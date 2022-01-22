Stocks To Watch: FOMC Meeting, Earnings Rush And Testing Times In Crypto

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

To catch up on what you may have missed this week, watch Saturday's Alpha TALKS episode or listen to the podcast, part of Wall Street Breakfast, our flagship daily newsletter delivering everything you need to know each day. Stocks to Watch subscribers can also tune in on Sundays for a curated podcast that's available on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Investors dig in next week with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Index coming off their worst weekly loss since March of 2020. The Nasdaq is down 16% from its high and is having the worst start of a year since 2008. A huge rush of earnings reports could shift the focus with the list of major companies heading into the earnings confessional including Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The two-day Federal Reserve meeting will also dominate the conversation with more clarity on the end of quantitative easing anticipated and potential clues on the pace of interest rate hikes that could swing Treasury yields. It is also gut check time in the crypto market after Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shed 16% last week and Ethereum (ETH-USD) lost 24%. Cryptocurrency miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) also took on heavy losses against the backdrop of tighter Fed monetary policy. The week ends with the fourth-quarter GDP report arriving to expectations that the economy grew at a 5.8% pace despite some Omicron headwinds.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, January 24 Philips (PHG), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 25 Verizon (VZ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), American Express (AXP), Microsoft (MSFT), Capital One (NYSE:COF), F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 26 AT&T (NYSE:T), Boeing (BA), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Intel (INTC), Tesla (TSLA) and Lam Research (LRCX).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 27 Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Dow (NYSE:DOW), McDonald's (MCD), Mastercard (MA), Altria (NYSE:MO), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Apple (AAPL), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Visa (V) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 28 Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Phillips 66 (PSX), Charter Communications (CHTR), Caterpillar (CAT) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

IPO watch: Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) is expected to start trading on January 28 and Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) is scheduled for a debut on January 29. Meanwhile, a huge week of IPO lockup expirations is on tap next week with certain holders freed up to sell shares of PowerSchool (PWSC), Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), MeridianLink (MLNK), Snap One (SNPO), PowerSchool (PWSC), Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX), Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA), RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX).

Projected dividend increases: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly dividend payouts in the near future include Cigna (NYSE:CI) to $1.20 from $1.00, Marathon Oil (MRO) to $0.07 from $0.06, Anthem (ANTM) to $1.30 from $1.13, S&P Global (SPGI) to $0.87 from $0.77, Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to $.0195 from $0.175, Valvoline (VVV) to $0.138 from $0.125, Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to $0.11 from $0.10, Comcast (CMCSA) to $0.27 from $0.25 and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to $1.21 from $1.14.

FOMC meeting preview: The FOMC meets next week with Fed watchers looking out for any wildcards on the central bank's view on full employment, the anticipated omicron impact on growth and the pace of interest rates hike. The consensus view ahead of the meeting is that the central bank will fire off three or four quarter-point rate increases this year beginning with the March 15-16 meeting. Fed funds trading suggests rate hikes for the June 14-15 meeting and September 20-21 meeting as well before the forecast gets a little more muddled. While inflation has not peaked yet, by the middle of the year the comparisons are expected to become slightly easier when the economy laps some of the re-opening burst of activity and supply chain issues. The odds of a surprise rate hike next week are considered very low, but is not completely off the table.

Apple earnings preview: Apple (AAPL) reports earnings with expectations that the Cupertino tech giant will report revenue of $118.2B and EPS of $1.88. Morgan Stanley expects Apple to guide for a relatively in-line March quarter on the back of improving iPhone production into year end and modest Services outperformance. Following the recent share price stumble, the firm says it would be buyers on any further weakness following earnings as it views AAPL as a more defensive/quality outperformer in challenging markets. Meanwhile, UBS heads into the Apple print with an expectation for FY22 iPhone units of 230M, which it calls a conservative mark given lingering supply chain headwinds and uncertain carrier promotional activity next fall and winter.

Microsoft earnings preview: Microsoft (MSFT) is forecast to churn up $50.9B in revenue for its fiscal second quarter and generate profit of $2.32 per share. Citi sees a modestly positive set-up for report based on channel checks of enterprise customers, with strength noted in particular with Office 365 and Dynamics. Morgan Stanley also sees an upward bias to the numbers Microsoft reports and expects the commentary on the second half of the year to be supportive of a share price rally.

McDonald's earnings preview: McDonald's (MCD) is expected to show more resiliency than many of it fast-food peers with its Q4 earnings report due to strong digital trends and the franchise model setting it up to weather some of the inflation pressures. Several analysts are recommending that investors buy McDonald's on any post-earnings weakness with the brand's competitive advantages seen boosting it later in the year. Keep an eye on Beyond Meat (BYND) if the topic of the McPlant burger test come up on the earnings conference call.

Corporate events: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) makes an appearance at the Barclays Global Inflation Conference on January 24. The presentation comes with fast-food chains being watched closely for their ability to pass on inflation costs to consumers. In the tech sector, the three-day GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit will feature a big focus on Meta Platforms' (META) aspirations in the metaverse. The huge Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal has also turned a brighter spotlight on what Meta plans to do in gaming. Shareholders with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) meet to vote on January 26 on the business combination with online gaming company Super Group in a SPAC deal. Also in the sports betting/iGaming sector, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) hosts a virtual Investor Day on January 27. Read about more events next week that could jolt share prices in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

M&A tidbits: The Microsoft (MSFT) earnings call on January 25 holds a little extra interest with the Activison Blizzard (ATVI) and Nuance Communications (NUAN) deals both pending. The tender offer for Carl Icahn bid for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) expires on January 27. The tender offer for the Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) deal for Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) expires on January 27.

Conferences: Notable conferences during the week include the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit 2022, RW Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, the TD Securities Mining Conference and the B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference 2022. R.W. Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference and the Barclays Global Inflation Conference.

Annual meetings: Annual general meetings of interest include Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) on January 24, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) on January 25, ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) on Janaury 26, as well as Post Holdings (POST) on January 27.

Barron's mentions: A roundtable of money managers takes a crack at finding silver linings in the stock market selloff. Picks singled out by Mario Gabelli include ViacomCBC (VIAC), Dana (DAN), Halliburton (HAL) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), while Abby Joseph Cohen recommends Fiserv (FISV), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM). Picks from David Giroux include General Electric (GE), Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Amazon (AMZN). In the energy sector, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and APA (APA) are given favorable writeups. Both are noted to have significant debt, but also enough cash flow to pay it down, which in turn could attract a higher valuation for shares. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is also called attractive due to its large U.S. shale holdings. Shale drilling is observed to be easier to stop and start than drilling for large conventional deposits in far places.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Renaissance Capital