lorozco3D/iStock via Getty Images

The link between stocks and inflation is complex. Over the long term, high inflation raises equity prices as higher prices of goods and services feed through into earnings and dividends, justifying higher equity prices. However, periods of high and rising inflation in the past have undermined equity valuations, and there are reasons to expect history to repeat. Considering the S&P 500 is currently 200% above the long-term inflation-adjusted trend, the scope for valuation contraction suggests the risks are heavily skewed to the downside, even if inflation remains at the current 7% rate.

The Good: Over The Long Term, Inflation Is A Major Contributor To Equity Returns

The good news for equity investors is that over the long term, the more money that is created and the more the general price level rises, the higher nominal earnings and dividends will be. Look no further than the Caracas stock index for proof of this. Looking at the historical performance of the U.S. stock market since WWII, inflation has added almost 4pp to annual equity returns, making it the single most important driver.

Bloomberg, Robert Shiller

If money supply growth continues at its double-digit rate over the next 10 years, and inflation remains at the current rate of 7%, nominal earnings and dividends should be expected to double even in the absence of any increase in real output.

Bad: Transitions From Low To High Inflation Undermine Valuations

The bad news is that periods of high and rising inflation tend to be associated with falling equity valuations, for a number of reasons. One reason is that high and rising inflation tends to reflect economic weakness, with real profits and dividends declining as a result. Even during periods where high inflation results in strong nominal GDP and earnings, stocks have tended to perform poorly in the past. This has been the case even when bond yields have been low.

This may sound paradoxical as strong nominal earnings growth combined with low borrowing costs should theoretically lead to rising equity valuations as higher future earnings are discounted at a low discount rate. However, there are several competing explanations as to why periods of high and rising trend inflation have led to falling equity valuations in the past, even during periods of high nominal GDP growth and low bond yields.

One explanation is that market participants become fearful of future policy tightening and begin to discount the eventual normalization of policy. The more a country’s interest rates remain deeply below the rate of nominal GDP, the greater the risk of economic imbalances emerging, and the greater the potential for policymakers to be forced to normalize policy in an abrupt manor.

An additional, related, negative consequence of high and rising inflation on valuations is that it reduces the Fed's ability to react to stock market declines and therefore raises the equity risk premium. It is one thing for the Fed to ease policy in the event of a sharp stock market decline when inflation is below target, but it is quite another for it to do so when inflation is at multi-decade highs and becoming an increasingly political issue as it is today.

Another reason that has been put forward for the historical tendency for high inflation to drive down equity valuations relates to depreciation expenses. During times of high inflation, depreciation expenses tend to be artificially depressed by accounting methodologies that fail to take into account the rise in replacement costs resulting from higher prices. This article by the author Jesse Livermore (pseudonym) does a great job of explaining the impact of inflation on depreciation expenses. Effectively, it is argued that the tendency of high and rising inflation to depress equity valuations reflects an understanding on behalf of investors that earnings themselves are overstated.

The Ugly: Valuations Are Extreme And Faith In The Fed Put Is Widespread

It may be tempting to conclude that the positive effect of high and rising inflation on nominal GDP, earnings, and dividends will offset any negative impact on valuations over the coming years, allowing stocks to remain at current elevated levels. I firmly believe this will not be the case, owing to the extreme level of current valuations and the widespread faith in the ability of policymakers to prevent market declines. This creates the potential for stock valuations to fall dramatically.

The following chart shows the real price of the S&P 500 going back to 1871 relative to its long-term trend. We are currently over 200% and 4 standard deviations above the long-term average.

Bloomberg, Robert Shiller

This chart would not be anywhere near as concerning were it not for the widespread belief that current valuations justified by the Fed's willingness and ability to prevent another market crash. The more inflation stays elevated, the more likely it is that investors will drive down valuations as faith in the Fed's ability to support stock prices declines. Even at a 7% annual inflation rate, a move in the real S&P 500 back down to trend would leave the market lower than where it is now for decades to come.