The airline stocks have struggled over the last few months, but the business is set for full recovery in the months ahead. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) remains one of the best ways to play this recovery as the market avoids the stock due to misunderstood debt issues. My investment thesis remains Bullish on American Airlines with the stock dipping back below $17.

Full Recovery Ahead

The airline stocks keep trading off due to fears passenger traffic won't make a full recovery. The market has long mistakenly thought passengers wouldn't return to flying after the COVID-19 shutdowns and most recently with different variants of the virus.

American Airlines has already documented how leisure travel revenues have already topped 2019 levels and how traffic rebounded following the Delta variant hit during August and September. Domestic revenue recovered to 100% of 2019 levels in Q4'21 before the recent Omicron variant again dampened demand.

Revenue Recovery American Airlines Baird presentation

The airline ended up reporting Q4'21 revenues down just 17% from 2019 levels. American Airlines is forecasting Q1'22 revenues down ~21% from 2019 levels with capacity down only 9%, but the airline forecasts a major recovery starting in March.

On the Q4'21 earnings call, departing CEO Doug Parker was very confident pent-up demand would return as bookings 30 to 60 days out are strong.

There's huge pent-up demand for travel, once everyone feels well enough to travel, and right now that looks like it's 30-60 days from now.

The airline even answered the question as to what traffic demand could replace any weakness in business travel. On the call, incoming CEO Robert Isom confirmed why leisure demand is likely to far top prior levels and cover for slower business travel levels in the future:

Leisure travel, particularly in the U.S. and short-haul international market remains very strong and is approaching a 100% recovery. We expect this trend to continue. And interestingly, we have seen many of our customers that have historically - we have historically called leisure travelers are actually flying for reasons beyond just vacations. They may fly to a feature or a mountain destination, but they are actually going to work remotely for the week. The lines between leisure and business travel are definitely blurred.

Analysts are already forecasting Q2'22 and Q3'22 revenues match the 2019 peak levels of $12 billion. At these levels, American Airlines should return to strong operating cash flows with structurally lower operating expenses offsetting higher quarterly interest expenses in the short term.

Overplayed Debt Issue

The market is overplaying the debt issues at American Airlines. The airline has seen the net debt jump to over $24 billion during the virus crisis, but this level is not as damming when viewed in the light of the airline having such a large PP&E position.

Data by YCharts

The company spent ~$1.8 billion on interest expenses in 2021, in part due to holding over $13.4 billion in cash at the end of the year to cushion any need to raise additional funds. American Airlines can now start repaying some of this debt with cash on hand plus positive cash flows. The airline spent $1.1 billion on interest expenses back in 2019 and will repay $15 billion worth of debt by 2025 to eliminate the excess interest expenses.

The prime reason the net debt issue is overplayed is the large PP&E position. American Airlines has over $37 billion in aircraft and ground equipment assets, reducing the need to further upgrade the fleet. The airline forecasts only spending $2.6 billion annually on capex in 2022/23 due to upgrading the fleet pre-Covid.

CapEx American Airlines Baird presentation

The lower capex going forward will allow American Airlines to generate more free cash flow for debt repayment. The market has long wanted to ignore the strong aircraft position of the airline in order to appear more objective on the debt concerns.

Due in part to $1.3 billion in structurally reduced costs, analysts now forecast American Airlines producing a $5+ EPS in 2024. The airline could easily pull forward this number into 2023, as traffic normalizes sooner. The biggest question is probably the interest expense portion of the EPS boost with the need to further pay down debt in order to reduce the impact on net profits. The extra boost to interest expenses is a ~$1 hit to EPS currently.

EPS Estimates SA earnings estimates

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines is poised for a full recovery starting in the Spring. The stock is still priced for COVID-19 lockdowns trading down at only 7x 2023 EPS estimates while a full EPS recovery is forecast by 2024 as the airline pays down the large debt load.