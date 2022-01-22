Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have returned about 2% since I put out my bullish piece on the company against a gain of ~70% for the S&P 500. This rather massive underperformance has me intrigued, so I thought I’d check on the name to see if it makes sense to add to my small position. I’ll make this determination by looking at some of the highlights (and lowlights) of the financial history here. I want to focus on the question of dividend sustainability. Also, I want to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, as my regular readers might guess, I’m going to write about potential opportunities with short put options here.

My Prejudices and A Quick Note On Livewire

Before getting into the article, I’ll own up to my prejudices up front. I ride a Triumph motorcycle, and have friends who ride Hondas, BMW, Indians, and I even knew a guy who rode a Royal Enfield. I’ve also got some friends who ride Harleys, though I don't know why. I’ve test driven Harleys a few times and generally liked the bikes themselves. While I like some of their bikes, in my view (and I’m certainly not alone in this view), there’s something a bit off about “Harley Culture.” Only a select number of them wave to fellow motorcyclists, they seem to have a sense that “there are two types of bike on the road: Harleys and scooters” (that’s a direct quote that was barked at me by a Harley rider). Perhaps it’s a result of my extreme form of republicanism, but I don’t care for snobbery of any kind.

Now, I’m as much of a fan of long grey pony tails and mama jeans flapping in the wind as the next guy. The thing is when I think “Harley Culture” now, I think “beer gut”, “Fog Hat”, “belching loudly because some oaf thinks it’s funny.” While I can appreciate the fact that these bikes are much more technologically sophisticated than is generally believed, I can’t see myself buying one because I don’t want to be associated with a culture that is so embarrassingly, un-self consciously uncool. Just because I have some strong views about the product doesn’t mean I’m not open to owning the business at the right price, though.

In spite of the fact that the Livewire brand has made the news in financial markets, we should remember that as of very recently, the electric bike is going to be carried by only about 12 dealerships. That represents ~1.7% of dealers in the United States, and about .8% of dealers globally. The SPAC is exciting, but I don’t think the financial impact of the spinoff is significant one way or another, so I’ll not comment on Livewire specifically. I think the irrelevance of the deal is driven home by the fact that shares have languished since it was announced.

Thesis Statement

I imagine you’re a busy crowd, dear readers. You’ve got a highway to get under your wheels, and you therefore have limited time to read my tangled screeds. For that reason, I’ll offer you my thoughts on this name in this, the “thesis statement” paragraph. I’ll write all of this out just in case you somehow found yourself at this fifth paragraph, having shot right past both the title, and the summary bullet points above. If you’re not a fan of spoilers, and want to uncover the magical treasures of my narrative as they emerge, I would recommend skipping this paragraph. If you’re still here, I’m assuming you’re ok with me wrecking the surprise. You’ve been warned, so don’t whine like a Harley rider whose man-bra finally gives out about spoiling the excitement. The fact is that I’m not holding out hope for much growth at Harley-Davidson, and I think the stock will trade off the dividend as a result. The fact that the dividend is sustainable in my view is therefore critically important. I also think (though have no evidence to believe) that the dividend will be returned to pre-pandemic levels over the coming years. Given the relative importance of the dividend here, this would be very supportive of the stock price. Most important of all, though, is my view that the shares are trading at a very pessimistic level. I love to buy cheap, and the combination of sustainable dividend at ridiculously cheap valuations is very compelling. In addition, I’ll be selling some puts that generate ~6.6% on investment capital.

I think it’s reasonable to suggest that Harley’s a cash cow, in light of the fact that revenue growth has been basically non-existent for the past several years. This is understandable in light of what’s happened to motorcycle demand over the past several years.

The company has also managed to maintain profitability over the past several years, even during the period of the pandemic, which is quite the feat in my view. The fact that management has returned just under $6 billion of capital to owners since 2013 is a mixed blessing in my opinion. On the one hand, I like the fact that they’ve returned just under $1.8 billion to owners in the form of dividends. That’s good. They also spent ~$4.15 billion of owner capital on buybacks since 2013 and that has not worked out well at all. I think 2015 is a representative year. The company spent just over $1.5 billion on buybacks in 2015 alone. The stock started that year priced at ~$62. It ended the year at ~$45. I would suggest that if management wants to return capital to owners, they’d be better off sending dividends.

Speaking of dividends, I think the sclerotic growth here suggests this stock will trade off its cash yield, and for that reason I want to spend some time looking at the sustainability of the dividend. When I try to determine whether a dividend is sustainable or not, I look at the size and timing of future cash obligations, and I compare that to current cash and likely future cash. The wider the spread between the cash flow and contractual obligations, the more sustainable the dividend.

First, here’s a schedule of the size and timing of the company’s upcoming long term debt payments. These payments represent the single largest source of outflows, so I thought it’d be helpful to focus here. Note the relatively significant repayments over the next few years.

The Size and Timing of Harley's Long Term Debt Payments Harley-Davidson 2020 10-K

Against these obligations, the company has cash on the balance sheet of ~$2.06 billion. In addition, Harley has generated an average of $1.084 billion in cash from operations over the past three years, while investing an average of $412 million. All of this suggested to me that the dividend is reasonably well covered, and I think investors could feel secure buying this stock at the right price.

Harley-Davidson Select Financial History Harley-Davidson Investor Relations

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it’s at this point in the article where I become a real downer by writing something like “just because a stock sports a sustainable dividend does not make it a sound investment” or similarly mood killing rhetoric. While it may not be a cheery message, the fact is that a given company can be a great or terrible investment depending entirely on the price paid for it. I’ll drive this point home by using Harley stock as an example. Someone who bought this in late March of 2021 is up ~3% since. Someone who bought a month later is down ~30%. The company did not change all that much in that month, so the 35% swing in returns comes down entirely to price paid. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

As my regular reader-victims know, I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. With that in mind, we see that the market is paying very near a decade low for $1 of Harley-Davidson’s sales and book value, per the following.

Data by YCharts

While the shares are relatively cheap, you may recall that I suggest that this stock will trade off its dividend, so we need to spend some time looking at the yield. While the yield has certainly improved over the past six months or so, it's near a 5-year low, and is currently near the 2015 lows. This low yield is a function of the lower dividend payment, and there's some hope (but no guarantee) that it'll return to pre-pandemic levels in future. I'll wait for evidence before making a call on this.

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book that I can’t recommend highly enough "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "assuming" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Harley-Davidson at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a growth rate of -4% for this business going forward, which I consider to be nicely pessimistic. Given all of the above, I’ll be buying these shares at the current price.

But Wait, There’s More-Put Options

In addition to buying some more shares, I want to goose returns by selling some puts, because I think these are also a great way to “play” this name. In my view, short put options represent a "win-win", and so they’re too compelling to pass up in my view. I think these are “win-win” trades because the results are very good no matter the outcome. If the puts expire worthless, I’ll simply pocket the premium, which is great. If the shares drop below the strike price, I’ll be obliged to buy at a price that I predetermined is acceptable to me, so that’s also a positive.

At the moment, I’m willing to sell the January 2023 Harley-Davidson puts with a strike of $25. These are currently bid at $1.65, which works out to a 6.6% yield on cash. If the share price remains above $25, I’ll simply collect my 6.6% return. If the shares drop 26.5% from the current level, I’ll be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$23.35. Holding all else constant, that represents a 2.56% dividend yield. Being “forced” to buy at this price is also very acceptable to me.

I hope you’re all revved up about the prospects of a “win-win” trade, dear readers, because it’s time to spoil the mood by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Harley-Davidson shares remain above $25 over the next twelve months, investors will simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, investors will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price significantly lower than the current level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." It’s strange to end a discussion about risk by describing how these reduce risk, but we can’t get around the fact that they do.

Conclusion

In my view, the best description I’ve heard of “Harley Culture” comes from a friend of mine who characterizes it as “try hard boomer cheezy.” That said, I don’t have to like the product to like the stock. I think the dividend is reasonably well covered, and I think there’s a better than 50% chance that it’ll be raised back to pre-pandemic levels over the next few years. Given that this is a cash cow, such a move would likely elevate the stock price. In addition, I’m a fan of the put options described above. They offer investors what I consider to be a “win-win” trade. If the shares continue to drop, the investor will be obliged to buy this dividend payer at an even higher yield. If the shares remain above $25… well, you know what happens then. If you’re comfortable with put options, I would recommend the same or similar trades. If you’re not, I’d recommend buying a small position in the stock, and be prepared to add as price becomes even more attractive in the short term. Remember, shiny side up, and, if you’re a Harley rider, wave back every once in a while.