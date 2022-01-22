Vicinity Motor Looks Cheap Based On 2022 Forecasts, It's My Top Pick In EV Space
Summary
- The company is building an EV production facility in the USA that is set to open in the first half of 2022.
- Vicinity forecasts that its sales and EBITDA could soar to more than C$140 million ($112.1 million) and to over C$10 million ($8 million) in 2022, respectively.
- Yet, the share price has dropped by 68% since the July 2021 listing as the second half of the year has been marked by low delivery figures.
- I view this as a good time to open a position in Vicinity, although the market valuation could continue to decline before the opening of the new facility.
Investment thesis
I've written several bearish articles on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers on SA and some subscribers are probably wondering if there is even one company in this space that I consider to be cheap and promising. There is and its name is Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:VEV). The latter is a relatively small bus maker that is going electric in 2022, with revenues and EBITDA expected to grow to more than C$140 million ($112.1 million) and over C$10 million ($8 million), respectively. Vicinity is well funded following a $17 million public offering in November and has a market valuation of $108.2 million as of the time of writing. Order volumes this month have been encouraging and I think the company could beat its financial forecasts if the rest of the year goes this well. Let's review.
Overview of the business and financials
Vicinity was founded in 2012 and was known as Grande West Transportation Group until March 2021. Its flagship product is a clean diesel and compressed natural gas bus which holds a market share of around 90% in Canada's mid-sized heavy segment. The addressable market is around 1,500 units and over 600 of the company's buses, which carry an average sales price of $400,000, are in operation today.
Vicinity's headquarters are located in Aldergrove and the company is building a Buy America-compliant vehicle assembly facility in the US city of Ferndale, which is located around 30 minutes by road. Vicinity can deliver around 2,000 units per year through its contract manufacturing partners and the new facility will be able to produce up to 1,000 units per year. It's scheduled to open in the first half of 2022 and is key to Vicinity's EV plans.
You see, Vicinity has a product portfolio that includes electric buses, shuttles, trucks, and chassis that are expected to make up around 70% of its revenues this year. The new flagship product of the company will be the Lightning electric bus, which uses BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) batteries and components. Vicinity estimates that the addressable market for this bus alone is over 4,000 units.
Setting foot in the USA is crucial as the FTA provides up to 80% funding to public transit authorities for bus purchases and almost every state has a transit agency that owns or is planning to add new electric buses.
The company expects to deliver over 75 Vicinity Lightning EV buses and chassis, 200 VMC 1200 EV trucks, and 300 Vicinity Optimal EVs in 2022 and thus boost its revenues by over 300% to C$140 million ($112.1 million). Vicinity revealed at its Q3 2021 earnings call that its backlog stood at close to C$90 million ($72.1 million) and looking at the recent orders, I think the company could surpass its 2022 goals. In just the first three weeks of January, Vicinity announced new orders worth $33 million. The size of these orders should be a relief to investors as the share price has tumbled 68% since the listing on NASDAQ in July 2021. One of the key issues for Vicinity is that revenues from its clean diesel and compressed natural gas have been irregular and there have been periods of low deliveries, which significantly affects its financial results. The most recent example is Q3 2021 when bus sales declined by over 70% to just C$2.1 million ($1.7 million). Only six buses were delivered during the quarter, compared to 20 a year earlier. Hopefully, EV sales will smoothen out sales during periods of lower transit bus deliveries in the future.
In my view, the financial performance for the first nine months of the year was encouraging as Vicinity boosted deliveries from 49 to 119 buses and revenues grew by 145%. Looking at 2022, deliveries of clean diesel and compressed natural gas buses are expected to come down to around 95 units from around 130 units this year as some clients will switch to the Vicinity Lightning.
Overall, I view 2021 as a transitional year for Vicinity and I'm surprised that the market valuation of the company has dropped so much in recent months. The share price decline has been so severe that Vicinity is now trading at almost 30% below the $4.26 per share issue price for its October 2021 public offering. In my view, Vicinity's shares should get back to $5.00 per share if the company manages to reach sales of $112 million and EBITDA of $8 million in 2022.
Looking at the risks for the bull case, there are several major ones. First, the ongoing global supply chain issues could lead to delays in the delivery of specialized machinery for the new production facility in Ferndale. This would also lead to delays in the deliveries of buses and the company could miss its sales forecasts. Second, Vicinity could run into technical problems at Ferndale while ramping up production. Third, orders for new EVs could dry up for the rest of the year, although this seems unlikely to me.
Investor takeaway
Vicinity had a tough time in 2021 as bus deliveries tumbled in the second part of the year and its market valuation decreased significantly. I think this provides a good entry opportunity for investors as the company is launching its EV products this year and sales and EBITDA are expected to see a significant improvement.
However, there is significant execution risk here and the global supply chain crisis is likely to play a key role. Overall, I view Vicinity as a speculative buy at the moment. I think the share price could continue to decline before the opening of the new production facility in the USA, so buying some July put options could be a good move to protect yourself from such a scenario. Unfortunately, the options volume here is pretty low at the moment.
It might be best for risk-averse investors to avoid Vicinity for now and wait until the Ferndale facility is running smoothly.
