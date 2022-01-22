imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the incredibly resource-rich Permian Basin in West Texas. The energy sector has been in the minds of many investors lately as it has shown considerable volatility over the past two years. The industry was in the midst of an unprecedented boom prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which then effectively crippled it for several months. Energy prices surged following the 2020 elections, however, and the industry has since returned to a state of prosperity. In fact, the Permian Basin is currently poised to deliver record production next month, which shows that the Biden Administration's general hostility to shale oil drilling may not prove to be a handicap. Diamondback Energy may prove to be one of the best ways to play this trend due to the company's strong finances and commanding position in the Permian Basin.

About Diamondback Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, Diamondback Energy is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company owns a substantial 413,000 net acres across both the Delaware and Midland Basins (the two main geologic hubs of the Permian Basin):

Diamondback Energy Investor Presentation

The Permian Basin is likely to be familiar to anyone that has been following the American energy industry over the past few years. This is because this region has been the focal point of the oil production boom due to its incredible wealth in terms of resources. This region is considered to be one of the largest oil provinces in the world, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimating that it contains approximately five billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves remaining, despite the fact that it has been exploited since the 1920s. This positions Diamondback Energy quite well, with the firm producing an average of 239,800 barrels of crude oil per day in the third quarter of 2021. It also positions the company quite well in terms of reserves, with the company having PDP reserves of 443 million barrels of crude oil as of December 31, 2020.

An energy company's reserves are often overlooked by investors but they are critically important. This is because the oil and gas industry is an extractive one since the companies in the industry literally obtain their products by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground. These reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources, so energy companies need to consistently find new sources of resources or they will eventually run out of products to sell. A company's reserves dictate how long it can continue to operate without discovering new resources, which is important because its success at discovering resources is not guaranteed. Diamondback Energy's reserves are sufficient for the company to produce at its third-quarter level for 1,847 days, which is about five years. This is admittedly not nearly as long as I would like and it is less than any of the majors possess. With that said, this figure is only considering the company's PDP oil reserves, which is that proportion of the company's crude oil reserves that can be produced economically given today's conditions. If we look at Diamondback Energy's entire proven reserves of 759 million barrels of crude oil, then its production life increases to 3,165 days, which is about eight and a half years. That is much closer to what many of the major energy companies possess, but not all of that can be realistically produced given today's economic environment.

As just mentioned, a company's success at obtaining new resources is by no means guaranteed. Diamondback Energy does, fortunately, have a track record that inspires a great deal of confidence. Since its initial public offering in 2012, Diamondback Energy has grown its proven reserves at a 54% compound annual growth rate:

Diamondback Energy Investor Presentation

This has certainly not all been organic as Diamondback has acquired quite a few companies over the years. These acquisitions naturally increased its reserves since it would obtain all of the assets of the purchased companies. It ultimately does not matter much whether the company grows its reserves organically through successful exploration or through acquisitions as it has the same effect. It would likewise be reasonable to assume that the company could purchase more assets going forward in order to continue to grow its reserves given the enormous deposits in the Permian Basin. If it can ultimately continue this track record, then it will be positive for the long-term longevity of the company, for reasons already discussed. It is certainly reasonable to assume that the company will be able to grow its reserves going forward given the wealth of the region and the current industry interest in it, although its growth rate might slow down given the company's already large size.

Earlier this month, at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference, several energy companies explained that they have made some changes to their business models following the events of 2020. Prior to that year, many shale drilling firms were focused on growing their production at all costs, which ultimately resulted in many of these firms running into financial trouble during the pandemic and the resulting crash in commodity prices. Many companies have since changed their models to focus more on shareholder returns than on production growth. Diamondback Energy is no exception to this change in policy. Indeed, the company has stated that it expects to produce an average of 223,000 barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an average of 218-222,000 barrels per day in 2022. These figures obviously point towards declining production from the company's third-quarter 2021 levels.

All else being equal, a declining production level is not something that we want to see because it can frequently result in falling revenues. Of course, that statement assumes static crude oil prices, which has most definitely not been the case over the past year. Indeed, if oil prices increase quickly enough, then it can actually still result in rising revenues even when production is falling. This has certainly proven true with Diamondback, which has seen its revenues rise consistently since the second quarter of 2020:

Seeking Alpha

The fact that the company is not being so aggressive about growing its production brings a second benefit. In a previous article, I discussed how one of the biggest problems with North American shale plays is that the oil wells have an incredibly high decline rate. In fact, by the end of its second producing year, the well might only produce 10% of what it did when it was first drilled:

Econbrowser.com

This has the result of forcing shale operators to continually drill new wells if they wish to maintain, let alone grow, their production. This is a very capital-intensive prospect that strains the ability of a shale producer to generate free cash flow. This is one of the reasons why the shale industry has been one of the largest issuers of junk bonds over the past decade. Diamondback Energy's new plan is to reduce its capital expenditures and allow its wells' production to decline, but the reduced capital expenditures will allow it to actually generate positive free cash flow. This plan has proven effective so far as the company was able to generate positive free cash flow in every quarter since the middle of 2020 with only one exception:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Levered Free Cash Flow (133.0) 465.9 659.9 31.0 133.9 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (96.8) 501.5 614.9 31.0 163.9

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

There are a number of ways that free cash flow can help boost shareholder returns, so this does seem to fit into the company's new strategy. It is, after all, free cash flow that allows a company to do things such as pay down debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. All of these things ultimately benefit the shareholders. Diamondback has recently been opting to use the money to pay down its debt and strengthen its balance sheet. It has so far managed to reduce its net debt by about 20% in the first nine months of 2021:

Diamondback Energy Investor Presentation

The company has not yet announced its fourth-quarter 2021 results, but it does seem likely that we will see this continue as we head into the 2022 fiscal year, as the company appears to be highly focused on this. The reduction of debt brings several benefits for the company, particularly if the price of crude oil declines. This is because reducing debt reduces the company's interest costs. This enables it to better weather through an event that causes cash flows to decline, which is what we would likely see if commodity prices were to decline. As this is always a risk in the energy industry, anything that the company can do to reduce this risk should be welcomed by shareholders.

Fundamentals Of Oil And Gas

As Diamondback Energy is a producer of crude oil and natural gas, we should take a look at the fundamentals of these two commodities. Perhaps surprisingly, the fundamentals are positive and both commodities are expected to see rising demand going forward. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data sourced from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

The growth in natural gas demand is going to be primarily driven by worldwide concerns about climate change. These concerns have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common of these is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas-fired ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables given today's technology. Thus, it provides a way to reduce carbon emissions and ensure that the electrical grid maintains the standards that are expected of it while we wait for renewable technology to catch up.

The bullish case for crude oil is likely more confusing, particularly given that many nations in the West have been working very hard to reduce the consumption of crude oil. The answer to this question comes from the various emerging markets around the world. These nations are expected to see tremendous economic growth over the period, which will naturally have the effect of lifting the citizens of these nations out of poverty and put them firmly into the middle class. As this process unfolds, these people will begin to desire a lifestyle that is closer to what their developed-nation counterparts enjoy than what they have now. This will result in increasing consumption of energy, including energy derived from crude oil. As the populations of these nations are larger than the populations of developed nations, the rising consumption here will more than offset the stagnant-to-declining consumption of crude oil in the developed markets.

These fundamentals may indicate that the planned production declines that we discussed earlier may be only short-term. This is because the environment of rising demand but declining production will likely push the price of both crude oil and natural gas higher. This will allow companies like Diamondback Energy to once again begin increasing their production while still being able to maintain the free cash flow that they are newly focused on. This is because potential wells that are not economically viable with energy prices at today's levels may be viable when energy prices are higher. Thus, we could see Diamondback Energy return to a state of growth over the long term as this trend plays out.

Dividend Analysis

Investors do not often think of upstream companies like Diamondback Energy when they are seeking out an income-producing asset. However, Diamondback Energy does pay a dividend that is quite attractive in today's market. As of the time of writing, the stock yields 1.59%, which is quite a bit about the 1.27% yield on the S&P 500 (SPY) as a whole. Diamondback Energy also appears to be quite dedicated to its dividend as the company has been consistently raising it over the past three years:

Seeking Alpha

Companies that consistently grow their dividends over time are quite attractive in the current environment because they help to overcome the effects of inflation. This is because the higher dividend payout helps to ensure that the purchasing power of the company's dividend is able to stay the same even while prices are rising.

As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to cut the dividend as this would both reduce our incomes and likely cause the stock price to decline. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company's free cash flow. As we have already discussed, free cash flow is the money that is generated by the company's ordinary operations that is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. During the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021, Diamondback Energy had a leveraged free cash flow of $1.030 billion but it only paid out $280 million in dividends. Clearly then, the company is generating more than enough money to easily afford its dividend. It does not appear that we have anything to worry about here.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of an independent exploration and production company like Diamondback Energy, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's earnings per share growth into account. As a rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 could be an indicator that the stock is underpriced relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Diamondback Energy will grow its earnings per share at a 21.94% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.33 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company PEG Ratio Diamondback Energy 0.33 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 1.22 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.26 Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) 0.10

(all figures sourced from Zacks Investment Research)

As we can see, Diamondback Energy does appear to be undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth according to this ratio. The company does not appear to offer the best valuation relative to its peers, but when we consider its impressively strong finances and commanding presence in the Permian Basin, it may still represent an excellent buy at the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy is an impressive independent energy company with a commanding presence in the wealthy Permian Basin. The company was significantly affected by the 2020 crash in crude oil prices but it has adapted quite well. Its new business model of focusing on free cash flow should benefit shareholders of the firm while the long term offers it strong growth potential. When we consider the company's very reasonable valuation, we can see that it might make a worthy addition to an investor's portfolio.