%

6.03%

8/1/2023

$2.32

AAIN

Prospectus

CIM-A

$25.29

7.97%

8.00%

7.97%

2/15/2022

-$0.04

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$25.29

FTF

7.97%

8.00%

6.02%

3/30/2024

$4.20

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-C

$25.10

FTF

7.78%

7.75%

5.02%

9/30/2025

$7.17

CIM-C

Prospectus

CIM-D

$25.30

FTF

7.97%

8.00%

5.61%

03/30/2024

$4.19

CIM-D

Prospectus

Second Batch:

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-A

$25.86

FTF

7.87%

8.13%

5.73%

04/27/2027

$9.80

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$25.17

FTF

7.59%

7.63%

5.58%

07/27/2027

$10.31

TWO-B

Prospectus

TWO-C

$24.96

FTF

7.28%

7.25%

5.29%

1/27/2025

$5.48

TWO-C

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$25.63

8.04%

8.20%

8.04%

8/17/2022

$0.49

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$25.09

FTF

8.26%

8.25%

5.89%

4/15/2024

$4.47

CHMI-B

Prospectus

IVR-B

$24.90

FTF

7.87%

7.75%

5.52%

12/27/2024

$5.93

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$24.75

FTF

7.66%

7.50%

5.66%

9/27/2027

$11.05

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$25.11

FTF

7.88%

7.88%

6.69%

1/15/2025

$5.80

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTN

$25.50

FTF

7.88%

8.00%

5.86%

10/15/2027

$10.99

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTL

$24.69

FTF

6.99%

6.88%

6.49%

10/15/2026

$8.47

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$24.93

7.05%

7.00%

7.05%

1/15/2027

$8.82

NYMTZ

Prospectus

MFA-B

$25.27

7.50%

7.50%

7.50%

2/15/2022

-$0.02

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$23.37

FTF

7.02%

6.50%

6.05%

3/31/2025

$6.92

MFA-C

Prospectus

AAIC-B

$24.90

7.07%

7.00%

7.07%

5/12/2022

$0.64

AAIC-B

Prospectus

AAIC-C

$25.03

FTF

8.30%

8.25%

5.96%

3/30/2024

$4.49

AAIC-C

Prospectus

MITT-A

$25.18

8.29%

8.25%

8.29%

2/15/2022

$0.12

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$24.45

8.28%

8.00%

8.28%

2/15/2022

$0.84

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$24.48

FTF

8.27%

8.00%

6.96%

9/17/2024

$5.99

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$25.34

FTF - Floor

8.55%

8.63%

8.55%

7/30/2024

$5.05

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$25.10

7.88%

7.88%

7.88%

5/21/2026

$8.38

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Returns for the REIT Forum compared to MORT, PFF, VNQ, and KBWY.

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings:

  • Rather than assigning a rating to either today, I'll simply predict that PMT will outperform CHMI over the next several months.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
52.33K Followers
Author of The REIT Forum
The #1 REIT Service For Those Targeting Strong Total Returns
You want to be on The REIT Forum because it is the #1 REIT research service on Seeking Alpha measured by returns. Period. See our Tipranks page. How did we get there? We did a better job of managing risk and discovering opportunities. We didn’t jump into trashy high-yield equity REITs with the rest of the crowd. We cover securities for trading and securities for the buy-and-hold investor. We are clear about the difference and that enabled us to perform better since inception and better in 2020.


Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.


We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.


You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, PMT, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

31 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.