RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Total returns matter, and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has underperformed its peer group and the general market in the last decade. Yet, it remains one of the most well-known companies around attracting plenty of retail investors who may potentially perceive the brand power of Coca-Cola automatically translating into a superior investment. I believe the facts and fundamentals speak against such a perception, and I'd go with other options within the consumer staple's arena if I had to allocate funds there. For long-term investors focusing on accumulation as opposed to preservation, there are better options out there, and within this article I present my own consumer staple's favourite, Tyson Foods (TSN). Coca-Cola has a somewhat weak outlook, yet it is priced like a best-in-class dividend grower and I have to ask how much of a premium being a dividend king earns a company. Despite its strong margins, it appears that Coca-Cola is struggling to justify its high valuation.

Introduction

I used to be long Coca-Cola (KO), a famed company who will celebrate its 136th birthday this year, an outstanding achievement and strong indicator that Coca-Cola will remain in operation for many decades to come. A long-lasting history, however, doesn't automatically equal a great investment. Recently, we have witnessed a number of bullish articles, and I'd like to provide a slightly different perspective. Having tracked the company for years, I gradually adjusted my opinion and finally changed my view on Coca-Cola and poured my shares down the drain roughly one year ago. Coca-Cola as an investment belongs in the portfolio of income- and dividend growth investors, but I believe it gets much more praise than its fundamentals warrant primarily due to the fact that we all know this particular company more so than many other corners of the stock market. Just as Coca-Cola is one of the most known terms around the globe, it is also a stock beloved by many investors and if we go back in time, it was with good reason, but the prospects and financials aren't what they used to be. From my standpoint, this company will continue to lag the general market.

I see a number of core issues with the company that leaves me unimpressed with the total returns outlook

Paltry dividend growth outlook

Balance sheet deterioration

Product portfolio

The Dividend History & Outlook

As an investor in Coca-Cola, I'd ask myself why I'm investing in the company, is it because of immense growth opportunity ahead that will drive stock appreciation to the tune of market beating levels or is it because I like steady appreciation in combination with being paid a growing dividend that handily beats inflation and drives a growing income stream. I can't find arguments suggesting the company should suddenly start growing immensely while analysts also expect revenue growth in the coming years between 3-7%. With a 59-year history of growing dividends and operating in a saturated market, most retail investors naturally own the stock for its stability and growing income, but we should as investors always consider the total returns. There needs to be a distinction between having the perspective of an investor in his accumulation phase as opposed to focusing on capital preservation and income maximisation in the short run.

In the graph below, I've gathered the development going back to 2013 while including my own estimate for the 2022 dividend profile. We will for sure see another hike, but the question is of course by how much. Given the company has raised its quarterly dividend by 1 cent for the last four straight years, it appears as the safest bet of what is to come, though it could be higher as Coca-Cola has secured itself a free cash flow stronger than their long-term ambition in the TTM's. This would represent a 2.36% increase, quite a change in comparison to back in 2013 when management raised the dividend by 8.9% with the increases becoming ever smaller on a percentage basis since then. If my expectation holds true, 2022 would be the 5th consecutive year with a quarterly raise of a penny, belonging to what I'd call a paltry raise for a company with the current valuation.

Coca-Cola Dividend development 2022 Seeking Alpha

For those who have owned the stock for decades that might not matter as stability comes before the prospects, but for new investors it should matter greatly. We have lived in a very low inflation environment for more than a decade and today we are still debating whether the current inflation will prove transitional. Even assuming so, I would be displeased with a company priced like a dividend grower only being able to consistently hike its dividend a couple of percentage every year. Coca-Cola is currently trading with a forward P/E above 25 only dipping below forward P/E 20 during the Covid-19 market crash.

Data by YCharts

If a company is only able to consistently hike its dividend a few percentages every year, it is the hallmark sign of a high yield stock in my opinion, but with KO offering a starting yield below 3%, it isn't priced like a high yield stock, it is still priced like a dividend grower. Fair enough, its products don't face the same challenges as tobacco or fossil fuels, but a company like Altria Group (MO) offers a starting yield above 7% and compounds its dividend at more than 3.5% while KO comes in at a little below 2.5%. There is a disconnect in the fundamental logic here and I believe there comes a point where the market cap will have to yield if Coca-Cola doesn't improve its performance significantly.

Coca-Cola is currently distributing roughly 7.3$ billion in dividends annually, set to grow to 7.4$ billion if they hike the dividend by a single cent per quarter. Something I'm confident management will do everything in their power to continue to do in the years to come. No management team wants to be the one breaking the current 59-year streak, but the company continues to find itself in a difficult situation as far as I see, working against the thesis of that 59-year-old long tradition.

Coca-Cola holds massive brand power and should be able to accommodate inflationary pressure while also elevating its pricing structure stepwise, thus allowing for continued expansion of its dividend, but being exclusively a beverage company with strong presence in sugary/non-sugary drinks, coffee, juices and sports drinks, there is somewhat of a revenue cap related to lack of real diversification beyond beverages. Even for the company with most 1$ billion-dollar beverage brands globally within its competitive arena.

Another example of cracks in the foundation, would be the development within Coca-Cola's share float. For many consecutive years, management ensured buyback programs were in place that were significantly larger than share issuing related to stock-based compensation, thus reducing the float, and increasing the earnings per share and helping drive Coca-Cola's profits. This led to a reduction in float of roughly 1-1.5% on an annual basis. That was, until recently, when the float has begun growing again. An indication that free cash flows weren't what they used to considering the hiking has been reduced and the buybacks has become ineffective.

Coca-Cola Share Float Development Seeking Alpha

Reduction in share float is a natural priority of any company that can be characterised as a stable dividend paying blue chip, and while Coca-Cola can one day again experience a surge in free cash flow that would allow it to become more aggressive in this sphere again, it's something that would have transpired differently if the payout ratio wasn't as elevated as is the case of today. Furthermore, with a market cap going well beyond 250$ billion, the buyback programs don't carry the same impact as previously.

One of the main purposes of reducing share float is that the future strain on free cash flows is reduced, as it takes a smaller toll on the total cash burden when adjusting the dividend upwards when there are fewer shares that needs to receive a dividend. Then there is also the angle of financial engineering in order to drive EPS growth, but that is another discussion and in the end of the day we are talking about two different means of returning cash to shareholders.

We can also consider the sustainable growth rate for Coca-Cola's dividend via a formula proposed by Josh Peters in the book called the ultimate dividend playbook. It goes

Sustainable Growth Rate = (1 - Payout Ratio) x Return on Equity

While the payout ratio is easily deducted on an annual basis, I prefer utilising an average for RoE as it can exhibit swings in any given year and the simplified formula above relies on keeping RoE stable. RoE of the last five years has been between 6.2% to 49.6% with the 6.2% being an outlier and as such I've decided to remove it, meaning the average comes in at 36%. The 2020 Payout ratio (Dividend/EPS) comes in at 91.6% suggesting a sustainable growth rate of Coca-Cola's dividend at 3.2%. In all fairness, if we look at TTM EPS and dividend, the formula provides a better result with (1.67/2.03) providing a lower payout ratio of 82.3% suggesting a sustainable growth rate of 6.2%.

As such, a sustainable growth rate somewhere between 3-6% would be an appropriate assumption, with Coca-Cola currently compounding significantly less than that.

Gordon Growth Model

Having gone a bit into the numbers surrounding Coca-Cola's dividend, I'd like to spend a few sentences in relation to the Gordon Growth Model, offering a potential path to understand the value of a stable dividend payer like Coca-Cola. As with everything else, it is a simplification of reality, and this one is particularly simple, as it assumes constant growth in dividend payments which of course doesn't go well with reality.

We only need to identify three numbers to insert into the formula that theoretically offers a fair value of the stock based on its dividend growth and your required rate of return.

If we stick with my 1 cent a quarter expected dividend rise coming out of Coca-Cola this February, then we only need to identify the required rate of return, which is individual. However, why invest in Coca-Cola as a new investor if it isn't with the purpose of at least matching the market return, which is roughly 7-8% in the long run.

I'll be trusting of Coca-Cola's ability to raise its dividend at a sustainable rate higher than the previous three years of 2.5% or below, and therefore assume they can match the 3.2% I calculated above. The result would look like this

Fair price of Coca-Cola stock = 1.72$ / (7% - 3.2%) = $45.2 per share.

While too simplistic to provide conclusions about fair value on its own, it does provide a hint of where the stock could be attractive as far as I see. Of course, playing around with the numbers can alter the conclusion drastically, it is however a tool like any other in the toolbox when conducting one's due diligence. Witnessing Coca-Cola shares trading close to $45 is probably a long shot, but with the company trading above $60 a share at an all-time high, I'd consider that a red flag considering the maturity of this company.

The Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is core to almost any significant activity for a corporation and one of my starting points when conducting my due diligence, no matter whether we are talking about a dividend king like Coca-Cola or high growth tech company. A healthy balance sheet is key, and Coca-Cola is granted good scores from credit rating companies such as Fitch ratings. However, one has to go broader and look at the trends. While Coca-Cola is highly profitable, again it is important to consider the revenue outlook, where Seeking Alpha's quant rating provides the company with a C- for growth and A+ for profitability. If growth changes to the positive, it would be great for the company and likewise, if profitability was reduced it would be a serious issue. Having divested significantly in recent years, management has secured strong growth in operating margin, translating to higher profits despite an unstable top-line that has trended downwards but recently found its foothold again, also supported by acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Coca-Cola Balance Sheet Development Seeking Alpha

I've compiled the balance sheet development for the most recent ten years, and while the company has changed somewhat as aforementioned divesture and M&A activities along the way, Coca-Cola as a company remains the same at its core with the same offering which makes it fair to identify trends and developments for the company.

While Coca-Cola is affected by exchange rates just like any other global company, what first strikes me is the lack of top-line growth. Having grown significantly YoY is a big plus, but it is evident that management has consistently struggled with growing the company. I've seen companies in similar situations many times, and it can often lead to desperate acquisitions or allocations of capital trying to get out of the muck. Companies that come to my mind would be International Business Machine Corporation (IBM) or AT&T Inc (T). As the noose tightens, action is required which can lead to overpaying for new assets in the form of acquisitions while trying to branch out.

However, what management has done very successfully is growing the operating margin, having grown resolutely coming in at a record high TTM of 31.2%. As such, it remains to be seen how far management can pull this lever, but one thing is of course certain, which is that they can't do it in all eternity, thus pointing back to the need for real revenue growth. Operating income has grown substantially in the recent years despite only being up 5.9% for the ten-year period and shows that despite the increased operating margin, it doesn't cut it to simply harvest more from a smaller source of income.

Long-term debt has grown by 105% during the observation period, which is significant, but what has to be observed is the total debt, which is only up slightly at 12.5%. Matching that against the 19.3% reduction in revenue isn't a great story. As a result of the changing debt profile, the interest expenses have also started to bloat, which is a one-to-one removal of potential earnings. As such, it is coming in at 1.7$ billion for the TTM period up a total of 276% for the observation period. While management has done well in securing the transition from short-term variable to long-term fixed rates for a majority of its debt load, there will be an upwards pressure on interest expenses in a rate hiking environment which is what we can currently expect from the FED.

However, profitability for Coca-Cola remains strong, and the balance sheet is definitely not in a dire situation, but I'm not satisfied with the direction I'm seeing. Coca-Cola is given strong ratings by the credit rating companies and it still has strong muscle with a growing pile of cash currently standing at 11.3$ billion.

My main concern with Coca-Cola is that it remains difficult to spot exactly what could put this company into a growth sprout ensuring the revenue goes well beyond $45 billion. The company is already present in more than 200+ territories & countries, while holding an endless list of some of the most recognised brands within all of its product niches from juices and tea to soft- and sports drinks. Management has naturally sought diversification with the Costa Coffee acquisition, but the company will consistently run the risk of cannibalism whenever it goes wider in its product portfolio of beverages.

Management would effectively have to conduct a significant acquisition with a double digit billion-dollar bill as a result, which would most likely have to be outside its regular realm of beverages as they are now also owner of the second largest coffee chain globally in the form of Costa Coffee.

Luckily… There Are Plenty Of Alternatives

While I'm not late to point out that Coca-Cola is a soft drinks company, it still belongs in the realm of consumer staples which is the basket definition of companies that offer primarily non-cyclical products such as food, beverages, household products, hygiene and even alcohol and tobacco. They are in stable demand throughout the year and customers don't typically consume twice as much due to the calendar showing winter or summer.

Sticking with Coca-Cola's immediate peers, we of course have PepsiCo (PEP) which is very similar in size but with more stable and healthy financials. Revenue has been, and is still growing, the payout ratio is lower meaning that management is also compounding the dividend at over 5.5% which is quite a bit better than KO albeit also slowing in recent years. The company also holds stronger diversification through its focus on not only beverages but also snacks. Another soft drinks alternative is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), and while the company has shown tremendous revenue and income growth, it has been lumpy in its dividend policy and therefore not offering what the typical KO investor is looking for.

However, branching out and the consumer staples space is massive. Looking for inspiration I'd always advice to observe the relevant ETF, in this case the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) with the top 10 holdings as seen below.

Consumer Staples Select Sector XLP holdings Seeking Alpha

The actual ETF itself would most likely be a great investment choice for most investors as opposed to betting on a single company as it spreads risk and provides sector stability. Looking at a ten-year perspective and XLP has underperformed the S&P 500 by quite a bit but having held the ETF has proven better than investing in Coca-Cola. In my perspective, the total returns outlook should always be of interest, and in my perspective, I don't believe buying Coca-Cola at the current levels is a good bet at beating the market looking ten years ahead.

Data by YCharts

One of my favourites within this niche, however, is Tyson Foods Inc, a company I've also covered several times. While past returns don't hand out promises for the future, I'd be more interested in Tyson Foods within the consumer staples due to some of the following examples:

TSN has grown its gross profit from 2.2$ billion to 6.8$ billion during 2012-2021

TSN has grown its Operating income from 1.3$ billion to 4.7$ billion during 2012-2021

The dividend has grown from 0.16$ per share to 1.78$ during the same period with a FY2020 payout ratio of 29% and TTM payout ratio of 21%.

Coca-Cola trades at a forward PE twice as high as Tyson Foods

I haven't gone into detail with every company belonging to the list of consumer staples, so there could very well be a better option, but I'm a strong believer in Tyson Foods providing better total returns looking ten years into the future compared to Coca-Cola. Sure, Tyson Foods isn't a dividend king, doesn't hold the margin profile of Coca-Cola and if you ask any random guy on the street, there is a fair chance that most won't know the company, but that shouldn't necessarily determine that Coca-Cola is a better investment option.

Having made it this far into the article, I think the prime question to ask oneself is whether Coca-Cola will be a market beating company looking ten years ahead, I personally doubt it.

The Counter Argument

There are naturally two sides to any coin, and management is of a different opinion than what I've devoted most of the time on in this presentation of the company and its current situation. The first argument one could make, is that Coca-Cola isn't the same company as reflected within its historical financials, in the sense that reduced revenues and increased operating margins are all part of the bigger scheme of things. That management put ink on a plan to divest most of its bottling operations, a capital intensive and low margin business. In that sense I accept that Coca-Cola can also be considered a more streamlined company post that transformation.

The second core argument would be concerning the revenue outlook, and management, understandably spend quite a bit of time to talk about the growth opportunities ahead and observing the most recent quarterly update, management suggested that Coca-Cola can grow its top line by 5-6%. Several drivers have been mentioned with under explored opportunities within the new Costa Coffee brand being one of them. Here the argument is that the Costa Coffee brands can be explored in sales channels ranging from around-the-corner barista made coffee to home brewing or grab & go, all possible growth drivers via Coca-Cola's marketing muscle.

Coca-Cola Growth Target Source

Another opportunity according to management lies within what has been addressed as strategic initiatives. Recently, a partnership between Constellation Brands and Coca-Cola was published with the purpose of providing cocktails utilising brands of both companies, with alcoholic beverages being an under explored area for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola Long-Term Targets Coca-Cola

Evidently, management has set ambitious targets for themselves and if they turn out to be right, then the case could be viewed in a more positive light than what I've shared here so far. However, I remain sceptic in terms of Coca-Cola becoming a market beating stock when considered from a total return's perspective, but I also accept that many investors prefer this company from a capital preservation standpoint also not least because of its beta below 1.0 meaning the stock is less volatile than the index.

However, for those who plan to keep their position for years or decades and who are in the accumulation phase and not capital preservation, I'd argue this stock doesn't suit your portfolio.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola is a world-renowned company, especially amongst retail investors who are extremely familiar with the products. The company is in possession of strong assets in the form of what can seem like an endless list of billion-dollar brands. However, this dividend king has come to a point where the balance sheet is starting to show cracks, where real growth has been dubious and where dividend hikes have turned into symbolic one cent a quarter hikes in the past few years, with investors possibly having to get used to that thought. Being 59 years down the rabbit hole of hiking its dividend, there is little doubt that management will do everything in their power to continue to do so. However, for investors still in their accumulation phase and not capital preservation phase, there is more to fear than like about the outlook for Coca-Cola. Management is promising a return to actual growth, which is a real possibility, but Coca-Cola remains a company priced like a strong dividend grower with a P/E ratio just below 30 and a forward P/E hovering around 25 while it from some angels is starting to look more and more like a high yield company with a not so bright future. The company has from a total returns' perspective been underperforming the market in the past decade and I fail to see the argument suggesting that it will beat the market looking a decade ahead.