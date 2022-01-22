Disapong_D/iStock via Getty Images

Industrial markets are large and diverse and require a number of different products and services in order to function. Analyzing this industry will result in the discovery that there are very few large players that provide a vast number of these required products and services. Instead, the industry seems to be centered around many smaller (but still quite large nominally) niche firms that specialize in just a few areas themselves. An interesting example of this can be seen by looking at Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). In recent years, this provider of engineered industrial products experienced some downside pressure in terms of both revenue and cash flows, but the data provided for the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year is encouraging. All things considered, though, shares today don't look all that exciting. Though it is an interesting business to understand, shares are, at best, only marginally undervalued. And if we assume that this bump-up in activity is temporary, then a more likely diagnosis would be a business that is more or less fairly valued.

Understanding Crane Co.

Crane Co. describes itself as a manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Up until recently, the company was organized into four different operating segments. But in the middle of last year, the company announced plans to sell off its Engineered Materials segment in exchange for $360 million. As a result of this, comparing financial performance for the business from year to year is not perfect. But the good news is that this segment, using data from 2020, accounted for just 6% of the company's overall revenue. It also only accounted for 7.1% of its operating profits. So the overall impact for the purpose of assessing the company as it stands today is minimal.

Excluding that aforementioned segment, the company today is really organized into three different parts. The first of these is called Aerospace & Electronics. This particular segment supplies its clients with components and systems, both from an original equipment perspective and from an aftermarket parts perspective, largely geared toward the commercial aerospace, military aerospace, defense, and space markets. About 51% of sales fall under the military market for the business, while the remaining 49% falls under the commercial market. About 75% of overall sales are made to original equipment manufacturers, while the remaining 25% is in the form of aftermarket parts. Products here include landing systems, sensing and utility systems, fluid management technologies, microwave systems, and more. Using data from 2020, we find that this particular segment, excluding the held-for-sale Engineered Materials segment, made up 23.6% of the company's overall sales and an impressive 33.7% of its segment profits. In fact, this particular segment is the most profitable for the enterprise as a whole.

The next segment that we should pay attention to is called Payment & Merchandising Technologies. This is actually the largest portion of the company, accounting for 40% of overall sales and 33.6% of profits. According to the company, this segment includes Crane Payment Innovations, which provides high technology payment acceptance and dispensing products to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to other firms. It also offers currency handling and processing systems, complete cash and cashless payment and merchandising solutions, and other related offerings. The segment also includes Crane Currency, which acts as a supplier of banknotes and engineered banknote security features to its customers that include over 50 central banks across the globe. In short, these technologies are aimed at increasing the level of security and public trust in banknotes, essentially offsetting counterfeiting threats.

And finally, the last segment is called Process Flow Technologies. According to management, this segment includes fluid handling equipment that are used for various applications. Products include process valves, instrumentation and controls, and related products for the chemical industry, as well as players in the oil and gas, power, and other industrial markets. The company's pumps and systems operations also provide pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications, mostly throughout the US. This particular segment was responsible for 36.4% of the company's revenue and 32.7% of its total segment operating profits in 2020.

Over the three years leading up to 2021, financial performance at the company was rather lackluster. Sales dropped from $3.35 billion in 2018 to $3.28 billion in 2019 before plunging just $2.94 billion in 2020. As a result of this, profits also fell, declining from $335.6 million to $181 million. Operating cash flow followed suit, declining from $413.8 million to $309.5 million. And EBITDA at the company declined from $619 million to $457.9 million. Interestingly, during this three-year window, the company saw weakness across all of its segments. The worst was in the Engineered Materials segment that the company is now offloading. It seems as though management took the opportunity to sell off that segment in order to focus more on its core operations and to generate some cash in order to reduce debt. Overall, this was probably a good idea.

Fortunately for investors, data started looking better in the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue during the first nine months of the year came in at $2.41 billion. That represents an increase of 16% over the $2.08 billion generated at the same time one year earlier. Net profits jumped from $134.2 million to $363.3 million, while operating cash flow expanded from $197 million to $311.7 million. And finally, EBITDA grew from $327 million to $486.4 million. For the full 2021 fiscal year, management does have some expectations that they have shared. They anticipate sales of about $3.15 billion, which would represent an almost full recovery from the decline seen in 2020. Adjusted earnings per share imply net profits of around $377.6 million, while operating cash flow should range between $400 million and $425 million. Management offered no guidance when it came to EBITDA, but if we assume a similar growth rate for that as what we should see with operating cash flow, then a reading of $610.3 million is not unrealistic.

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the business. On a price-to-earnings basis, shares are trading at a multiple of 16.4. This compares to the 34.3 reading that we get if we rely on 2020 figures. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the multiple declines from 20 to 15. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the multiple drops from 20.1 to 10.2. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to some other similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these five firms ranged from a low of 8.7 to a high of 44.1. Only one of the five firms was cheaper than our target. I did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, resulting in a range of 14.3 to 44.1. I also did this analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach, giving me a range of 5.9 to 19.9. On both of these approaches, just as with the price to earnings approach, only one company was cheaper than Crane Co.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Crane Co. 16.4 15.0 10.2 Mueller Industries (MLI) 8.7 14.3 5.9 EnPro Industries (NPO) 36.2 22.5 14.9 Franklin Electric Co (FELE) 30.5 24.7 19.9 Welbilt (WBT) 44.1 44.6 19.9 Standex International (SXI) 31.1 15.5 14.0

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, it looks to me as though Crane Co. is cheap on a relative basis. But when you factor in everything such as the declines in business over the past couple of years, including prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how pricey shares would look if it were to revert back to 2020 levels, I don't think shares are quite as cheap as investors think they are on an absolute basis. They probably do offer some upside, but I would say that the company is only marginally undervalued presently. And if financial performance were to drop back to prior levels, shares would look fully valued awfully quickly.