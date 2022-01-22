LPETTET/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has seen tremendous growth over the past several years and has achieved great success with their international expansion plans. However, after some weakness in recent months and Q4 net subscription additions coming in below expectations, the stock is indicating around $400, around the same level the stock traded back in July 2018.

Despite the strong growth trends, the stock has essentially been flat over the past 3.5 years.

However, I believe the company still has a lot of staying power and growth opportunities over the next several years. Yes, I believe recent price increases has put the company in a challenging position to focus on both user growth and profitability, but content remains king.

Given the post-Q4 earnings sell-off of 15%+ after-hours, I have become more bullish on Netflix as valuation implies a forward P/E of just over 30x. Given the significant growth opportunities, improving free cash flow, and premier content, I believe long-term investors in Netflix should look to add or build a position in the name.

Q4 Earnings Review and Guidance

Revenue for Q4 grew 16% to $7.71 billion and was similar to consensus expectations. Somewhat disappointing for the quarter, though easily explainable, was the company's operating margin coming in at 8.4%, down from 14.4% in the year ago period. Management noted:

The decline in operating margin was expected given our large content slate in Q4 this year. Operating margin was above our beginning of quarter forecast of 6.5% due to slightly lower than forecasted content spend.

This means that for the full year, 2021 operating margin was 21%, which was up from 18% in 2020, though guidance for 2022 calls for operating margin of 19-20% (mild contraction). Given the content industry has become even more competitive in recent years, it's no surprise that companies need to spend billions in order to drive the best content, sustain user growth, and not rely on price increases. Also, management called out foreign currency headwind as one of the negative impacts to lower margins in 2022, and managing this impact is a little out of the company's control.

On a positive note, management noted that they expect to be free cash flow positive for the full year in 2022 and beyond, meaning they will be able to fund organic growth investments via cash flow rather than accruing debt balances. I believe investors will turn more towards free cash flow metrics in coming quarters given this updated guidance. While NFLX posted positive FCF in Q1 of this year, Q4 represented the third consecutive quarter of negative FCF.

Subscription Growth

I believe the biggest reason for the stock's post-earnings weakness stems from Q4 net subscribers missing guidance and expectations in addition to slower net additions in Q1.

The chart below does a great job visualizing the company's forecasted global paid net additions by quarter compared to the actual results. Clearly, NFLX was a beneficiary of COVID with more people looking to stream content at home. However, the Q4 subscriber "miss" was barely short of expectations and shouldn't have come as a big surprise.

Global net subscriber additions were 8.28 million during Q4, which was below the company's guidance for 8.5 million. However, consensus had expected only 8.32 million, which I believe implies net additions were already understood to be weaker than the company's guidance.

Total global paid subscribers ended the quarter at 221.84 million, which grew 9% yoy and only slightly decelerated from ~9.4% yoy growth in Q3. To put the Q4 net subscriber miss into perspective, NFLX missed by ~0.2 million, or less than 0.1% of their total subscriber base. In other words, how many investors would expect the stock to be up 15%+ after-hours if NFLX beat net additions by ~0.2 million? My guess would be little action after-hours.

When looking at the geographic breakdown, US/Canada added 1.2 million paid subscribers during the quarter, which was the best growth they have seen since the onset of the global pandemic. EMEA added an impressive 3.5 million during the quarter, though was nearly 1 million lower than the year-ago net additions. LATAM posted the strong quarter of net additions since Q4 2020, with nearly 1.0 million subscribers added during this quarter. APAC paid net additions were 2.6 million and the strongest in the past several quarters.

Overall, there did not appear to be any big positive or negative surprises across the geographies.

However, it seems like the company's Q1 2021 guidance of 2.5 million net subscriber additions came in light. Assuming the company hits this guidance, this would represent 8% yoy growth, which would mean another quarter of total subscriber growth deceleration. For comparison, Q1 2020 had 4.0 million net additions during the quarter. Management provided the following commentary regarding the Q1 guidance expectations:

Our guidance reflects a more back-end weighted content slate in Q1’22 (for example, Bridgerton S2 and our new original film The Adam Project will both be launching in March). In addition, while retention and engagement remain healthy, acquisition growth has not yet re-accelerated to pre-Covid levels. We think this may be due to several factors including the ongoing Covid overhang and macro-economic hardship in several parts of the world like LATAM.

While I do understand the importance of maintaining strong subscriber growth, it becomes incrementally challenging given NFLX already has nearly a quarter of a billion subscribers on their platform.

Pricing Impacts

I do believe that recent price increases have put some pressure on subscriber growth. Occasional price increases are good for NFLX in order to generate more profits for organic reinvestment, however, consumers can be quite sensitive to price increases and this can easily impact net additions.

In recent weeks, NFLX announced they are raising prices for all of their monthly subscription plans. The higher prices will help drive higher revenue and potentially higher margins, all else equal, though it does give consumers more reasons to look at alternative content steaming providers.

While the $1-2 per month increase in subscription is not overwhelming by any means, but the cheapest Netflix subscription is now $10 per month. Looking back to April 2013, their most expensive plan was only $12, so clearly Netflix has shown they have pricing power.

However, there was much less competition in 2013 and in today's environment, consumers have several options for steaming services.

The chart above, while taken from an August 2021 article (and does not incorporate the recent Netflix price increase) shows that there are several steaming services available for less than $10 per month.

For example, HBO Max, which has been aggressive in their efforts to push more quality content, has a $10 per month subscription plan. Disney Plus is only $8 per month and can be even cheaper when bundled with the ESPN/Hulu/Disney Plus package. Hulu's cheapest plan is $7 per month and to get the ad-free services, this is only $13 per month. The list goes on.

So while increased pricing is good from a revenue standpoint, I believe Netflix's higher prices can materially slow down net subscription additions. Over time, I do expect all of these streaming services to increases prices, however, there seems to be several viable quality options at lower price points than Netflix.

Nevertheless, I believe Netflix provides the best overall content, though admittedly my opinion is a biased single point of view.

Netflix has recently confirmed they will be continuing with a second seasons of their biggest-ever hit, Squid Game. As long as the company can keep providing high-quality proprietary content, I believe Netflix can continue to grow their subscriber count and maintain a pricing premium.

Valuation

Since reaching an all-time high of around $700 in late-2021, Netflix has seen their stock fall over 40% (at the time of this article, NFLX was trading ~$406).

I believe the post-Q4 earnings sell-off seems a bit aggressive considering NFLX has achieved significant scale and revenue/net subscriber growth deceleration was inevitable.

Focus may start to shift towards profitability and with management guiding free cash flow positive for all of 2022, I believe this is a strong step forward in the right direction.

From a valuation standpoint, with the stock trading at ~$406, this implies a forward P/E of just over 30x, which seems very reasonable given the company's consistent growth metrics. Even when looking at a forward revenue multiple, the current after-hours stock price implies just over 5x forward revenue. Again, these valuation metrics are nothing out of the ordinary considering Netflix's growth profile and potential future growth drivers.

Given the 15%+ pullback post-Q4 earrings, I have become more bullish on the company. I believe the stock trading below $425 is good value and would become even more aggressive under $400. I do think the stock could trade in a volatile fashion over the coming weeks as investors position the right balance between growth and valuation.

However, long-term investors should feel more confident about their holding in Netflix given the big pullback in recent months and post-Q4 earnings. While there continues to be competitive threats and recent price increases may place some pressure on net subscriber additions, Netflix remains committed to investing in their content and by providing the best content, Netflix can remain the premier streaming service.