I first became a Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CMCSA) customer by default when moving to a new home in late 2017. With years of several geographic subscriptions with other cable and internet providers, I was surprised by the level of quality and service of the Xfinity brand.

A caring and helpful technician at installation.

The most user-friendly cable TV interface I have experienced.

The option to visit streaming apps without leaving the cable box was something I had been suggesting to my previous providers with no reply.

A free Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad welcomed me as a new residential customer after the fact. I was amazed that the gift was not an incentive and called customer service to find out the catch. There was none.

I am paying less than $20 a month for two iPhones on Xfinity Mobile through its MVNO arrangement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Of course, the caveat is you must be an Xfinity internet customer, but who pays just ten bucks a month per phone for mobile service?

When I ultimately ran into the cable industry assurance of an unresolved service issue, I emailed Comcast's senior management in Philadelphia on a whim. To further amazement, members of the executive team promptly replied with genuine concern and had their teams resolve the issue.

Hence, the experience compelled me to research the company and its stock, culminating in a Seeking Alpha article and a new position of CMCSA in our family portfolio in early January 2018.

Editor's Pick Article on CMCSA by David J. Waldron Jan. 10, 2018 Seeking Alpha

Cord-cutting cable by subscribing to live TV and other apps on streaming services had already been in vogue, and now the same is predicted with the coaxial internet threat from 5G.

In this follow-up article, I revisit Comcast's competitive advantages, shareholder-friendly returns, strong returns on senior management, including timely acquisitions, and below average risk profile, culminating in a strong buy rating of a quality company trading at a reasonable price.

Unless noted, all data presented is sourced from Seeking Alpha and YCharts as of the market close on January 19, 2022; and intended for illustration only.

A complimentary Glossary of Investing Terms is provided in a linked Google Sheet for article brevity and quick reference. The glossary is exclusive to Seeking Alpha readers. It is recommended to open the sheet in a separate window or tab. For convenience, a link back to SA is provided.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a dividend-paying large-cap stock in the communications services sector's media (cable & satellite) industry.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names. It also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, high-speed Internet, voice, and wireless phone services; and content services comprising operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and provides streaming service, such as Peacock. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

CMCSA Outperforms XLC And SPY

As my long-time followers know, I target the major U.S. exchange-traded (NYSE and NASDAQ) common shares of high-quality, dividend-paying companies with market-beating history or potential. The alternative is indexing or being average to the market on both the upside and the downside. Unfortunately, last I checked, less than 25% of common stocks available to trade in the US were outperforming the S&P 500 over the previous 12 months.

I prefer to own a select basket of the few winners and, except for portfolio hedging, avoid the predominance of losers in an index fund. Also welcomed are high-quality, dividend-paying defensive stocks.

My focus is on mid-caps and large-caps for wider margins of safety in longer-term investing, leaving the more speculative, albeit worthy, small-caps to the lowest-cost fund managers. Avoided are over-the-the-counter issues (OTC) and micro caps.

Nonetheless, the market cap reflects sentiment. Therefore, I pay less attention to the existing crowd think if the stock is compounding over the long term at a rate as good as, if not better than, expected at purchase.

The Communications Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLC) launched in June 2018, several months after my first Comcast article and initiation of a CMCSA holding in our family portfolio. Therefore, I thought it was an ideal timeframe to measure the recent performance of CMCSA against the two conventional benchmarks.

CMCSA had outperformed XLC for the three and half year period and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) for most of the period, if not overall.

Data by YCharts

CMCSA Yields Are Trouncing The Ten Year

As part of my due diligence, I average the total shareholder yields on earnings, free cash flow, and dividends to measure how the stock compares to the prevailing yield on the 10-Year Treasury benchmark note.

Earnings Yield

I target an earnings yield of greater than 6 percent or the equivalent of a P/E multiple of below 17 times.

With trailing one-year earnings per share of $3.10, the earnings yield for CMCSA was 6.16%, in line with my 6.00% threshold.

Free Cash Flow Yield

I target a free cash flow yield or FCFY of 7 percent and higher or the equivalent of fewer than 15 times the inverted price-to-free cash flow multiple.

Based on $3.18 free cash flow per share, the FCFY for CMCSA was 6.32%, slightly below my 7.00% threshold.

Dividend Yield

I am not a dividend investor by definition. However, I prefer dividend-paying stocks for compensation in the short term while waiting for capital gains to compound over time.

To avoid high-yield equity junk, I limit our family's portfolio holdings to trailing-twelve-month dividend yields below 5 or 6 percent. Nevertheless, my preferred high dividend strategy is the yield on cost basis, which in our family portfolio was a modest 2.64% for the Comcast position as of the market close on January 19, 2022. Still, a reminder that long-term investing is the best approach to producing safe, high yield dividends.

The trailing dividend yield for CMCSA was a mere 1.99%, although supported by a low payout ratio of 31.31%. Thus, Comcast is distributing a well-covered, safe dividend.

Data by YCharts

Average Of Shareholder Yields

Next, I take the average of the three shareholder yields to measure how the stock compares to the prevailing yield on the 10 Year Treasury benchmark note.

The average shareholder yield for CMCSA was 4.82% vs. 1.85% for the 10 Year Treasury rate.

Comcast's yields on its stock are each and collectively outperforming the 10 Year Treasury with conviction. Arguably, stocks are deemed riskier than US bonds, but an equity position that rewards shareholders at more than twice the government benchmark suggests owning the stock instead of the bond.

My weighted shareholder yields rating for CMCSA: Bullish.

Comcast Management Is Shareholder Friendly

I will now explore the fundamentals of Comcast, uncovering the performance strength of its senior management.

Revenue Growth

Comcast's double-digit three-year growth of 18.67% on its top line was a healthy return for the communications sector.

Generally, I prefer owning slices of companies with positive trailing revenue growth. I am biased toward established growth instead of executive promises and sell-side analyst projections when analyzing a business.

Comcast's top-line growth dived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, spooking near-sighted investors of the impact on theme parks attendance and theatre box office receipts. However, the revenue growth has since returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Net Profit Margin

I seek profitable companies to avoid unnecessary speculation. Investors who go long the stocks of money-losing companies should expect to lose money on those investments more often than not.

Comcast had a trailing three-year steady pre-tax net profit margin of 12.73%. I own CMCSA because of a preference toward companies generating consistent double-digit bottom lines.

Return On Equity

Return on equity or ROE reveals how much profit a company generates from shareholder investment in the stock. I target an ROE of 15 percent and higher.

Comcast had an impressive trailing three-year return on equity of 15.75%, just above my threshold for discovering shareholder-friendly management.

Keep in mind that share buybacks can manipulate returns on equity to the upside. For example, Comcast repurchased a relatively modest $500 million of its stock in 2021. Although the company's favorable ROE appears unaffected by stock repurchases, I would like to see its board authorize more buybacks to take advantage of the reasonable stock price.

Return On Invested Capital

Return on invested capital or ROIC measures how well a company uses its working capital to generate returns. I target an ROIC above 12 percent.

Comcast had a 7.43% three-year trailing return on invested capital, below my preferred level, a rare blemish on to its competent senior managers. However, the pandemic has been challenging for returns on capital market-wide.

Weighted Average Cost Of Capital

The ROIC needs to exceed the weighted average cost of capital or WACC by a comfortable margin giving credence to management's ability to outperform its capital costs.

Comcast had a trailing weighted average cost of capital of 6.19% (Source: GuruFocus). Although investor concern of the narrow spread between ROIC and WACC is warranted, I believe the revenue growth, profit margins, and returns on equity speak to a productive senior management team.

Customers may question Comcast's service, but management is unquestionably shareholder-friendly.

My weighted return on management rating for CMCSA: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

CMCSA Valuation Suggests An Oversold Stock

Our concentrated family portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks has outperformed the broader market since 2009 based on an equal-weighted average total return of each position vs. the S&P 500 during the same holding periods.

Although Wall Street attempts to convince us otherwise with highly sophisticated valuation models, investing in the stock market is not rocket science. I submit that uncovering the common shares of quality companies temporarily trading at reasonable prices is basic science.

As highlighted in my latest book, Build Wealth With Common Stocks: Market-Beating Strategies for the Individual Investor, I rely on four valuation multiples to estimate the intrinsic value of a targeted quality enterprise's stock price.

Please note that I do not attempt to predict specific future share prices nor percentage targets as I view such practices as arbitrary, if unreliable.

Price To Sales

The price-to-sales ratio or P/S measures the stock price relative to revenues. I target a P/S of fewer than 2.0 times.

CMCSA had a reasonable price to sales ratio of 2.06, in line with my threshold. However, the stock lagged the median P/S of 1.68 for the communications services sector, on the whole, indicating the market is placing a slight premium on the stock price relative to Comcast's trailing top-line revenue. To be sure, CMCSA appears a better bargain compared to the S&P 500's cumulative average P/S of 3.15.

Price To Earnings

Although an arbitrary multiple, I target price-to-trailing earnings or P/E of fewer than 17 times or below the target stock's industry averages.

CMCSA had a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.24, indicating that market sentiment somewhat discounts the stock price relative to its earnings compared to the communications services sector's median of 19.91. However, the stock profoundly discounts to the S&P 500's overall PE of 29.33 as of December 31, 2021 (Source of S&P 500 PE: Barron's).

Price To Operating Cash Flow

I target single-digit price-to-operating cash flow multiples for the best value.

CMCSA had a single-digit price to cash flow of 8.86, compared to the consumer staples sector's median of 9.09, indicating the market discounts the stock price relative to the company's current cash flows.

Enterprise Value To Operating Earnings

Enterprise value to operating earnings or EV/EBITDA measures whether a stock is overbought, a bearish or neutral signal, or oversold, a bullish or neutral signal, by the market. I target an EV/EBITDA of fewer than 12 times.

CMCSA had an EV/EBITDA of 8.48, compared to a sector median of 10.53, signaling that the stock was oversold or underbought by the market.

Data by YCharts

Margin Of Safety

Although Wall Street relies on sophisticated models and formulas projecting future free cash flows and other hypotheses, I am forever wary of the assumptive projections of those methods when estimating the margin of safety in a current stock price.

I am biased toward outstanding companies whose common shares are experiencing out-of-favor market sentiment as suggested by lower ratios of price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, price-to-operating cash flow, and enterprise value to operating earnings. Thus, I weigh the above key indicators to determine the overall market valuation of the targeted company.

The weighting of my four preferred valuation multiples suggests that the market undervalues Comcast's current stock price. Based on the metrics shared in this article, risks and catalysts notwithstanding, I would call CMCSA an oversold stock of an enduring and profitable operator in the cable and media industries because of the cord-cutting, theme park attendance, and box office receipt concerns.

My weighted valuation rating for CMCSA: Bullish.

CMCSA Competitive Advantages Mitigate Risk

When assessing the downside risks of a company and its common shares, I focus on five metrics that, in my experience as an individual investor and market observer, often predict the potential risk/reward of the investment.

I assign a downside risk-weighted rating of above average, average, below average, or low, biased toward below average and low risk profiles.

Economic Moat

I target companies that possess clear competitive advantages from their products or services. An investor or analyst can streamline the value proposition of an enterprise with a moat assignment of wide, narrow, or none.

For example, Morningstar assigns Comcast a wide moat rating.

We believe Comcast possesses a wide moat, resulting from the strength of its core cable business. The majority of U.S. homes today can receive fixed-line Internet access service from only two providers: the traditional cable or phone company. Across nearly half of the U.S., that cable company is Comcast. The cost to enter this market is enormous. While technological developments have made it possible to build more efficient and reliable networks than legacy providers possess, deploying these technologies still requires heavy construction spending, while also overcoming the regulatory hurdles that municipalities often impose. Assuming successful network construction, entrants then face steep customer acquisition costs and startup losses as they attempt to gain share, typically with a modestly differentiated product in a rapidly maturing market. Several firms have attempted to enter the fixed-line market over the years, but failures far outnumber successes. Most notably, Alphabet sharply curtailed its Google Fiber plans in 2016 after six years of effort ended with likely less than 1% of the U.S connected, despite the firm's deep pockets. --Michael Hodel, CFA, Director, April 6, 2021

Comcast has built a virtual legal monopoly in coaxial video and data delivery to nearly half the US population.

Long-Term Debt Coverage

A favorite of the legendary value investor Benjamin Graham, long-term debt coverage demonstrates balance sheet liquidity or a company's capacity to pay down debt in a crisis. Generally, one-and-a-half times current assets to long-term debt is ideal.

As reflected on its September 2021 financial statements, Comcast's long-term debt coverage was 0.27, far less than required to cover its long-term debt leveraging needs. Again, not a concern because of Comcast's strong competitive standing against the capital-intensive build-outs in the communications services sector. Investors must decide whether the high levels of debt and capital expenditures required to bring cable, internet, theme parks, movies, and television to market is worth the downside risk.

Short-Term Debt Coverage

Current liabilities coverage or current ratio measures the short-term liquidity of the balance sheet. I target higher than 1.00, although a quality company may have a current ratio of less than one because of the industry served.

Comcast's short-term debt coverage or current ratio was 1.03, just enough to pay down current liabilities such as accounts payable, short-term borrowings, and income taxes.

Stock Price Volatility

As a long-term investor, I use a five-year beta trend line and screen for companies with betas lower than 1.25 or no more than 125% volatility to the market.

CMCSA's 60-month trailing beta is 0.93, a reminder of the stock as a suitable defensive core holding than acknowledged by conventional market wisdom.

Market Sentiment

The short interest as a percentage of the float for CMCSA was 1.47%, well under my 10% threshold. Bears seem to agree that Comcast enjoys a legal monopoly and is willing to diversify through acquisitions to maintain its broad competitive advantages.

My weighted downside risk rating for CMCSA: Below Average.

CMCSA Catalysts

Events that could accelerate my investment thesis on Comcast Corporation include but are not limited to:

Comcast continues its history of strategic acquisitions to mitigate any threats to its vast competitive advantages.

The recent expansion in Europe with Sky delivers anticipated returns on investment.

Comcast acquiesces to active institutional shareholder demands to spin-off NBC/Universal but maintains majority control, whether IPO or private.

Other than contradictory outcomes to the potential accelerators, events that could invalidate my investment thesis on Comcast include but are not limited to:

The bears' crystal balls are correct, and 5G eats away at Comcast's and all cable providers' coaxial high-speed internet market share. However, history indicates that Comcast counters with a 5G merger or acquisition.

Peacock and other streaming services from Comcast underperform in the expanding TV app marketplace.

Comcast Remains A Contrarian Strong Buy

Despite the cord-cutting craze, CMCSA has mostly outperformed the communications sector and broader market benchmarks in total return since 2018.

The stock's average shareholder yield is returning two and half times the Ten-Year Treasury, its valuation multiples suggest an oversold stock, and the downside risk is arguably below average.

Although my customer experience has been contrary to media reports, Comcast is as vulnerable to complaints as any cable operator. Yet the company is unquestionably shareholder-friendly.

A disgruntled customer who happens to be an investor may choose to cut the cord. Still, Comcast's wide moat represents clear competitive advantages, and its attractive stock price suggests using the cord-cutting savings to take a new position or add to an existing one.