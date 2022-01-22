haveblue/iStock via Getty Images

In the ten or so months since I wrote my cautious piece about Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP), the shares have returned about 13.8% vs. a gain of ~14.5% for the S&P 500. I’m in the mood to look at this company again, so I’m going to look at it again. I want to try to understand if it makes sense to buy at the moment, and I'll try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy at current levels by comparing long term traffic data to the change in stock price. I’ve gone through this with two of its competitors, and today is the day to put Union Pacific in the hot seat.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article, dear readers. It’s here where I go through my reasoning for the benefit of those people who can’t abide any more of my writing than is absolutely necessary. I think it makes very little sense to buy Union Pacific at current prices. Traffic has been in decline for years, and total traffic in 2021 was just under 16% less than it was in 2014. At the same time, the shares have climbed in price. While it’s true Union Pacific has managed to coax more and more juice out of this declining business, there’s a limit to that game. Given the limits to growth,, I think this stock should trade off its dividend. While it’s well covered, I don’t think the current yield makes sense. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares. Just because the shares aren’t worth it, though, doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. I think it’s possible to earn a decent return by selling the puts I describe below.

The Growth-Price Disconnect

I think Class 1 railroads are in many ways the best way to haul “stuff” around North America. They’ve got irreplaceable “moats”, will never face the competition of a new entrant, and for that reason, they’re wonderful businesses. We need to remember, though, that all businesses, including these, exist to sell goods or services at a price, and keep total costs at a fraction of that price. Something can be irreplaceable, but if it’s not generating profit, it’s of very little use from an investment perspective.

With that in mind, I thought it’d be exciting to review exactly how much “stuff” Union Pacific has hauled over the recent past, and compare that to the trend in stock price. years. I’ve compiled total traffic data for each of the past eight years because that’s just the kind of obsessive nerd that I am. Here is the total traffic for each of the past eight years for your viewing pleasure.

Traffic at Union Pacific from 2014-2021 Union Pacific Investor Relations

In case you prefer your data in graphical form, I’ve got you covered. Here is the total traffic from the table expressed as a graph.

Union Pacific Total Traffic 2014-2021 Union Pacific Investor Relations Department, Graph by author

Whether you’re a fan of tables or graphs, the result is the same. Union Pacific hauled 16% less stuff in 2021 than they did in 2014. Traffic on the network has declined at a CAGR of ~2.2% since 2014. Given that, when talking about this railroad, we should write the term “traffic growth” in quotation marks.

As many investors know, though, the stock price has grown nicely at the same time the business has slowed. Many bulls use this as an argument, as if "stock has gone up" proves anything. In case you’re wondering by exactly how much, yet again, I’ve got you covered. Here is a picture of the stock price plotted mid-January of each year from 2015 to the present. I pulled it forward a year because 2014 impacts 2015s stock price etc. The stock has grown at a CAGR of ~9.4% over the past eight years, per the following:

Union Pacific Stock Price mid January 2015 to mid January 2021 Finance Yahoo

So, to sum up so far, over the past eight years, the trend for total traffic has been mostly down. The stock price has been on a multi-year tear. In my view, there is a problem with this relationship. Sooner or later, the slowdown in traffic is going to hit the brick wall of excessive valuation, moat or no moat.

Before you say it, I know. It’s not just about total traffic. It’s about operating income, and that’s grown nicely. The company hasn’t hauled as much along the network, but it’s made more money per unit hauled. That’s fair. My problem is that narratives like this sound great, but unless they’re rooted in data, they’re meaningless.

So, I’ve run the numbers for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. This is a table of operating income over total traffic to get the “operating income per unit of traffic.” This is a “Doyle original” ratio, and I think it’s a helpful way to think about railroads and their results.

Union Pacific's Operating Income to Total Traffic Union Pacific Investor Relations, Author Calculations

The operating income per unit of traffic has increased at a CAGR of ~3% over the past eight years. So, it’s true. Union Pacific has become more efficient. I don’t think these efficiency gains justify the growth in the stock, and I don’t think they’re sustainable. Sooner or later, the company will run out of juice from customers, employees, and governments.

Although I think the dividend is reasonably secure, I don’t think it makes sense to assume the future will resemble the past. For that reason, I think it’s prudent to buy only if the dividend yield is attractive.

The Stock-Overpriced

In case you’re sitting here thinking to yourself, “he’s about to go on about why it’s not a great time to buy the stock at current valuations”, put this article down and run as fast as you can to pick up a lottery ticket, because you have the gift of foresight. That’s exactly what I’m about to write. The fact of the matter is (i.e. not “my belief”, the fact) that there’s a negative relationship between price paid for a stream of future cash flows and subsequent returns. This is why I only ever want to buy cheap investments. They offer lower risk and higher returns in my view.

My regulars know that I measure “cheap” in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. On that basis, it’s apparent that Union Pacific is trading near a decade high, per the following:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, the dividend yield is near a decade low, per the following. This is troublesome in my estimation because I think the dividend is going to be the chief source of returns for investors going forward.

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about Union Pacific’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his tome "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market's "assuming" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Union Pacific at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a fairly rich 5.8% growth rate for this business going forward. I consider this to be exceedingly optimistic, and for that reason I can't recommend buying the shares at the current price.

Options - A Great Return for Limited Risk

As my regulars know, it’s frequently the case that I don’t want to buy a company at a given price, but would love to buy it at a more attractive price. At the risk of repeating myself (a risk I’m always willing to take), this is because the price paid for a stream of future cash flows largely determines the outcome of the investment. Price drives future returns. I’m not comfortable buying Union Pacific at $244, but I’d be happy to buy it at $175.00 per share to pick a price totally at random. I can either wait for the shares to drop to that level, which may never happen, and is a boring way to live. Alternatively, I can generate some money by selling some puts that correspond with that strike price. As you may recall from reading my other articles, I consider short puts to be a “win-win” trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, I’ll simply collect the premium, which isn’t a problem. If the shares drop in price, I’ll be “forced” to buy a great business at a price I already determined was a good one.

In terms of specifics, I like the January 2023 puts with a strike of $175.00. These are currently bid at $5.50. I consider this return reasonable for a very attractive entry price. If the shares remain above $175.00 over the several months, I'll simply add this premium to $8.50 I’ve already earned selling puts on Union Pacific in the past. If the shares drop, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price significantly better than what’s available today. Some may complain that the 3.1% yield is too thin to make the exercise worthwhile. That’s fair, but I’d make two points in response. First, the premium isn’t the entirety of the transaction. If I’m exercised at this price, I’ll be locking in a 2.7% dividend yield, which I think is remarkably good. Second, most investors forget how stressful corrections can be. If something causes the shares drop to $175, there’s a strong chance that I’ll talk myself out of buying at that great price. There’ll be all manner of reasons to avoid the name, so I won’t lock in. This is why the vast majority of investors have a hard time buying after market corrections. I consider this a “win-win” trade in spite of the fact that it’s not the greatest premium I’ve ever made.

I hope you're excited about the prospects of a "win-win" trade, because it's time to engage in my sadistic tendency to spoil the mood by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Union Pacific shares remain above $175 over the next twelve months, investors will simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, the put writer will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price about 30% below the current level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." It’s eccentric to end a discussion of risk with an explanation for why these instruments reduce risk. This’ll be neither the first, nor the last time my writing’s called “eccentric.”

Conclusion

Like the other two rails I covered recently, traffic has been in decline on Union Pacific’s network. The fact that operating income has increased over time blinds us to this reality somewhat. If trends persist, though, sooner or later the company will be unable to grow operating income at the same pace as they have done. This is why I am only willing to buy this stock for the dividend. The problem is that the yield is near a decade low, so it’s not worth buying at present. Just because there’s little reason to buy the shares at present, though, doesn’t mean we must sit on the sidelines earning no return. I think the puts described above offer an excellent alternative to the stock that present much better risk adjusted returns.