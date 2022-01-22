BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Over the last two decades, active fund managers have seen part of their assets under management (AUM) being scooped up by companies offering low-cost passive investment vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Equity markets have practically known only one direction since the great financial crisis and hence, investors in index-tracking ETFs did very well. However, such a large cap momentum strategy is unlikely to guarantee outsized returns ad infinitum – in fact quite the contrary. As mindless contributions to index funds continue, increasing the market capitalization of the most expensive companies in the world, active management strategies are becoming more and more profitable again. And it is especially wealthy individuals, family offices, insurers and pension funds that place their trust in renowned active fund managers. Such customers are not expected to suddenly develop their own strategies or choose the cheaper route via index funds.

One of the better-known active fund managers is T. Rowe Price (TROW), with September 2021 AUM of $1.6 trillion. Already owning a stake in the company, I have been looking to diversify into relatively-higher yielding companies that are currently a better value than TROW. Stocks of asset management firms are certainly among the more volatile ones but this "risk" – as per the capital asset pricing model theory – appears very acceptable and does typically provide excellent buying opportunities especially during market corrections or in an outright stock market crash.

In this article, I will discuss Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), historically a smaller asset manager than TROW, which grew to a similar size due to the acquisition of Legg Mason in July 2020. At the end of fiscal 2021 (ending on September 30), the company had $1.5 trillion in assets under management, with Legg Mason having contributed roughly 50%.

Company Overview

Franklin Resources, out of San Mateo, is a global investment management organization that was originally founded in 1947 and offers its services and products under the well-known brands Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners and Brandywine Global Investment Management, to name a few. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors worldwide, but with a strong emphasis on the U.S. (i.e., 75% of 2021 AUM):

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2021 10-K (p.37)

The company sells sponsored funds (including ETFs and unregistered funds) but also offers institutional and high-net-worth separate accounts, retail separately managed account programs and sub-advised products (see below). In terms of assets, Franklin Resources offers a broad product mix of fixed income (43% of total 2021 AUM), equity (34%), multi-asset (10%), alternative (9%) and cash management (4%) asset classes.

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2021 10-K (p.6)

BEN completed its acquisition of Legg Mason in July 2020 for $4.7 billion in cash and assumed $2.0 billion in debt. The acquisition increased BEN’s AUM by approximately $731 billion (end of fiscal 2020 AUM of Legg Mason). The resulting investment platform is more broadly diversified in terms of geography and well balanced between institutional and retail client AUM. In September 2021, the company announced the acquisition of quantitative asset manager O’Shaughnessy Asset Management. Its capabilities are expected to expand and enhance BEN’s existing strengths in separately managed account and custom solutions capabilities. Only very recently, the company announced the acquisition of Lexington Partners, a global manager of secondary private equity and co-investment funds.

Growth and Profitability

In terms of AUM growth, Franklin Resources has been struggling in recent years. The acquisition of Legg Mason arguably boosted BEN’s year-end AUM very significantly (see below) but it was not until recently that the company's AUM returned to growth.

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2015 to 2021 10-Ks

However, the most recent increase and the feeble increase in 2017 cannot be attributed to long-term net inflows, as becomes evident from the following illustration. Since at least 2015, outflows exceeded inflows each year. In part, this development is certainly associated with the increased interest in low-cost products where larger competitors such as BlackRock (BLK) benefit from economies of scale. However, BEN’s strong reliance on fixed-income securities might also be responsible for the on-going net outflows in AUM, as are the company’s U.S. equity offerings that have struggled to consistently outperform benchmarks.

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2015 to 2021 10-Ks

Its similarly sized competitor TROW increased its AUM by 22% in fiscal 2020. However, only an insignificant amount of $5.6 billion in net cash inflows was recorded while market appreciation and income, net of distributions not reinvested, increased AUM by $256.9 billion. In this regard, much smaller competitor Artisan Partners (APAM), a somewhat hidden gem that I recently covered here on Seeking Alpha, fared much better as the company recorded an overall increase in assets under management of 31%, of which 6 percentage points were attributable to net inflows from clients.

Besides BEN’s AUM growth (or lack thereof), a review of the company’s revenues does not inspire confidence either. In fact, the consolidation of Legg Mason brought revenues back to a level last seen in 2014 and otherwise, the company would have reported declining revenues each year.

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2015 to 2021 10-Ks

The acquisition of Legg Mason has mainly increased BEN’s revenues in the category "investment management fees", which comprises 78% of fiscal 2021 total revenues, whereas it amounted to 47% before the acquisition. Sales and distribution fees amounted to 19% of fiscal 2021 revenues and shareholder servicing fees appear negligible (3%).

The asset manager’s operating margin has weakened considerably over the last years and the main reason is found in the disproportionately increasing compensations and benefits.

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2015 to 2021 10-Ks

From a peer group perspective, Franklin Resources’ return on invested capital (ROIC) is pretty low at 9%, taking into account the financial data from fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. BEN’s similarly sized competitor TROW is much more profitable (average ROIC of 26%), as is the much smaller asset manager APAM with an average ROIC of 27%. The much larger competitor and "king of ETFs" BLK fares the worst with a ROIC of only 3%.

Accounting for asset impairments, capital expenditures, stock-based compensations and smoothing out working capital movements yields a normalized annual free cash flow (FCF) of currently $1.1 billion. The decline in normalized FCF (not taking into account the FCF boost attributed to the acquisition of Legg Mason) gives cause for concern. In terms of average FCF conversion, BEN (53%) is on par with TROW (55%) and BLK (57%). Smaller asset managers such as APAM (136%) but also Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS, 150%) and Affiliated Managers Group (AMG, 196%) are in a much better position in this respect.

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2015 to 2021 10-Ks

Management utilizes the FCF for the purpose of paying a dividend and for occasional share repurchases. In addition to offsetting the dilutive effect of stock-based compensations, the number of shares outstanding have decreased continuously over the last years (see below), arguably also boosting earnings per share. On average, BEN’s normalized FCF is comfortably sufficient to fund both the dividend and the share repurchases (i.e., total cost in fiscal 2021 of $768 million).

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2015 to 2021 10-Ks

Shareholder Returns

Besides the aforementioned share repurchases, investors are compensated by a steadily increasing dividend and occasional special dividends. The company has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years but the growth rate has slowed considerably (currently at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% on a three-year basis). In contrast to the weak FCF development, I do not find this slow-down concerning as the company has apparently elected to maintain a more conservative dividend policy while paying out special dividends if cash flows permit.

The current quarterly dividend amounts to $0.29 and the last special dividend was paid in February 2018 ($3 per share). As the share price increased as a consequence of the Lexington Partners acquisition and a generally favorable earnings release in November 2021, the dividend yield has decreased to roughly 3.4% as of January 20 2022. Overall, shares have risen more than 70% since the Legg Mason acquisition closed, but are still a long way from their 2014 all-time high of around $55.

Balance Sheet Quality

Since Franklin Resources has been acquiring several companies over the years, the significant amount of goodwill on its balance sheet is comprehensible. At 38% of shareholders’ equity, goodwill is certainly material and I would not rule out future impairment charges given the - so far - not overly convincing performance of the combined business. Per September 30, 2021, BEN carried approximately $3.4 billion in debt on its books as it also assumed Legg Mason’s debt of $2.0 billion. As a consequence, BEN’s interest coverage ratio in terms of normalized pre-interest FCF is pretty weak for a cyclical business at 6x. The company’s debt maturity profile does not raise any concerns as $846 million mature in 2030 and more than $1 billion mature in 2044 ($742 million) and 2051 ($348). Likewise, Altman’s Z-Score (weighted with the parameters proposed by P. J. Waites in 2014), appears unproblematic at a value of 2.2.

Author’s own work, based on BEN’s 2021 10-K

Valuation and Conclusion

At the current share price of $34, BEN appears to be undervalued with a price-earnings ratio of only 8. This is a sizable discount to its historic price-earnings ratio of 11 (as per Seeking Alpha) but can be ascribed to the bump in earnings due to the acquisition of Legg Mason. Hence, a valuation that takes into account the enterprise value of the company seems more meaningful. From this perspective, BEN appears overvalued by 20%, when comparing current EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA ratios to historical ones.

From a peer group perspective, BEN is arguably much cheaper than TROW, likely due to the much weaker profitability and the uncertainties regarding Legg Mason and the other acquisitions. In fact, for most metrics, TROW is twice as expensive as BEN, likely pointing to an overvaluation of the former, an undervaluation of the latter, or most likely a combination of both. BEN’s market capitalization is less than 50% than that of TROW, even though both companies manage a similar amount of assets. This discrepancy does not change when comparing the enterprise values of the two companies.

Given the still not overly convincing performance of the business, I find BEN currently not worth initiating a position, even though it appears relatively undervalued in comparison to TROW. The current dividend yield of 3.4% is certainly nice to see, but I would only reconsider at a yield of 4% or more as I do not expect the payout to increase significantly over the coming years. A main risk besides the strong volatility of asset management companies’ stocks in general is a continuation of the trend in net AUM outflows. As a consequence, BEN’s strong rally since mid-2020 does not seem fully justified in my opinion. Hence, I continue to add to my positions in APAM and TROW. The former because it is a very shareholder friendly and highly profitable small equity investment manager and the latter because it is a very stable and almost equally profitable company with a significant sleep-well-at-night factor.

Please note that I elected to not republish my comparative analyses for the sake of readability but instead refer the interested reader to my recent article about APAM, which contains the relevant data for TROW, BEN and a few other companies.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging. Also, if you have any questions regarding the calculation of any of the presented metrics, I am happy to answer them as well.