The Tech Downtick

MagioreStock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Nasdaq is trading in a 15 percent correction, and the 200-day moving average is decisively broken. The "internals" of the Nasdaq breadth - % of members off 52-weeks highs and number of stocks below the 200-day moving average - worsened. More than two thirds of tech stocks with high PE multiples are trading at 50 percent or more below their one-year highs.

The Nasdaq got cheaper in value in forward Price to Earnings and is significantly oversold on Relative Strength Indices. Yet, big tech companies are trading at the highest free cash flow to enterprise value multiples. The free cash flow yield ("FCF") is at the highest level of 3% since June of last year.

There is a distinction between big-Tech and "thematic tech." For example, names like Stitch Fix (SFIX), Wayfair (W), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Shopify (SHOP), Salesforce (CRM) among others are trading at a market cap weighted average free cash flow yield of 1.65 percent (Figure 1).

Figure 1

FCF Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg, NASDAQ

Technology stocks have average free cash flow that is much larger than other major indices. But the market also prices free cash flow as attractive for the S&P. The free cash flow to enterprise value for is around 2 to 2.5 percent while the % of S&P members below 200-day moving average is declining (Figure 2).

Figure 2

FCF S&P

Source: Bloomberg, S&P

The tough week for the major indices builds a fundamental case for value. The market has moved away from the pandemic. The inflated values in stay-at-home stocks such as Zoom (ZM), Zynga (ZNGA), Take-Two (TTWO), DocuSign (DOCU) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) are reassessed and appropriately adjusted down. The number of stocks with PE multiples above 50 has fallen to less than 20 percent.

Yet, the negative technicals still dominate. The volatility of ETFs like IGV - expanded tech - and QQQ continue to rise while the option markets worked off a $3 trillion notional of expiring contracts. The options skew for IGV is at negative 5 lognormal vols, the lowest in 5 years, and far below the skew of QQQ (Figure 3). Put option volumes for March to June contracts outpace the volumes for calls by a margin of two.

Figure 3: IGV and QQQ Skew

Option Skew I-shares

Other technical factors of note are the up-down tick index and advance-decline index for the Nasdaq. The number of stocks trading on a downtick is 2 two times as much than stocks trading on an uptick. The spread between up and downtick is most negative since the pandemic began.

Figure 4: Up and Downtick

up-down tick Nasdaq

The advance-decline index for the Nasdaq is now the most negative in 5 years, and that has coincided with a 15% total correction. From recent peak, the drawdown is currently at -13.5%, so there is some further selling pressure to go (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Advance-Decline Index

advance-decline Nasdaq

Technology is very oversold, brought on by Peloton's (PTON) inventory, Netflix's (NFLX) global competition impact on subscriber base, and geopolitical tension and flight to safety returned to the marketplace.

Next week and following weeks' big-Tech earnings - MSFT on Jan 25, TSLA on Jan 26, AAPL on Jan 27 - have an options implied move around earnings priced at 7%, which matches the declines of the Nasdaq and NYFANG thus far.

Market is closer to a "bottom" but a buy-the-dip strategy that worked well last year is less viable. The market has priced out the pandemic value out of stay-at-home, cyclical, reopening and technology stocks, indiscriminately.

To determine whether valuation is attractive, the free cash flow to enterprise value analysis is key. Next week's earnings and the Federal Reserve may offer a timing opportunity to re-enter new positions in technology. NYFANG is a better opportunity to buy than beaten down stay-at-home tech stocks.