Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: 2021 Full Year Update

You know how the saying goes… another month, another step towards financial freedom.

And oh, what a wonderful month it was.

During December of 2021, my portfolio generated its best all-time mark for monthly dividends. It was great to end the year off on a high note!

The dividend income that I generated during December was up 20.30% on a year-over-year basis. And, it’s so amazing to see the compounding process here continue to play out.

Regardless of what the market throws at me… short-term volatility, taper tantrums, irrational valuations, a 100-year type of global pandemic, etc., etc., etc., my dividends continue to grow higher.

This provides a great deal of solace throughout periods of market volatility and allows me to stay calm, cool, and collected, which in turns, helps me to avoid many of the common pitfalls that many irrational investors face in the market which are ultimately inspired by fear and greed.

This 20.30% y/y growth rate during December pushed my overall y/y dividend growth rate up to 14.99% (I was hoping to get to 15% on the year, but I’m not going to sweat that 0.01% short-fall).

Therefore, 2021 as a whole was a pretty wonderful year as well.

My portfolio has produced 20%+ y/y monthly dividend growth results during 5 out of my last 7 months and moving forward, I expect to see this trend remain in place (due to my continued plans to put monthly savings to work, growing my income stream in an inorganic manner).

These savings, alongside the continued re-investment of dividend and the organic raises that they holdings provide me (every single company that I own which pays a dividend raised its dividend in 2021 and looking at fundamental outlooks and dividend safety metrics across my portfolio, I expect that trend to remain in place moving forward into 2022 as well), combine to result in strong, reliable double digit growth.

This is so great so see because my long-term retirement plans are based off of a more conservative 10-12% annual dividend growth rate.

Every year that I’m able to produce results which exceed that range, I’m accelerating my journey towards financial freedom.

And with that in mind, the 14.99% passive income growth that I generated during 2021 was a big step in the right direction.

As you can see on the chart below, the compounding trajectory at play within my portfolio continues to - slowly, but surely - result in a steepening upward trajectory.

The potential for compounding to turn exponential is one of the biggest long-term benefits of the dividend growth strategy.

With 2021 completely in the books, I took a look back at my long-term dividend data spreadsheets and saw that my 2021 dividend income was more than 4x the size of my 2014 passive income (the year in which I began tracking data for these spreadsheets).

Looking forward, if I’m able to generate 18% annualized dividend growth over the next 8 years, I will see my dividend stream go 4x again.

While this isn’t my primary goal, I think these types of results are possible (largely due to my expected savings rate) and while I don’t have plans to change my strategy and/or increase my risk threshold in an attempt to bolster returns in the near-term, I look forward to what the next 5-10 years hold as I continue to follow the dividend growth path towards financial freedom.

Total Returns

In 2020, I posted total returns north of 24%, meaning that I beat the S&P 500 by roughly 8%. I was hoping that this positive momentum would carry into the new year, but due to the market’s rotation out of growth and into value throughout much of 2021, I underperformed on a relative basis to the broader averages.

I’ve highlighted this throughout much of 2021 - my portfolio was producing relatively rare underperformance (coming into the year, I had beaten the S&P 500’s annual performance during 7 out of the last 9 years) very early in the year due to the fact that I remained overweight sectors like technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare, which were relative underperformers, compared to the winning sectors of 2021 (energy/finance/real estate) and I’ve been playing catch up ever since.

Unfortunately, much of the capital that I put to work throughout 2021 was focused on buying beaten down blue chips and I didn’t see an immediate mean reversion on those investments throughout the second half of 2021 (though, I should note that many of these cyclical/value oriented stocks that I accumulated heavily throughout 2021, such as Cummins, Deere, and Lockheed Martin, have all performed well during 2022 thus far, as the rotation into value accelerates) and therefore, my cash additions didn’t help me close the gap.

We saw some very strong gains in the big tech space during December which gave me a chance to retake the crown against the SPY, but alas, I didn’t quite get there.

During December, my holdings were up 4.03%, well above the ~2.5% gains posted by the SPY; however, even with this outperformance during December, my portfolio’s full-year results came in at overall gains of 23.22%.

These results are not shabby by any means (if I’m able to compound my wealth at a 20%+ clip over the long-term, I’ll end up a very wealthy man); yet, my results were below the S&P 500’s 2021 gains of approximately 26.9%.

Looking at the chart below, you’ll see my top 10 best and worst performers, in terms of 2021 capital gains…

Name Ticker Gain/Loss Name Ticker Gain/Loss NVIDIA NVDA 129.29% Verizon VZ -11.56% Alphabet GOOGL 65.30% Medtronic MDT -11.69% Lowe's LOW 61.04% Pinnacle West PNW -11.71% Pfizer PFE 60.42% AT&T T -14.46% Novo Nordisk NVO 60.34% Walt Disney DIS -14.51% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 60.15% Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG -19.15% AvalonBay Communities AVB 57.45% Palantir PLTR -22.68% Home Depot HD 56.24% Square SQ -25.79% Broadcom AVGO 51.97% Viatris VTRS -27.80% Microsoft MSFT 51.21% Brookfield Renewable BEPC -36.79%

It is great to see several of my largest positions (such as Alphabet, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia) on the top performing list; however, seeing relatively large positions, such as AT&T and Disney at the bottom of my portfolio (in terms of annual performance) definitely held back my overall return potential.

But, as always, I think it’s important for me to conclude this section by saying that total returns are not my primary goal… they’re not really even something I pay much attention to, because in my opinion, short-term share price volatility in the market is largely irrational and therefore, I don’t think it’s a great idea to base my performance off of it.

Instead, I continue to focus on the reliably growing dividends that my portfolio generates. My goal is always to generate a dividend yield which is greater than the S&P 500’s with annual dividend growth which outpaces the major average as well. So long as I continue to achieve those two goals, I believe that not only will I put myself in a situation where I can retire comfortably, but also ultimately generate performance which is better than the SPY’s as well.

So, after 2021, my record against the SPY has fallen 7 for 10 years (with regard to beating the average). Here’s to making that 8 for 11 in 2022!

December Trades

December was a busy month for me in terms of trades. I made 35 total trades; 29 purchases and 6 sales.

I should note that for the full year, I made 231 trades. 18 of these trades were sales. The rest (213) were purchases. The vast majority of these purchases were the monthly selective re-investments that I make (usually 8-12 companies per month). But, looking at the data, I was really pleased to establish positions in a slew of blue chip stocks throughout the year, especially in the industrial and financial sectors, providing my portfolio solid exposure to more economically sensitive stocks that it was largely lacking heading into 2021.

Because there were so many December trades made, I won’t cover them in detail in this piece like I usually do; however, I will discuss them all briefly for those who like to follow along with my management activity.

As you all know, at the beginning of every month I take all of the dividends accrued during the previous month and put those dollars to work via selective re-investments. These selective re-investment trades accounted for 9 of the purchases that I made during December.

On 12/1/2021, I added to my positions in Realty Income (O) at $66.67, Agree Realty (ADC) at $66.93, Palantir (PLTR) at $19.40, PayPal (PYPL) at $181.63, Coca-Cola (KO) at $52.61, Hormel (HRL) at $42.30, QUALCOMM (QCOM) at $177.75, Deere (DE) at $344.10, and Prudential (PRU) at $100.71.

To me, this was a well diversified monthly mix of defensive high yield stocks (O, ADC, and PRU), speculative growth stocks (PLTR and PYPL), and core dividend growth holdings (KO, HRL, QCOM, and DE).

When making monthly re-investments, I don’t pay much attention to valuation; instead, I focus on constantly rebalancing my portfolio. With that in mind, I was pleased to continue to add to blue chip positions across the board, while continuing to slowly dollar cost average into more speculative stakes like Palantir and PayPal, ensuring that I have long-term exposure to highly disruptive tech stocks.

Now, moving onto my monthly savings, where quality and value both factor heavily into my decision making, there are several trades to talk about here.

On 12/1/2021 I dipped into my monthly savings, buying shares of W. P. Carey (WPC) at $75.70 and Block (SQ) at $195.20.

WPC is not only a blue chip triple net lease REIT (which, if you follow me regularly, know you I’m a huge fan of that business model), but also a potential hedge against inflation due to the high percentage of CPI-based rent escalators attached to the lease agreements up and down its portfolio.

Block is an unloved speculative growth play at the moment that I’ve been happy to continue to average down into. The more I read about Jack Dorsey’s plans for the company and his viewpoint on the disruptive nature of blockchain and Bitcoin as a means to change financial (and society as a whole) I am pleased to slowly increase exposure to this potential bank of the future.

These two holdings balanced each other out nicely (WPC being a defensive, high yielder and SQ being a speculative, fast grower). I like to put this barbell strategy to work when adding to speculative stocks. Generally speaking, I always try to marry a purchase of a speculative non-dividend paying stock with a high yielder to ensure that I am maintaining my strong, portfolio wide, dividend growth trajectory.

On 12/15, I dipped into my monthly savings, buying a basket of stocks which were all trading at attractive valuations (in my humble opinion): I added to positions in Amgen (AMGN) at $216.82, Agree Realty (ADC) at $67.31, Lockheed Martin (LMT) at $343.49, Cummins Inc. (CMI) at $218.30, Comcast (CMCSA) at $47.91, PayPal at $187.34, and Block, once again, at $169.07.

Then, a couple of days later, after a year-end meeting with my CPA, I decided to harvest some losses for tax purposes, selling out of my ARK Invest ETF positions. Admittedly, doing so was hard because I absolutely abhor the idea of locking in losses. But, I understood the benefits from a tax season perspective and while I still enjoyed having the speculative growth exposure that my relatively small ARK holdings provided (as a sort of hedge against my more defensive mindset), the only other losses that I was sitting on in my taxable accounts were attached to my AT&T (T) shares and even though that stock has been an absolute dog (probably my worst investment of all-time, honestly) I still believe that T is irrationally cheap at this point in time and therefore, I was not willing to sell low. I decided to cut ties with the ARK Invest ETFs because doing so wouldn’t do much damage to my passive income stream (remember, generating reliably increasing income is always my #1 priority). And, knowing that AT&T is going to cut its dividend in 2022, I decided to use the proceeds from the ARK sales to buy dividend growth stocks (as opposed to waiting 30 days for the wash sale rule to end and re-buying those holdings). The new dividends that I expect to receive from the purchases made with the ARK proceeds below will go a long way towards canceling out the income lost when the T/Discovery media spin-off occurs. And, I still have the flexibility to sell the media name when that happens and re-allocate those funds back into T shares (or another dividend growth stock) to make up for the rest of the income lost from T’s impending cut.

So, with all of that being said, on 12/17/2021, I sold my position in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) at $97.01, in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) at $76.24, in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) at $122.14, in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) at $63.76, in the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) at $40.50, and even though my ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) shares were held in a retirement account, I decided to part ways with those as well (largely due to the fact that their largest holdings are the same defense contractors that I’ve been building throughout 2021) at $18.74.

I used the proceeds from these sales to add to my positions in Agree Realty (again) at $67.57, Cummins (again) at $212.02, Northrop Grumman (NOC) at $378.44, L3Harris Technologies (LHX) at $208.45, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) at $36.54, Philip Morris (PM) at $93.73, Enbridge (ENB) at $36.99, Realty Income at $67.78, and Salesforce (CRM) at $251.60.

And, on 12/21/2022, I dipped into my monthly savings again, putting the rest of them to work by initiating a stake in a new company for my portfolio: Adobe (ADBE)... I was pleased to take advantage of its recent sell-off to buy shares at $539.04.

ADBE is a stock that I’ve had my eye on for years. The company’s fundamental growth over the last 5-10 years has been simply amazing. ADBE’s long-term returns are nearly unmatched by peers. And, with its shares falling from their recent 52-week highs of $699.54 to the $540 area, I was happy to start building a long-term position. I hope to be able to continue averaging down into weakness here as the weeks/months go on.

Nicholas Ward's Portfolio

Core Dividend Growth 55.10% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $24.26 15.51% Microsoft MSFT $58.57 4.59% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 3.28% Qualcomm QCOM $61.34 2.64% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.42% Cisco CSCO $32.67 2.17% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $49.07 2.06% Johnson and Johnson JNJ $114.02 1.92% PepsiCo PEP $93.35 1.33% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $34.50 1.20% Merck MRK $73.71 1.18% Honeywell HON $126.18 1.18% Raytheon Technologies RTX $78.18 1.06% Brookfield Renewable BEPC $33.49 1.05% Coca-Cola KO $39.88 1.04% Lockheed Martin LMT $346.87 1.04% Cummins CMI $226.00 1.03% Amgen AMGN $136.07 0.96% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 0.93% Pfizer PFE $30.48 0.91% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 0.89% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 0.82% Intel INTC $31.16 0.69% Deere & Co. DE $363.29 0.61% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.51% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.51% Essex Property Trust ESS $215.29 0.50% AvalonBay Communities AVB $148.29 0.49% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.48% Kimberly-Clark KMB $129.96 0.43% Northrop Grumman NOC $368.47 0.42% 3M Company MMM $156.42 0.38% Hormel HRL $42.37 0.34% McCormick MKC $35.71 0.31% Tyson Foods TSN $76.21 0.22% High Yield 13.84% AT&T T $37.68 2.00% Altria MO $49.68 1.72% AbbVie ABBV $76.24 1.59% Realty Income O $60.57 1.43% W. P. Carey WPC $64.11 1.35% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $115.13 0.81% British American Tobacco BTI $37.89 0.71% Agree Realty ADC $68.26 0.66% STORE Capital STOR $22.91 0.65% National Retail Properties NNN $36.57 0.61% Philip Morris PM $96.12 0.59% Enbridge ENB $34.05 0.57% Prudential PRU $100.58 0.43% Verizon VZ $45.20 0.38% Pinnacle West PNW $81.67 0.34% High Dividend Growth 13.40% Visa V $74.29 2.33% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.09% Comcast CMCSA $38.33 1.97% Nike NKE $59.52 1.90% Lowe's LOW $137.51 1.64% Mastercard MA $81.40 1.06% Home Depot HD $204.05 0.73% Domino's Pizza DPZ $355.20 0.68% L3Harris Technologies LHX $185.82 0.65% Roper ROP $418.69 0.35% Non-Dividend 9.65% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 5.39% Amazon AMZN $1,635.35 2.52% Facebook FB $173.04 0.67% Adobe ADBE $539.04 0.36% PayPal PYPL $229.46 0.30% Salesforce CRM $233.58 0.24% Square SQ $200.48 0.17% Palantir PLTR $26.27 <0.10% Special Circumstance 6.69% Walt Disney DIS $91.69 2.73% NVIDIA NVDA $30.53 2.09% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.03% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.39% Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG $153.56 0.21% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.13% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.11% Viatris VTRS $13.43 <0.10% Crypto Diversified Basket n/a 0.78% Cash* 0.54% Most Recent Update: 1/19

*My cash position is bigger than shown here on the chart; this is the cash held in my brokerage accounts... I have cash sitting in my checking account which I earmarked for investing during the next bear market. That cash hoard represents about 6% of my portfolio, meaning that my investable cash is roughly 6.5% of my portfolio at the moment.