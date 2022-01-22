Adam Bettcher/Getty Images Entertainment

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is a stock with a low valuation with strong potential future growth. The company has monopoly status as it is the only global make-your-own stuffed animal retail company. Sure, you can buy stuffed animals in many places, but Build-A-Bear provides an experience for kids, teens, and adults to make their own personalized stuffed animal. BBW stock has a good chance of outperforming the broader market in 2022 due to its above average growth.

Build-A-Bear provides an in-person experience for people to pick out their own unstuffed bear or other animal, stuff it, dress it, and accessorize it. The company provides this experience in a total of 422 stores (as of October 30, 2021). This is divided up as 349 corporate owned stores and 73 international franchised stores. In addition to that, there are also about 60 third party retail locations selling the company's products.

The company also allows customers to build their bears online through its e-commerce sites. The company's stores act a mini distribution centers to ship bears to customers. This allows Build-A-Bear to ship quickly to customers and to save on money as opposed to operating separate fulfillment centers.

Positive Outlook For Build-A-Bear's Growth

The company's experience has resonated with consumers. This is evident in the 35% revenue gain that the company achieved in Q3 2021 over pre-pandemic levels from Q3 2019 and a 25% revenue increase over Q3 2020. Build-A-Bear reached a record gross margin of 52.1% in its 25-year history.

One key aspect of Build-A-Bear's potential is its multi-generational appeal. You may think that only children want these stuffed animals. However, Build-A-Bear has customers from multiple age groups and generations including kids, pre-teens, teens, and adults. Valentine's Day bears are one example that appeals to older age groups. Of course, there are many different styles of animals and characters to choose from, which can appeal to any age group at any time of year.

There is something to be said about the customization of building-a-bear. Customers can take an empty shell of an animal and add to it however they wish. This personalization of creating something original according to your own specifications is the company's main competitive edge over all of the pre-made stuffed animals on the market.

Build-A-Bears' birthday parties are a great way to get a mass of sales in one small time frame. With these parties, the host pays for each invitee to make a bear with various price-point levels to choose from. This experience allows customers to have fun with their friends, which can also help gain new customers for the future.

Then, there is the e-commerce business which gives BBW a great way to sell during a pandemic where many consumers may not have the desire to handle merchandise in physical stores. The e-commerce business also obtains significant sales from gift-givers and collectors. This is something that is likely to continue even after the pandemic. BBW's e-commerce sales increased 34.5% annually since 2016.

Looking ahead, BBW plans to expand its product line, license agreements, partnerships, experiences, and marketing activities to drive future growth. The company has relationships with many brands such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, Toy Story, Disney, professional and college sports leagues, and many more. The strategy to expand in these areas can provide many target markets for Build-A-Bear to serve, expanding its customer base.

Attractive Low Valuation

Although many stocks in the current market have been trading with high valuations, there are still some gems like Build-A-Bear with low valuations. Build-A-Bear Workshop is trading with a low forward PE of 6.7. This is based on the company's expected EPS of $2.56 for FY23 (consensus). Investors should take notice of profitable companies with PEs below 10.

Build-A-Bear has some strong future expected growth. Revenue and earnings are both expected to grow at about 10% for FY23. This has the potential to drive the stock for strong gains in 2022. Adding to this is the fact that EPS estimates were increased over the past 3 months from $1.82 to $2.56 for FY23. The EPS estimates were also increased from $1.61 to $2.33 for the current fiscal year which ends in January 2022. These earnings upgrades can provide a boost to the stock as investors anticipate strong upcoming performance.

BBW's expected earnings growth of about 10% for FY23 is slightly higher than the expected earnings growth for the S&P 500 of 9.2% for 2022 according to FactSet. The opportunity for BBW's potential stock gains is not in the slightly above-average earnings, but the combination of its earnings growth coming from a low undervaluation. There is plenty of room for BBW's PE ratio to expand from this level.

If the company meets/exceeds estimates for FY22, this can spark a rally for the stock. The company reports earnings on March 9, 2022, for Q4 FY22. Since earnings estimates were increased, analysts are confident in BBW's ability to attain them.

The Technical Perspective

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Chart stockcharts.com

Build-A-Bear has been selling off along with the broader market's recent pullback. While BBW and the broader market could continue selling off, the S&P 500 (SPY) recently dipped into oversold territory on the daily chart. So, it is possible that sideline cash from investors comes back in at some point where value is found. BBW is a great example of a stock with great value.

BBW is close to an oversold level on the daily chart. However, it did not yet fall below 30 into oversold territory. Frankly, it doesn't have to. Investors may wish to see how long and deep the broader market's pullback goes before jumping in to BBW or any other stock right now.

The Risks

Since a good portion of Build-A-Bear's business depends on in-person store experiences, the COVID pandemic could present challenges to the business. It is not clear how severe future variants will be and what their impact will be on in-person brick-and-mortar businesses. Spikes in COVID cases could keep customers at home for the fear of spreading it. The online business may not be able to replace any potential loss of business in such a scenario.

The company doesn't have any direct competition for make-your-own stuffed animals on the scale that BBW operates. However, there are small businesses that operate make-your-own stuffed animal experiences. The company also considers many businesses as competitors such as: toy companies, toy manufacturers, big-box retailers, and other businesses that provide gifts or in-person entertainment experiences. The risk for BBW is that trends could shift away from making your own stuffed animals to other experiences or trendy gift items.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Long-Term Outlook

Build-A-Bear has numerous growth opportunities for the future. The company's e-commerce business has plenty of growth potential. BBW's e-commerce has been growing at a strong pace and that should continue as the company ramps up marketing and adds new products to its line-up. Collectors and gift givers can keep the e-commerce business thriving for many years into future.

Of course, the standard brick-and-mortar stores can continue to thrive as birthday parties are hosted and the fun experience of building-your-own stuffed animal goes on. Adding new brands and products can keep the excitement alive and give customers reasons to return. BBW can secure deals for whatever the popular characters are in the future and offer stuffed versions of these items as trends evolve.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $33 for the stock, which represents a potential gain of about 95% over the current price. This price target would take the PE ratio to 12.9 based on the expected EPS of $2.56 for FY23. That would keep the stock at bargain valuation levels even after a huge possible gain. Of course, the price action all depends on how the broader market behaves.