I wrote about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) back in this article. As I mentioned at the time, I'm usually not the most prolific investor in these sorts of businesses as they're tendentially volatile in connection to market movements and fund flows. Typically, the businesses I invest in have cash flows more resilient to market movements.

Revisiting & Reporting on Invesco

For a more fundamental look at the company's operations, I refer you back to my original article. The company's impact from COVID-19 hasn't disappeared as of yet, and the company's 8,000 employees are still working in an environment characterized by headwinds for many of the company's results and trends.

3Q21 was reported in October, and 4Q21 is on the horizon. That's what we'll look at here. The company reported excellent inflows of capital, with the global Invesco ETF platform capturing 6.4% of industry net long-term inflows, above their overall AUM market share of 3.9%. This indicates that despite the headwinds, company customers are still believing in Invesco and its products. This tailwind was seen through its various segments, including Private markets, Active fixed income, Global Equities, China, and its Investment solutions, with ETFs and fixed income being by far the largest of these.

Total inflows were around $13.3b on a net basis, which reflects organic growth of almost 4.5% YoY.

Invesco achieved its overall net savings target at the end of 3Q21, and reports adjusted operating margins of 42.1% - solid for the segment and the business they're in. Net debt is down, and its overall results are beating benchmarks continuously.

Invesco Performance Invesco Presentation

The company has been a great one to invest in China, and this is reflected in recent share price performance, as China accounts for over 40% of global flows. Invesco has had a presence in China for a very long time, and it's ranked 1st among all foreign companies with a similar structure.

Company revenue is growing faster than its overall operating expenses, with only slight increases in employee comp, and some in office and tech, with savings in marketing. Overall, the company savings program is doing its job. Company margins have substantially increased over the past 2 years, now breaching 42% on an adjusted basis.

Invesco Margins/EPS Invesco Presentation

However, flow trends have been clear - customers are now favoring more passive AUM, where the company has less income through lower expense/comp as well as lower revenue yields. The company has been able to somewhat offset this through other improvements, as mentioned, but I do forecast and see in its future that when this market turns (as it's currently doing), we'll start to see significant impacts on the company's margins.

Company fundamentals are absolutely solid - and I mean that. The company now has less leverage than 1. x net debt/EBITDA if we exclude prefs and around 2.6x including pref shares. Shareholder returns have been solid, and the company's capital structure is well-prepared for a downturn.

Many of the mentioned upsides in the 3Q21 are less clear than they were back in October. Strong inflows based on demand likely took a beating when China turned, and the recent tech-selloff is likely to cause the company some effects as well.

This doesn't change some of the company's core capabilities and upside, however.

The good part about investing in a business as it's cheap is that your thesis is less based on outperformance, which might be unrealistic and would definitely be unrealistic in a tech bear market, and more based on fundamental reversal while harvesting valuation-appealing dividends.

Let me here reiterate Invesco's theoretical fundamental appeal at a cheap valuation. I base this on its client base, size, market share, and appealing asset class balance.

Invesco Portfolio Invesco Presentation

This push downward doesn't reflect anything close to what we saw during the COVID trend of course - the company has recovered massively from this. However, the cutting of the dividend and the way the company had structured some of its mortgage operations left investors with a justifiably bad taste in their mouths.

However, let's not have that detract us from this company's fundamental potential upside - which is still significant at the current valuation levels, and even better than when I reported on it last.

The valuation

IVZ's valuation should reflect its position in its peer group - that of one of the less-proficient, in terms of unadjusted operating margin, asset managers out there. For now, I'm comparing IVZ to T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Franklin (BEN).

S&P Global IVZ Peer Comparison S&P Global/TIKR

These trends are visible in most ratios as well, including RoA, RoE and RoC. IVZ simply performs less well than these peers, as well as other peers. This doesn't make the company inherently bad; it just means we need to more severely discount and forecast its future to make up for this lack of comparative performance.

Again - remember, dear readers. Bad company performance on a peer comparison isn't automatically uninvestable - it all depends on what you're paying. Some would argue to invest in a class leader at a significant premium to the runner-up at pennies on the dollar.

I hold the opposite stance. Quality is important - but a lower margin and return doesn't denote bad quality - only that more work is needed.

We can't take forecast targets as gospel for IVZ, because 40-50% of them, S&P Global and FactSet analysts negatively miss these targets and overestimate company performance.

Simply put, we again need to expect the company to perform less well than it guides for and forecasts guide for.

It currently trades at a blended P/E of 7.75x. Thankfully, this is where the positives start to show - because this is a massive discount to peers. TROW? Nearly twice that P/E. BEN? Not quite that high, but still above 9x. IVZ also has an appealing yield at around 3%, compared to TROW at less than 2.6%.

Because of its somewhat worse performance, I wouldn't say that IVZ should trade anywhere close to a 15x P/E - or even a 13x P/E. TROW can go to 15x, BEN to around 13x on a historical basis. IVZ has a historically-established average of around 11 at most. This is more than justified based on the cut dividend and the lower margins and return ratios.

Despite some of the negatives, let's not forget that IVZ does carry that BBB+ rating, and cannot be called a "BAD" business. Just not as good as some of those class-leading peers.

The conservative upside for IVZ is significant at this point and valuation.

F.A.S.T. Graphs IVZ Upside F.A.S.T. Graphs

Even on a flat basis of 7.5x P/E under current forecasts, the return here would be market-equivalent. Any sort of reversal or outperformance to recover to historical levels entails this return to rise to double digits, including a 28% potential annualized 2023E RoR based on a 10.8x forward P/E. I view this as the highest the company "should" go under current fundamentals.

How does my outlook compare to that of analysts and the market? It's conservative - but S&P Global analysts, who currently hold a target range of $26-$38/share with an average of $30/share, are still not holding "BUY" recommendations, with less than 30% of current analysts recommending "BUY" here despite these price targets (S&P Global).

I believe this to be a legacy of the dividend cut as well as exuberant expectations for IVZ. These are not something I hold. Even on a 2023E P/E of 10.8x, this doesn't represent a $38 share - and I wouldn't buy it at 10.8x P/E.

Rather, I will stick to a "BUY" target of no more than $27/share, representing around a 9x forward P/E. based on current estimates, I wouldn't buy above this, because that's where returns turn less than appealing.

Even now, I don't necessarily consider this the BEST company to "BUY" - it's "a" company to buy. And based on current forecasts, trends and most importantly quality and valuation, it's a good one.

Thesis

My thesis for IVZ is simple.

This company is a good, but not class-leading investment/asset manager that's trading at a significant discount to most of its peers.

It yields a nice 3% and further dividend cuts seem unlikely at this point. Credit is solid despite the mortgage problems, and the upside even on a flat forward basis is market-equivalent.

Based on this, I'm reiterating "BUY" with a PT of $27/share. You can buy the company here.

Thank you for reading.