This is basically a dividend play. The stock is currently yielding over 7% which is attractive in the current low rate environment. An analysis of data from the cash flow and income statement show that the dividend is safe. If you're comfortable with a tobacco stock, take this yield.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is in the tobacco business:

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in transportation, power generation, real estate, and manufacturing equipment industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

It is the third largest company in this sector by market capitalization:

Market capitalization of tobacco companies FinViz

MO is a consumer defensive stock; because it's product is addictive, consumers will continue to buy it even in an economic downturn. While the economic backdrop is therefore less important to the company, it still has relevance.

The current economic backdrop is positive, as demonstrated by the following four charts that show the main coincidental economic indicators:

Total establishment jobs and real income less transfer payments FRED

Total establishment jobs (left) continue to grow, although the monthly pace of expansion is declining. Real personal income less transfer payments (right) are now higher than before the pandemic.

Industrial production and real retail sales FRED

Industrial production (left) has regained most of its losses caused by 2020's lockdowns. Real retail sales (right) gained strongly after the recession due to a large amount of fiscal stimulus. They peaked at the beginning of last year and have trended modestly lower since. They are still at very high levels.

However, the Fed is clearly in a "taking the punchbowl away" mode, as seen in its latest Meeting Minutes. The Fed is now clearly focused on stopping inflation, so the central bank will not only be tapering its asset purchases but also raising rates. As noted in the latest policy announcement from the Fed: (emphasis added)

With inflation having exceeded 2 percent for some time, the Committee expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment. In light of inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market, the Committee decided to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. Beginning in January, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $40 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $20 billion per month. The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.

The latest "dot plot" from the Fed also shows an accelerated pace of interest rate hikes relative to the previous plot.

This is actually a net benefit for MO. Its business is somewhat immune to a slowing economy, making the company more attractive to investors.

MO is really a dividend story. The stock is currently yielding 7.15%. That's very attractive in the current low-rate interest rate environment. Here is the relevant financial information pertaining to the safety of the dividend.

MO cash flow and dividend analysis Seeking Alpha

The above spreadsheet contains information from the company's cash flow and income statement. The third line (cash after investments) subtracts investments from cash from operations. Its purpose is to see if the company is "self-funding" which MO has been in all but one of the last 10 years. Next are total dividend and interest payments, which are then totaled and subtracted from the first line. There were three years (2017-2019) when the company would have had to use financing to fund dividend or interest payments. But also notice the during these years, the company's EBIT less interest and dividend payments was still positive (the last line). While this implies there's a level of complexity to MO's finances, the bottom line is the dividend is fine.

MO is not for everybody. But if you're looking for some yield for your portfolio, a small position is warranted.