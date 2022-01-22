Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After seeing numerous midstream companies and Master Limited Partnerships acquired by either a competitor or remerged within their parent companies during 2020 and 2021, it was rather surprising to see a new player listed, DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM), who is a subsidiary of DTE Energy (DTE). They have initiated their quarterly dividends at $0.60 per share which, if sustained as expected, will result in a moderate yield of 4.83%; and whilst already a solid starting point, when looking ahead, their strong base could see this turn into a very high 10%+ yield one day.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Due to their lack of time as a publicly-traded company, there is naturally only a very small selection of historical financial results but they nevertheless are sufficient to form a basis for future expectations when combined with their guidance. Throughout the first nine months of 2021 they generated operating cash flow of $464m, which was a handy 2.20% higher year-on-year versus their result of $454m during the first nine months of 2020 with neither results seeing a material impact from temporary working capital movements. When annualized, this implies their operating cash flow for 2021 should be approximately $620m, which forms the starting point when considering their medium-term guidance and its resulting future outlook, as the slide included below displays.

DT Midstream Third Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation

When considering their medium-term guidance, there are several aspects to consider with the first being their 2022 forecast adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% year-on-year at the midpoint, which should flow onto their operating cash flow in a similar magnitude given their positive correlations. This stands to boost their estimated operating cash flow from approximately $620m during 2021 to approximately $657m during 2022.

The next aspect to consider is their forecast capital expenditure that sees a growth component of $1.45b at the midpoint spread across the next five years. This equates to $290m per annum, which implies capital expenditure of circa $332.5m per annum given their 2021 guidance for maintenance capital expenditure of $42.5m at the midpoint that should remain very similar during the coming years, as per slide sixteen of their previously linked third quarter of 2021 results presentation.

After subtracting this forecast capital expenditure from their estimated operating cash flow, it leaves an estimated free cash flow of $324.5m for 2022, which thankfully easily covers their dividend payments that cost $232.1m per annum given their quarterly rate of $0.60 per share and latest outstanding share count of 96,732,466. This means that their dividend coverage should be around a strong 140% during 2022 and also beyond since their guidance states that their dividends will grow correspondingly with their cash flows. Whilst undoubtedly positive, it remains to be seen how smoothly their growth capital expenditure will spread across the next five years and thus there may possibly be a year or two with higher expenditure and thus lower dividend coverage, although this should not prove problematic given their subsequently discussed healthy financial position.

When looking further afield into the long-term, this strong base point has the potential to possibly turn their current moderate near 5% dividend yield into a very high 10%+ yield on current cost even without counting upon any additional earnings from their growth investments. It remains to be seen what direction they take their company once completing this five-year growth phase but given the long-term decline that fossil fuel demand faces, it would not be surprising if their growth capital expenditure is reduced significantly. If this transpires, it would see their free cash flow surge by upwards of circa $250m versus 2022, thereby sending their potential free cash flow to around $575m and thus equates to $5.94 per share, which on their current share price of $49.74 would see a very high free cash flow yield of almost 12%, which theoretically allows for a potential dividend yield of a similar magnitude.

Overall their capital structure appears normal for a midstream company, which sees a cash balance of $128m and a debt balance of $3.09b, thereby seeing net debt of $2.961 b. Whilst their equity of $3.989b outstrips their net debt, thereby implying their financial position is healthy, their leverage versus their financial performance is far more important for assessing whether their net debt is manageable.

When compared against their financial performance, their leverage ratios indicate that their leverage sits within the high territory, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.19 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 4.82 both within the applicable range of between 3.51 and 5.00. Even though high leverage is not necessarily ideal, their interest coverage of 5.18 indicates that they have no issues servicing their debt, which helps mitigate risks along with the usually stable and resilient nature of the midstream industry. Furthermore, their net debt and thus leverage should head lower in the future thanks to their previously estimated strong dividend coverage and by extension, their excess free cash flow after dividend payments.

Thankfully their liquidity has started strong with a current ratio of 1.59 and even more impressively, a cash ratio of 0.66 that helps support their growth ambitions. When looking ahead, they should not face any issues because they also retain $742m available under their credit facility and face no debt maturities until 2028 at the earliest, as the table included below displays.

DT Midstream Q3 2021 10-Q

Conclusion

They have entered life with a focus upon growth, which is quite rare within the midstream industry following the infamous downturn of 2020. Thankfully their free cash flow and healthy financial position provide a strong base to execute their five-year growth phase whilst also sustaining and growing their dividends in tandem, which have the potential to one day provide a very high 10%+ yield on current cost. Whilst this is undoubtedly a positive outlook, I still believe that starting with a hold rating is appropriate with the possibility of upgrading to a buy rating later in the year once they have proven themselves.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from DT Midstream’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.