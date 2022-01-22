International Game Technology Has Been A Winner

Summary

  • International Game Technology has run up well over 120% from our last coverage on the stock being one of our best picks for 2021.
  • The stock may struggle to gain ground in 2022 with rising interest rates dragging on the sector as a whole.
  • We recommend sitting on the sidelines until the stock finds a bottom which we expect to hit around the $20-$22 range and then it may be worth taking a bite.

International Game Technology May Have Trouble Pushing Too Much Higher

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has done well over the last year of trading up around 56% over the same period and up over 120% since our last bullish article on the stock. IGT specializes in providing gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company has done a fantastic job of expanding their sports betting contracts left and right over the last year leading to renewed growth and value. This along with sector tailwinds has helped to push the stock to 10-year highs which looked as if they could continue until recent macroeconomic headwinds slowed growth.

IGT sports betting

IGT is a leader in B2B sports betting offerings, a fast growing area

IGT

At current prices, IGT's valuation could offer a potential upside of as much as 20% from current prices based upon comparisons to peers as well as Wall Street analysts and an asymmetrical 20% downside if support holds up any further macroeconomic headwinds due to rising rates. This presents a rather neutral investment opportunity going forward for a stock in the red-hot gaming industry.

Current Valuation

IGT trades at a Price to Earnings ratio of 17.4x earnings. This is, for the most part, in-line with peers indicating the stock is valued fairly in comparison to competitors. Boyd Gaming (BYD) looks to be the cheapest of the bunch for those looking to enter into the gaming industry at a fair value.

IGT looks relatively fairly valued at a PE ratio of 17.4x earnings

Looking more towards growth, we see that IGT is growing at around 44% annually. This is faster than most of their competitors and explains the run the stock has been able to go on. This growth was a bit of a surprise and brought about a number of upward analyst revisions and this could continue as the company has made a real name for themselves in the sports betting sector which is becoming legal in more and more states. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward as growth is expected to slow next year.

Wall Street Analysts are behind IGT as well with an average analyst rating of $40 signaling as much as 55% upside from current prices. Look for these price targets to come down as we expect analysts to adjust PTs based on the recent declines from highs of around $33 to the mid $20s we have seen in recent weeks after pullbacks.

IGT has a number of bullish analysts behind them as well hinting at significant returns still possible ahead

The aforementioned combination of fair value, ongoing momentum, industry-leading growth, earnings consistency, and a 0.7% dividend yield make a fair case for IGT's stock going forward although gains will definitely be tougher in 2022 than in the past year with rising rates and COVID spikes early in the year thus far.

Risks

IGT currently has a debt of approximately $6.8 billion with around $6.5 billion of that being long-term debt and the remaining short-term debts. This is a rather significant amount so it should be monitored going forward as always. If COVID shutdowns were to hit once again, IGT could be in trouble as time is money for business.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of the IGT's stock it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $21.50 mark dating back to this fall. This would indicate as much as 20% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds.

Investment Summary

Walk into just about any casino and you will see IGT is a leader in the industry. Expect growth to continue, but at a potentially reduced rate next year. Again, with a potential upside of as much as 20% in an approximately 1-year time frame due to enhanced value, ongoing momentum, leading historical growth, reliable earnings consistency, and a 0.7% dividend yield, IGT looks to be a decent investment going forward. In my opinion, there is still around 20% downside risk, and this should be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies. Therefore, if not yet in the stock, it may be smart to wait for better entry prices which could come up within the near-term horizon. If this were to dip below $20 once more, it may be worth getting one's feet wet to ride the wave of potentially more sports betting partnerships and in turn improving growth, but at current prices Boyd Gaming would be our pick.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

