LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is a diversified community bank with 119 retail branches in PA and OH. The bank currently serves four major metro areas, Pittsburgh PA, Columbus OH, Cincinnati OH and Cleveland OH. Operating with $9.5 billion in total assets, the bank has a loan book of $6.8 billion in gross loans and $7.9 billion in total deposits.

Q3 IR Deck

The bank outlines its major transformations over the past few years. In terms of digital capabilities, the bank has been making progress on new IT platforms, which enables the best technology for its banking customers. In terms of lending practice, the bank relaunched mortgage offering in 2014, expanded in SBA lending in 2016, expanded consumer indirect lending in 2017, and entered into equipment financing in 2021. The brick-and-mortar platforms continue to drive changes in terms of the bank's infrastructure. From a market presence perspective, the bank made a significant amount of effort to grow into the Ohio market, thru a combination of organic growth and acquisition of branches.

First Commonwealth also successfully increased the fee-based income from ~$65 million in FY16 to ~$97 million in FY20. The bank is contemplating building on a regional leadership model, with a focus on driving fee income growth.

Despite all the success that the bank has been able to achieve to date, in our mind, the bank has not fully capitalized on being "the relationship bank" in Columbus, which is the major metro that has shown growth in population over the past few years. Other than organic loan growth as a result of population growth, more significant deal activities will also create value to shareholders.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, the bank's ROA is sporadic and ROE is not impressive either. Over time, the bank has worked through its legacy portfolio but has been slower in playing offense vs. its peers. Gross loan growth from FY15 to FY20 is less than 5% CAGR and is not very impressive when compared with its competitors. While the management team has set up goals to drive fee-income growth, NII as a percentage of income has not consistently tracked down over time.

CapIQ, 10K

Valuation

The bank is priced at 13.0x P/E and 2.1x P/TBV. The bank is priced attractively on an earnings basis, and to a certain extent, it is also a reflection of unenthused expectations about the bank's ability to generate earnings growth.

CapIQ, 10K

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, there is no significant red flag about the bank's operations.

From a reward perspective, First Commonwealth's loan growth has been tepid and un-exciting. The current attractive valuation largely reflects the dynamics of mid-single-digit loan growth and no other well-articulated ways to generate value to shareholders.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Commonwealth is not for investors that look for a dynamic management team and impressive loan growth. Rather, it is a bank that expects to generate mid-single-digit growth with decent dividend payments to shareholders. While investors get paid to wait, the shares are not for us given the lack of apparent, executable growth drivers. We are unimpressed by the bank's performance and will remain on the sidelines until a change of operating philosophy with more dynamic earnings growth prospects.