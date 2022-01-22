64 January 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs, And Not One Is Overpriced

damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list called it, "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts' declaration that it allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate. (Most of the time YCharts withholds forward yield projections when a dividend is cut, however... not always.)

These 64 January selected stocks reported total annual returns ranging from -49.82% to 185.38%. Any candidates this month showing yields greater than 24% were removed because their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed. You will note that five 9% forward looking dividend dogs were included on this list. The five have historically paid dividends above 10% but recent future projections showed them under 10; we will wait and see what happens. I did nothing about Chinese-based high yielders but China has announced a preference for home-grown investors and could ban Chinese corporations from international stock market listings in the future.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top ten by yield on this list of 64. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

All 64 stocks on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to, at least, look closer.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 25.42% To 77.67% Net Gains For The Top Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks As Of January 19, 2023

Five of these ten top-yield 10%+Yield stocks (tinted in the list below) were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year targets. Thus, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and the median of analyst-estimated one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2022-23 data points for the estimates below. Note: one-year target prices from lone analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to January 19, 2023 were:

QIWI plc (QIWI) was projected to net $776.67, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% under the market as a whole.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) was projected to net $762.88, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% over the market as a whole.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) netted $699.06 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% over the market as a whole.

Braskem SA (BAK) was projected to net $622.31 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 74% over the market as a whole.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) was projected to net $529.79 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% over the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $477.36, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% over the market as a whole.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras (PBR.A) was projected to net $446.56 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 62% greater than the market as a whole.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) was projected to net $444.17, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 60% greater than the market as a whole.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (ELP) was projected to net $403.33 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% under the market as a whole.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras (PBR) was projected to net $254.20, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from twelve analysts less broker fees.. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 76% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net-gain in dividend and price was estimated at 54.16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 2% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50/64 Broker Price Target Upsides

50/64 10%+Yield Top-Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield January Stock Yields Ranged 17.66%-23.57%

Top ten 10%+ yield dogs selected 1/19/22 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place was earned by the first of three industrials sector stocks in the top ten, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [1]. The other industrials members placed third and eighth, Strabag SE (OTCPK:STBBF) [3] and Golden Ocean Group Ltd. [8].

Second place was captured by the first of three basic materials stocks in the top ten, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (OTCQX:FSUMF) [2]. The other two materials representatives placed fifth and tenth, Severstal PAO (SVJTY) [5], and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (OTCQX:FSUGY) [10].

A single utilities representative placed fourth, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL [4], and two representatives from energy, placed sixth and ninth: Surgutneftegas PJSC (OTCPK:SGTPY) [6] and Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras [9].

Finally, a single financial services representative wrapped up seventh place, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [7], to complete the 10%+ yield top ten for January, 2022-23.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks Showed 10.23% To 62.67% Upsides To January 19, 2023 and (31) No Down-siders Hit Negative Notes

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 9.08% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Of Ten 10%+ Yield Dogs To January 19, 2023

Ten top 10%+ yield dogs were culled by yield for this January update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ yield dogs selected 1/19/22 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield Dogs (31) Delivering 33.19% Vs. (32) 36.5% Net Gains From All Ten By January 19, 2023

$5,000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ yield dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.08% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The sixth lowest priced, Sculptor Capital Management Inc., was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 76.29%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+ yield stocks as of January 19 were: Surgutneftegas PJSC, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras A, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUMF), with prices ranging from $5.03 to $14.85.

Five higher-priced >10% yield dogs from January 19 were: Sculptor Capital Management Inc., Star Bulk Carriers Corp., Severstal PAO, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY), Strabag SE, whose prices ranged from $19.33 to $41.20.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing (alphabetically by ticker symbol), of all 64 10%+ yield stocks from YCharts as of 1/19/22.

64 10%+ Yield Dogs For January

Note: All 64 stocks on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10% yield priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

In addition my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional oversight after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "

